Shadow Secretary of State's comment on Hinkley delay

Paul Flynn MP

M.P. Newport West, Shadow Secretary of State for Wales

A.S. Casnewydd, Llefarydd yr Wrthblaid dros Gymru

28th July 2016

Paul Flynn MP Shadow Secretary of Wales welcomed the decision of Government to delay their decisions on Hinkley Point until the Autumn. He said tonight:

"Second thoughts are needed on this expensive hazardous massive spending. There are alternatives especially by investing in tidal and hydro power that are Wales's 'North Sea Oil'' While power from some renewables is intermittent, the immense power of the Welsh tides are constant, precisely predictable, carbon free, British and eternal.

The planned EPR Hinkley reactors are a reckless gamble that have not delivered because all other EPR projects are many years late and suffering vast over-runs that triple their costs. It would be foolhardy to guarantee to two foreign government a strike price that is unfair to UK billpayerss and guaranteed for 35 years'.