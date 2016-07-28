Hinkley disaster averted by Government?

Has Government come to its senses by cancelling the champagne party tomorrow? It was arranged to celebrate the giant blunder of a Hinkley decision. Can they have come to their senses?

Approving Hinkley would be a decision of monumental stupidity.

A mixture of scientific ignorance and attitude paralysis by politicians in denial vainly trying to save face. It's a blunder on a giant scale that will unfold over decades.

The U.K. once led the world in civil nuclear power or Atoms for Peace as it then named. Today nuclear power is nationalised by a Tory Government and control is handed over to a French Socialist Government owned company and the Communist Government of China.

EDF refused to discuss the fact all that attempts to produce electricity by EPR reactors have failed. It has yet to produce enough electricity to light a by cycle lamp. The planned Finnish EPR was promised to generate electricity in 2009. It's cost have

tripled and there is still no date when completion is promised. The Flamaville EPR is at least 4 years late with a serious technical fault with its reactor vessel. Today the nuclear nerds were threatening that the lights will go out unless we have Hinkley because all alternatives are unpredictable and unreliable. Amazingly they ignore the vast power of the unused giant tides that twice daily wash the walls of Hinkley Point. That power is simple technology with a power source that is immense, clean, precisely predictable, British and eternal.