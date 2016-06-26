Jobs in peril as frontbenchers play party games.

We should all be working to shore up the Post Brexit collapsing confidence in future jobs, Steel jobs and jobs in other companies like Airbus Newport are in new peril.

Progress has been made recently in building up a case to retain steel jobs in the UK. We want strong statements from all parties that UK and EU cooperation will continue. Already some jobs are haemorrhaging out of the country.



It's a disgrace that political parties are playing self-indulgent games with orchestrated resignations on the hour as part of an organised treachery.

Young people in Newport are angry and distraught by the referendum result that they believe has damaged their future jobs prospects. They claim that Brexit will be worse than they thought. A massive three million people have called for a second vote. I expect that to be debated at the Petitions Committee on Tuesday when I will urge an early debate on the subject.