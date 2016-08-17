Channel Four lead again

Homage to Channel Four News-again.
On a day when news was swamped with understandable Olympic triumphalism they led with Aleppo and bullying in the Tory Party
The Syrians or Russians are accused of using the foul weapon of cluster bombs against civilians. This is another war crime to add to the prolonged horrors of this dreadful war where millions of defenceless people have suffered and died.
The Tory bullying case predictably exonerated the top people of the party and pinned the blamed on one individual. Unlike the overblown accusations of brick-gate, office entry-gate in the Labour Party, the Tory bullying was serious and probably led to the death of a young activist. His father made an impressive plea for the full truth to be published. It won’t be.
Good News Labour stories.
UNEMPLOYMENT IN WALES FALLS FASTER THAN ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE UK OVER THE PAST 12 MONTHS
The figures show that the labour market in Wales continues to perform strongly with an unemployment rate of 4.3%, which is lower than the UK average for a fifth consecutive month. Over the past 12 months, Wales has seen unemployment fall faster than anywhere else in the UK and is ahead of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland with unemployment declining at a rate more than twice the UK average and now standing well below the UK rate of 4.9%.
RECORD NUMBER OF PEOPLE STARTING CANCER TREATMENT IN WALES
A record number of people started cancer treatment in June within the 62-day target time, according to the most recent figures.
Two years ago, the Tory tabloids hammered Wales with always exaggerated and usually false claims on the Welsh NHS. Can’t wait to read them tomoorow to see how much space tey give to two Good Welsh News items.
Dear Cadw,
Listing of Caerleon College Campus.
For a century the college buildings have played a pivotal role in the life of Caerleon and the rest of Gwent. As a former Governor of the College in the seventies and eighties, I recall the great work of the college as a provider of valuable vocational training to several generations of students for a century. The fine wood-lined central chamber with its stained glass mementoes of Welsh literary figures is unique and held in the highest regard by those whose lives have been enriched by the college's work.
The loss of the college is a matter of intense regret to local people for many reasons. Retention of the best parts of building for alternative uses would help to reduce the effects of the blow. It is appreciated that the buildings have no claim for listing on the grounds of antiquity but the central brilliant role that the buildings have played in local life warrants their protection from demolition.
Its a catastrophe, Paul. Charges must be brought where they can legitimately be brought.
I've less and less respect for authority. For the free pass that positions of power somehow gives people to treat others like shit or dead meat. Its not acceptable. The man has no legitimacy. Its is arbitrary power focused on arbitrary barbarity.
Its obvious that, Assad, is a murderer. Its easy to ignore what is going on. That is a large part of the problem. But what is going on is horrifying e.g large scale torture and mutilation.
I don't disagree with your analysis at all. But that is something we'll have to deal with. What is the international community and its institutions for if not to prevent genocide, to stop human rights abuses and to marshal the goodwill that exists (not that there is much of it) to find solutions?
Ad | August 31, 2016 at 12:02 AM
Thanks. It's a hideous impossibly confused series of ancient and modern hatreds that are incomprehensible to most Westerners. The growing conflict between Turks and Kurds is very worrying. Our attempts to pose as world peacemakers have had bloody consequences in Iraq and Afghanistan. I don't how our humanitarian bombing is improving things at the moment. But parliament voted that we should do 'our bit' Whatever that may be.
Paul Flynn | August 30, 2016 at 12:23 PM
Suppressing comments you dont like ...not very good form Paul Flynn
Jd | August 23, 2016 at 09:00 AM
It's a pity you didn't do more to stop the college being closed in the first place. Leighton Andrews came to the campus three years ago and said that Newport and Glamorgan would merge, that no one would lose their jobs and that no campuses would close. What did we see? An exodus of staff and Caerleon closed. You just can't trust politicians.
Jd | August 22, 2016 at 01:20 PM
True but you have to take the fight to them. That is destroy it as an organisation. Demoralise, divide, strangulate. Its the right cause.
Ad | August 19, 2016 at 11:25 PM
We may eventually destroy the followers of Isis but I have a suspicion that the vile underlying belief and attraction to it will persist for much longer to erupt into our world.
Jerymeedy | August 19, 2016 at 09:08 AM
A terrible war. So much rebuilding to be done whenever it ends. But that is what has to happen in my opinion. I don't know how else the many millions of refugees can be lifted out of trouble and suffering.
I don't want to talk out of turn or upset anyone. I'm just a layman and many others could do the subject better justice than I. But there is no reason why, if the will and generosity is there, this mess cannot be fixed.
Assad has to go. Replacing him should be people who are committed to peace, not a hereditary dictator who has routinely and barbarically killed Syrian civilians. Not much to ask, so not beyond reasonable hope.
Don't let it become a proxy war for the regional and global powers. That depends to a large extent on the better voices prevailing and lobbying for sensible and just progress to be made. Then maybe the efforts of the Syrians themselves having a bit of luck.
And then let all the misfortune come upon ISIS instead. They clearly are not fit to walk this Earth. That is one thing that should unite opinion. With the clause that they are allowed to abandon the cause and try to put it right. I don't see any other options. So, yes, they need to be destroyed.
There doesn't seem to be much going on in terms of government leadership and amongst your colleagues. Worst case scenarios could get very bad indeed and a "can't be arsed, not my problem" attitude should not be allowed to continue.
As I say, let the more knowledgeable heads get on it and hold the appointed decision makers to account. Lets face it most of them are only seeking self advancement. They have failed so far and do not necessarily have honourable intentions.
Ad | August 18, 2016 at 10:29 PM