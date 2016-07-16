How to make progress in Leadership election

As a ten-year-old in 1945 in Jim Callaghan's first election, my late brother Mike and I worked for the Labour Party. Apart from the odd pop at some, I have been a serial loyalist to all Labour Leaders since. I was the ONLY MP who put Ed Miliband in the bottom fifth position in his leadership election. But I did not utter a syllable of criticism of him during his time as Leader.

The Party has always been a coalition. Bitter disputes between between Social Democrats and Socialists are the norm. We survived the wars between Bevanites and Gaitskillites, Bennites and Kinnockites, Blairites and Brownites and continued to win elections.

The Tories have cleverly swerved away from their war between Europhobes and Europhilliacs for now. But it will fester and return. May's warm words are mocked by his ridiculous choices for cabinet positions.

The candidates in our Leadership Election must vow to eschew any divisive attacks and concentrate on policies that reveal how Labour will defeat the Tories in 2020.

Game birds

A constituent asked for my views on game-bird shooting. I replied:



"My objection is that in the breeding, battery housing, rearing in artificial conditions, excessive deaths from road accidents and slaughtering of sentient creatures with gratuitous cruelty for the amusement of shooters is unnecessary and imposes avoidable suffering on defenceless creatures.