« Hinkley disaster averted by Government? | Main | How to reform corrupted honours system. »

July 28, 2016

Shadow Secretary of State's comment on Hinkley delay

Paul Flynn MP

M.P. Newport West, Shadow Secretary of State for Wales
A.S. Casnewydd, Llefarydd yr Wrthblaid dros Gymru

28th July 2016

 

Paul Flynn MP Shadow Secretary of Wales welcomed  the decision of  Government to delay their decisions on Hinkley Point until the Autumn. He said tonight:

 

"Second thoughts are needed on this expensive hazardous massive spending. There are alternatives especially by investing in tidal and hydro power that are Wales's 'North Sea Oil'' While power from some renewables is intermittent, the immense power of the Welsh tides are constant, precisely predictable, carbon free, British and eternal. 

The planned EPR Hinkley reactors are a reckless gamble that have not delivered because all other EPR projects are many years late and suffering vast over-runs that triple their costs. It would be foolhardy to guarantee to two foreign government a strike price that is unfair to UK billpayerss and guaranteed for 35 years'. 

Posted on July 28, 2016 at 11:15 PM |

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)