Honourable and dishonourable lives.

Honourable life

Sorry to hear about the death of Brian Rix.

Forget all stereotypes of overblown, egocentric show-business personalities. He was quiet, unassuming and effective advocate.

He served on many parliamentary groups involved with mental health care throughout his long parliamentary career. I recall chairing one meeting of a parliamentary committee that I expected him to dominate. He said nothing until I invited him to contribute. He modestly stated that all the strong points had been made. He then went on to make several new telling points of his own.

Like every one of my generation, I greatly enjoyed his role in the Whitehall farces in the days on black & white fogs-with-knobs-on television. His family circumstances drove into his inspired dedicated work for the mentally handicapped. His live a good rich life dedicated to the service of others.

Honours dis-honoured

The Evening Standard discovered that 73% of their readers believe that Cameron's resignation honours list has brought honours into disrepute.

Not only did he stuff his list with cronies and donors to the Tory Party, he also pioneered a new abuse. Few noticed when he set up a special committee to give honours to, you've guessed it, MPs and parliamentary staff. We are all handsomely paid for our work and the highest honour anyone could gain in a democratic society is to be elected as MPs. Every year since 2012 a handful of MPs have been knighted or damed - often as rewards for failure or as consolation prizes for being sacked.

Honours should be bestowed on unsung heroes who have done sterling work for inadequate rewards. Every year I support campaigns for very worthy local people whose friends nominate them for honours. Not for many years have any of them received the gongs they deserve. The decisions are not taken by the Queen. They are decided by 85 people on committees. They have 125 honours themselves. A few have none. Some have two or three. Inevitably they select people like themselves to get the gongs. The great and good are rewarding the great and good. Time often reveals that the honoured are thoroughly dishonourable and worthy of public contempt.

Today's poll proves that respect for honours has largely gone. Time to collapse the system and restart it with system which we can all respect.