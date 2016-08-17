Channel Four lead again

Homage to Channel Four News-again.

On a day when news was swamped with understandable Olympic triumphalism they led with Aleppo and bullying in the Tory Party

The Syrians or Russians are accused of using the foul weapon of cluster bombs against civilians. This is another war crime to add to the prolonged horrors of this dreadful war where millions of defenceless people have suffered and died.

The Tory bullying case predictably exonerated the top people of the party and pinned the blamed on one individual. Unlike the overblown accusations of brick-gate, office entry-gate in the Labour Party, the Tory bullying was serious and probably led to the death of a young activist. His father made an impressive plea for the full truth to be published. It won’t be.

Good News Labour stories.

UNEMPLOYMENT IN WALES FALLS FASTER THAN ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE UK OVER THE PAST 12 MONTHS

The figures show that the labour market in Wales continues to perform strongly with an unemployment rate of 4.3%, which is lower than the UK average for a fifth consecutive month. Over the past 12 months, Wales has seen unemployment fall faster than anywhere else in the UK and is ahead of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland with unemployment declining at a rate more than twice the UK average and now standing well below the UK rate of 4.9%.

RECORD NUMBER OF PEOPLE STARTING CANCER TREATMENT IN WALES

A record number of people started cancer treatment in June within the 62-day target time, according to the most recent figures.

Two years ago, the Tory tabloids hammered Wales with always exaggerated and usually false claims on the Welsh NHS. Can’t wait to read them tomoorow to see how much space tey give to two Good Welsh News items.

Dear Cadw,

Listing of Caerleon College Campus.

For a century the college buildings have played a pivotal role in the life of Caerleon and the rest of Gwent. As a former Governor of the College in the seventies and eighties, I recall the great work of the college as a provider of valuable vocational training to several generations of students for a century. The fine wood-lined central chamber with its stained glass mementoes of Welsh literary figures is unique and held in the highest regard by those whose lives have been enriched by the college's work.

The loss of the college is a matter of intense regret to local people for many reasons. Retention of the best parts of building for alternative uses would help to reduce the effects of the blow. It is appreciated that the buildings have no claim for listing on the grounds of antiquity but the central brilliant role that the buildings have played in local life warrants their protection from demolition.