August 29, 2016

Newport Council 1973

NEWPORT COUNCILLORS 1973.


Which names have I forgotten?


Bob Allen, Ron Jones, Ken Lewis, John Turner, Lloyd Turnbull. Mike Lewis, Cyril Summers.
Bob Collett, Alun Giles, Glyn Cleaves, Marion Morley, David Morris, John Marsh, Bob Bright, John Pembridge, Janis Morgan, Bert Manship,
Collett A, Reg Lloyd, A White, Dick Murray, Harry Herbert, Betty Clifford, Malcolm Prior, Audrey Card, Paul Flynn,
Ruby Kemhstedt, Aubrey Hames, Edna Bosley, Trevor Warren, Marjorie Scott, Fred Edwards, Veronica Brydon, Stan Pritchard, Ravi Soni, Percy Jones, Sid Miller,
WC Huckle, Alderman Pardoe-Thomas, Lady Mayoress Rowthorn, Mayor Eric Rowthorm, Letitia Bell/Mary Hart?, Town Clerk John Long, Mary Dunn, Reg Coulson, Roger Williams, Les Knight.

 

Newport Council

