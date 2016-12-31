Paul Flynn

December 31, 2016

Gong rage and dishonoured honours

Another year's honours are cleverly presented but the system is still, at best arbitrary, and at worse, potentially corrupt.

Sensitive to criticism that the honours system rewards cronies and party donors and is used as consolation prizes for political failures, the Honours PR machine highlights the un-sung heroes. There is universal satisfaction in rewarding good causes and selfless individuals who work hard for good causes. That is the best use for a national awards system. There is certainly no criticism of anyone accepting a gong that will bring in useful publicity to advance their causes. However it's impossible to reward all those that are worthy of recognition. Arbitrary unfair choices are inevitable.

A fascinating example of gong-rage came from the respected written Jon Ronson.  His expletive-laced rage was unwisely blogged to an amazed multitude of surfers. Why does he covert a MBE? He has written great books that will be a proud unique brilliant legacy for him. 'Men who stare at goats'' apparently also stare enviously at men with medals. Why? Jon will be remembered for his wit and originality - not because a committee of dimwits put him on a list. Believe me, I have spoken to them and questioned them. They have medals themselves and have a vested interest in perpetuating a system based on privilege. Why respect decisions by those who gave SIR Phlip Green, SIR Jimmy Savile, SIR Cyril Smith, SIR Robert Mugabe, SIR Nicolas Ceaucescu, SIR George Castledaine, SIR Fred Goodwin & SIR James Crosby their honours?

Last year one of the Select Committees on which I sit looked at our honours system. My minority resport is still valid.

 Ye see yon birkie, ca'd a lord,
Wha struts, an' stares, an' a' that;
Tho' hundreds worship at his word,
He's but a coof for a' that:
For a' that, an' a' that,
His ribband, star, an' a' that:
The man o' independent mind
He looks an' laughs at a' that. 

 

 

Dishonoured Honours

 by Paul Flynn:

  1. The Honours system is both a popular institution and also a dishonoured relic of the past that strengthens class divisions in British Society. It has honourable and dishonourable histories.
  1. The beneficiaries of the major awards are the rich, the powerful and the famous. These are ceremonially bestowed by the Queen or Prince Charles. Minor lowly awards are handed unceremoniously by Lord Lieutenants to thousands of people of modest means and humble jobs. Great numbers of people doing splendid voluntary work or who contribute beyond the call of duty are ignored and un-rewarded. The limit of the total of awards is that there is a far greater proportion of aspirant BEMs that are disregarded than the aspirant knights.
  1. The present architecture of the honours system institutionalises snobbery and privilege and cements class divisions. Those who are already over-privileged by wealth, birth, fame or fortune are further rewarded with titles and medals.
  1. Knighthoods and peerages are freely distributed in abundance to the tax-avoiding comedians, overpaid bankers or dreary political time-servers. Dedicated charity workers who have inspired and innovated are less fortunate. Teachers, local authority workers, nurses or postmen appear amongst the awards with demeaning minor gongs. Michael Winner famously refused to accept an OBE because that was what he said should be offered to a 'toilet cleaner at King’s Cross Station'. His comment is accurate. The Honours are distributed, not of meritorious service, but on the ranking of the recipient in the social ladder of snobbery.
  1. The dark history includes selling honours from the times of James 1 in 1611 to Lloyd George in the 1920s. Sales were understood by the public. They had a robust honesty. The rich paid for their baubles of vanity. The poor judged their worth by more reliable criteria. To reduce the deficit, a return to the historic precedent should be seriously considered. The vain-glorious should be allowed to contribute to the nation’s wealth. Vanity could be a rich source of finance for the nation’s coffers. This would cut out the middlemen of political parties who take the donations and distribute the gongs in exchange for the cash.
  1. While there is reluctance to accept the full truth, honours are still bought by party donors. There is a transparently untrue pretence that merit is the main criterion for political honours. All major parties have cynically used the honours system to advance their agendas, to dispose of the troublesome, to silence the soothsayers or to reward their lobotomised loyalists. A knighthood is a convenient lollypop to persuade the bed-blockers to vacate their seats. Promotion to the Lords has been used to put the rebellious into places where they can do less harm.
  1. Having served on the PASC committee in the last parliament investigating the Cash for Honours scandal, I concluded that the evidence pointed to a causal link between party donations and honours. Unfortunately the evidence that was available was insufficient to establish a formal public charge by the committee.

The Honours System 4142 The Honours System

  1. In the 2012 New Year’s honours list there was well founded press derision on the obvious links between donations and knighthoods. A disgraced property tycoon and a hedge fund trader who cashed in on the credit crunch were both in the New Year Honours list.
  1. Ex-convict Gerald Ronson – the great survivor of the Guinness share-trading scandal – was made a CBE. There was a knighthood for Tory donor Paul Ruddock, who has given more than £500,000 to party coffers since 2003.
  1. His firm, Lansdowne Partners, made a staggering £100million from the financial crash by betting that the price of Northern Rock shares would fall and also made millions in a matter of days by predicting the likely slide of other banking shares. The wages of greed are handsome and partly paid in honours.
  1. The automatic system of awards among the civil service and the military encourages deference. All will be rewarded in turn if they respect a system of unquestioning obedience to their immediate superiors. There are few rewards for the original thinkers, the pioneers or the innovators. The civil service ethos is based on the supremacy of subservience and the unimportance of being right. The present grey uninspired political and civil service mandarins prove that mediocrity dominates.
  1. The monarch has influence over only a handful of gongs. The choices are exercised by the ludicrously un- representative Lord Lieutenants and the Honours Committees whose members are weighed down with their own surfeit of medals. The establishment is rewarding itself and reproducing itself in its own image. Lord Lieutenants are chosen from those who are free to do full time work without pay. They appoint groups of deputies from friends of similar rank and social standing. The elite have the power to reward the elite. If the public became aware of the self-serving freemasonry who preside over the distribution of honours they would be rightly angered by the patronising cheat of a fundamentally unfair system.
  1. The present Honours System fosters and strengthens a society of ossified class barriers and endemic drabness.
  1. At various times from 1611 to 1920s honours have been sold to fill the nation's treasury. The creation of the Order of the British Empire in 1917 reflected the jingoism of a county at war. The Empire celebrated no longer exists. Its legacy is a mixed one. It includes the creation of practical and progressive institutions and major injustices where local population were oppressed and mis-used. For many people of ethnic minority origins the word 'Empire' is tarnished. It would be sensible to replace 'Empire' with 'Excellence' as recommended by a previous PASC committee.
  1. The suggestion by one witness that the award should be renamed the British Citizen’s Medal would be acceptable to subjects and citizens.
  2. John Major and Tony Blair attempted to detoxify the class based system by spreading awards beyond their traditional dominance by the military and civil servants. These were progressive uses of Prime Ministerial directives. David Cameron's plans to use awards to shore up his controversial ’Big Society' policy, described as 'aspirational waffle' by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is less defensible. He also wishes to further reward philanthropists who fill funding gaps resulting from Government 'Big Society' cuts. These changes are likely to distort priorities in favour of those seeking prime ministerial approval, political advancement or philanthropists who make a public show of their generosity. David Cameron's present use of honours to advance party political ends or policies of questionable value is novel in recent times. It will further politicise the honours system and the unpopularity of the ‘Big Society’ will plunge the honours into disrepute. This is a new abuse of the honours system.

1

  1. Much evidence was heard of the pleasure enjoyed by the recipients of honours. We hear nothing about those whose nominations are repeatedly and mysteriously rejected. They suffer the pangs of perplexed disappointment. Often aspirant candidates are baffled when honours are given to those whose achievements are indistinguishable from those achieved by thousands of their colleagues.
  1. Greater transparency is likely to increase public cynicism.
  1. A widely respected honours system exists in Wales. The Gorsedd of Bards admits members on the basis of excellence demonstrated by examinations or awarded on the basis of merit in service to the nation of Wales. The awards enjoy public trust because of their history of recognising fairly achievements from all sectors of Welsh life from the sporting arenas to the political assemblies.
  1. The unwelcome creation of a new body, the Parliamentary and Political Service Honours Committee to distribute honours to MPs and parliamentary staff has been treated with widespread derision. EDM 137 reads:- That this House believes that the highest honour attainable by a democrat in this country is achieving the office of Member of Parliament; is surprised that without the knowledge or consent of Parliament, a committee has been set up to give four knighthoods and 21 minor honours to hon. Members and other political staff; further believes that this act of self-aggrandisement will be regarded with contempt by the public; and asserts that the committee's dominant membership of chief whips and other establishment figures brands it as an unwelcome instrument of patronage that will expose recipients of awards to ridicule.
  1. Twenty five years ago, all Conservative MPs were automatically given knighthood for completing 20 years of services. The rare exception was the MP Robert Adley who was a distinguished but independently minded MP. No Labour MP then accepted honours. The automatic awards were a useful tool for maintaining obedience of backbench MPs to the demand of the Executive. The re-introduction of parliamentary awards is a retrograde step. We urge the abolition of the Parliamentary Honours Committee.
  1. It was claimed that honours were not given to those who had simply ‘given a load of money to a charity’. Those who give money unselfishly to charity are anonymous. Awards go only to those who allow that charity giving to be made public. The convincing evidence is that large gifts to charity are linked with awards. If it was not so, there were be no potency in the claim that rewarding philanthropists encourages more donations – presumably in the hope of buying gongs. The impression that honours can be bought is a widespread and damaging perception.
  1. The present decisions on awards are made by individuals who are not representative of society as a whole. Lord Lieutenants and the Honours Committees should be replaced by independent committees governed by rules set by a cross-party parliamentary committee, independent of Government control. Our predecessor Committee recommended that an Honours Committee should be established following the precedent of the Electoral Commission. This would be a sensible reform and would lead to better informed decisions through improved accountability and transparency.

Posted on December 31, 2016 at 02:37 PM | | Comments (0)

December 26, 2016

Voyage into a world beyond sight. Notes on Blindness


Notes on Blindness

The sounds and images of this great film have invaded my thoughts and colonised my brain since I saw it in November. Without enthusiasm and full of misgivings I went to a pre-release viewing of the film Notes on blindness: into Darkness.

The dread of blanket of blackness descending on our heads is a universal fear. In direct vivid language a gifted writer and theologian John Hull describes his total loss of sight. The last fleeting powers of Hull's sight were destroyed by clumsy surgery. Just before the birth of first child, he is plunged into a world of fear and wonder from which there is no escape.

Listening to sounds in a park reveals a hierarchy of noises calibrated by distance. Rain is a complex orchestra of subtlety and depth, single drops, gushing rivulets, tamping downpours, pattering dribbles, rattling on dustbins.. An organ playing loudly in a cathedral is a thrilling, throbbing sensation of trembling pews and blood tingling vibrations. Blindness was not desired or requested by Hull but he recognises is as 'a gift' that adds richness to the human existence.

Fear and despair overwhelm frequently. In a strange house a child screams. The blind father thrashes around in a hopeless agonised search for the whereabouts of his distressed child. His sighted wife comforts the child and deepens the father's sadness of his helplessness.

Torments come in a dream when sight is apparently restored and the face is 'seen' of a child born after total blindness took hold. The memories of still photographs are better recalled in the world of blackness than memories of events of movement.

The film is an experience that falls just short of pain but ultimately illuminates with the discovery of a life beyond sight.


****************************

Thanks to the British Film Institute for facilitating the making of the film and hosting the viewing,


https://vimeo.com/84336261

 

Posted on December 26, 2016 at 12:31 PM | | Comments (0)

December 25, 2016

Nadolig Llawen from an optimist

Optimism has kept me going. I am always expecting beneficial reforms and retreats from the greed, ignorance and stupidity that dominate political life.

A turbulent year ended well for Newport's Labour family. Our new heroine Jayne Bryant scored a brilliant victory in May and has established herself as a popular, hard-working Assembly Member, respected by all. It was satisfying to receive the award of Welsh MP of the Year from a group of journalists who know what is going on in Welsh Politics. A mixed blessing was that I named yesterday by Professor Crowley as the most rebellious MP of 2015. Phillip added extra interest in June by claiming that I was the oldest frontbencher since Gladstone. Some disagree but I’m not arguing.

From top rebel to Shadow Leader of the House is a significant metamorphosis. The Independent of the 22nd of December did a playful article about rebels. Kindly they printed my full response.

"Not so much rebellious but a faithful follower of my backbenchers' ten commandments. Number four says 'Attack your opponents only when they are wrong' while respecting number seven which is 'Honour your party and extend their horizons'. I have been less tribal with the SNP initiatives because working in harmony with them when they are correct does extend Labour's horizons and is the only way to defeat the Tories".

The commandments included in my book on How to be an MP. It is still being sold. The new LibDem MP told me her husband had bought her a copy.  I assured her that it guaranteed her future success.

2017 is a fearful prospect with world power in the hands of lowest common denominator of US opinion Trump, ex KGB chief Putin building up the Russian Federation as a world super-power and joker Boris here, trivial, wayward and rash.  Politics will be suffocated by Brexit changes that seek to unpick the progressive reforms of the past 50 years. Mercifully here we have the Senedd and the Labour Local Authority to shield us from the worst excesses of crude Brexitism.

The local elections in Newport are likely to repeat the Welsh success for Labour of last May. The other parties in Newport are all in decline. The Tories are demoralized by the defeat in the Assembly election when they had high hopes of victory. They even brought Boris down to the Ridgeway but it did not help. UKIP are draining support and this one trick party now lacks potency. Their Assembly antics are rightly ridiculed. 

Labour has a bonus in a fresh City Labour Leader with an energetic new approach.  The Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones is a trusted and popular personality. The turnaround of the City’s image and sense of well-being which Friar’s Walk has generated in the past year is infectious. As with all elections, nothing is ever certain. The voters are in a volatile mood.  Labour’s Newport election machines will be in top gear for fresh successes and working hard to win every possible vote in May 2017. There is deep-seated loyalty to Labour in Newport which was displayed in all elections over the past five years. As an optimist I hope that will continue even in these turbulent times.

Posted on December 25, 2016 at 01:48 PM | | Comments (0)

December 22, 2016

Why truth of Iraq War must not be concealed

The deliberate deception of Parliament - Dr Glen Rangwala.pdf1/ 18


1 The deliberate deception of Parliament By Dr Glen Rangwala Trinity College, University of Cambridge

 

Summary From late 2001 to March 2003, Tony Blair made three inter-related statements repeatedly to the House of Commons: (1) that no decision had been taken to use military force against Iraq; (2) that military action could be avoided by Iraq’s disarmament of its nuclear, chemical and biological weapons; and (3) that regime change was not the goal of government policy. The Report of the Iraq Inquiry, published on 6th July 2016 – the Chilcot report – has demonstrated conclusively and authoritatively that each of these three statements was untrue, and that its falsity was known to Mr Blair. The evidence presented in the Chilcot report shows that Mr Blair was deliberately misleading the House of Commons. According to Erskine May (24th edition, p.254), making a deliberately misleading statement in the House constitutes a grave contempt of Parliament.

Mr Blair backed up his claims about the need for Iraq’s disarmament by asserting (4) that there was conclusive evidence of Iraq’s possession of ‘weapons of mass destruction’, and (5) that these weapons were a threat to the UK’s national security. On both points, these statements contradicted the intelligence assessments that had been put to Mr Blair. He did not address the threats that would arise to the UK in the event of an invasion despite repeated intelligence assessments put to him concerning this matter, and direct questions about these threats. Mr Blair knowingly endangered UK domestic security through his actions, and his statements about threats were in direct contravention of the July 2001 Ministerial Code, which required ministers to “be as open as possible with Parliament”.

Finally, Mr Blair stated in March 2003 that (6) diplomacy had been exhausted in seeking to avoid an invasion of Iraq. This is shown to be untrue by the Chilcot report, and again involved Mr Blair deliberately misleading the House of Commons. This report summarises the evidence from the Chilcot report and the accompanying documents that statements (1)-(6) made by Mr Blair were either knowingly untrue or involved serious omissions which misled the House of Commons. Statements quoted from Mr Blair are in boxes on the left, while quoted material from and evaluations in the Chilcot report are in boxes on the right. 1. The decision to use military force In the period from 6th March 2002 to 14 March 2003, Mr Blair faced numerous oral and written questions in the House of Commons about the possibility of the use of force against Iraq. The response given each time was that “no decision has been taken” about action against Iraq. In fact, the Chilcot report reveals that from December 2001, Mr Blair had been proposing an invasion of Iraq to the US administration, had been offering UK military support for that invasion, and – as he became convinced over mid-2002 that the US would lead an invasion – had given his personal commitment to support US action. It is impossible to view this as anything other than a “decision” to use military force. Mr Blair began to use this phrase to the Commons from March 2002: “I totally understand why there is a lot of speculation about action on Iraq, but, as I constantly repeat, no decision has been taken at all in respect of any action. There is a very clear view, which must be right, that Iraq should come back into compliance with UN Security Council resolutions and that it certainly posed a threat on weapons of mass destruction, but no decision-making process has taken place as yet.” - Tony Blair, Prime Minister’s Questions, 18 March 2002

"In late March 2003, I wrote to Tony about Iraq:

Our involvement in Bush’s war will increase the likelihood of terrorist attacks. Attacking a Muslim state without achieving a fair settlement of the Palestine–Israeli situation is an affront to Muslims, from our local mosques to the far-flung corners of the world. A pre-emptive attack of the kind we have made on Iraq will only deepen the sense of grievance among Muslims that the Western/Christian/Jewish world is out to oppress them. This will provide a propaganda victory to Osama Bin Laden and can only increase his support and the likelihood of more acts of terrorism."

 

Paul Flynn MP

He continued to use it whenever asked a question in the House of Commons about the potential for military action in Iraq: “I reiterate what I said a moment ago: we have not yet reached the point of decision, and should we do so, of course the House will be properly consulted. People are perfectly entitled to express their views on these issues. But my view remains that weapons of mass destruction are a serious threat, and it is important that we deal with it. How we deal with it is an open question. If decisions are taken, there will be ample opportunity for the House to be consulted.” - Tony Blair, Prime Minister’s Questions, 24 July 2002 In contrast to what Mr Blair was telling the House of Commons, his letter to President Bush in December 2001 proposed both a military strategy against Iraq and a political strategy for winning over international public opinion to it: “at present international opinion would be reluctant, outside the US/UK, to support immediate military action though, for sure, people want to be rid of Saddam. So we need a strategy for regime change that builds over time. I suggest: (i) Softening up first. We draw attention to Saddam’s breach of UN resolutions; we say regime change is ‘desirable’ […]; (v) We mount covert operations with people and groups with the ability to topple Saddam; (vi) When the rebellion finally occurs we back it militarily.” - Mr Blair’s letter to President Bush, 4 December 2001. Underlining in Blair’s original text Mr Blair was specifically asked about commitments made to the US, in a question from Elfyn Llwyd: “Has he [the Prime Minister] given the United States any commitment that the United Kingdom would support unilateral action against Iraq?” He responded: “As I said a moment ago, we are not at the stage of taking decisions about military action. However, it is important to recognise that in the event of the UN's will not being complied with we must be prepared to take that action. We are not at the point of decision yet, but no one should be in any doubt that it is important to express very clearly that should the UN's will not be resolved through weapons inspections and monitoring, it has to be resolved in a different way.” - Tony Blair, to the House of Commons, 24 September 2002 Mr Blair did not answer the question about commitments made to the US, but the record of his communication with the US administration shows him making exactly those commitments to the US Vice-President six months earlier, and again in a note to President Bush two months before facing the question in the Commons. He also gave advice about how to win around public opinion to military action, and proposing a timetable for military action: “it was highly desirable to get rid of Saddam … the UK would help [the US] as long as there was a clever strategy, and one that worked.

This meant building up the case against Saddam carefully and intelligently. … As far as military strategy was concerned, we must ensure that our forces were equipped to finish the job quickly and successfully.” - Mr Blair to US Vice-President Cheney, on 11 March 2002 “I will be with you, whatever. […] Here is what could bring [public] opinion round. (1) The UN. We don’t want to be mucked around by Saddam over this, and the danger is he drags us into negotiation. But we need, as with Afghanistan and the ultimatum to the Taliban, to encapsulate our casus belli in some defining way. This is certainly the simplest. We could, in October as the build-up starts, state that he must let the inspectors back in unconditionally and do so now, ie set a 7-day deadline. [..] he [Saddam] probably would screw it up and not meet the deadline, and if he came forward after the deadline, we would just refuse to deal. (2) The Evidence. [..] If we recapitulate all the WMD evidence; add his attempts to secure nuclear capability; and, as seems possible, add on Al Qaida link, it will be hugely persuasive over here. […] We would support in any way we can. On timing, we could start building up after the break. A strike date could be Jan/Feb next year. But the crucial issue is not when, but how. - Mr Blair’s note to President Bush, 28 July 2002. Underlining in Blair’s original text. The same approach of denying any decision had been taken was maintained all the way through to March 2003: “No decision to launch military action against Iraq has been taken.”

 

4 - Tony Blair, written answer to a Parliamentary question, 11 March 2003 By this point, Mr Blair had already planned out a timetable for the invasion of Iraq with President Bush. The decision to deploy ground troops was taken on 17 January 2003, without discussion in Cabinet or notification to Parliament (The Chilcot Report, Volume 5, section 6.2, pp.413-427). On 24 January 2003, he sent President Bush a note and suggested in the subsequent conversation commencing the invasion in late March: “Mr Blair argued that ‘we needed to look reasonable’ and that the deadline for the start of military action should be delayed to the end of March.” - The Chilcot Report, Volume 3 (section 3.6), p.118, on the conversation between Bush and Blair on 24 January 2003 When Mr Blair met President Bush on 31 January, the joint commitment for military action was already clear, and the issue for the UK was merely whether they would be able to organise another Security Council Resolution to legitimise a decision that had already been taken: “When Mr Blair met President Bush on 31 January it was clear that the window of opportunity before the US took military action would be very short. The military campaign could begin ‘around 10 March’. President Bush agreed to support a second resolution to help Mr Blair. Mr Blair confirmed that he was ‘solidly with the President and ready to do whatever it took to disarm Saddam’ Hussein.” - The Chilcot Report, Volume 3 (section 3.6), p.163 While Mr Blair was telling the House of Commons that no decision had been taken to launch military action, he had already committed UK troops to support the US, leaving only discussions of strategy and the timetable to be arranged. 2. Iraq’s disarmament and the need for force Mr Blair repeatedly told the House of Commons that the reason why military action was a possibility was because of Iraq’s possession of chemical and biological weapons, and its development of nuclear weapons. He assured the Commons that if Iraq were to renounce these weapons, there would be no need for military action. By contrast, the Chilcot report reveals that weapons inspections for Iraq’s disarmament were no more than a public relations strategy, chosen because it was believed the Iraqi leader would trip up in verifying compliance, and thus providing the pretext for military action. 

Posted on December 22, 2016 at 01:54 PM | | Comments (0)

December 21, 2016

Why the silence, Argus?

 

A week ago, the South Wales Argus management received the letter below from me. So far there has been no response. A newspaper that reports all local job losses and threats of losses is strangely silent. The letter read:-

Members of the Argus staff, who are constituents of mine. have complained to me about the proposed loss of jobs at the Argus in Newport. I am informed that the hub of sub-editors here is to be drastically reduced. My understanding was that Newport was benefiting from 60 sub-editing jobs here, partly to compensate for the ending of printing in Newport after it was moved elsewhere.

One correspondent has remarked that the Argus received an accolade from the Welsh Government as a good employer. The loss of any jobs is a blow to the city. The reduction in these highly skilled jobs is especially damaging to those employed and the hopes of future employees. I hope that any decision to reduce jobs will be reversed.

There has been no news item that I have seen that records the conventional newspaper pleas to defend local jobs. It's strange that they are blind to a substantial news item that is happening in their own office.  There has been a constant haemorrhage of jobs from the paper over the years. They sold their car park for housing and the overflow from the tiny space they have left now clogs local streets. Interesting local story-but not in the local paper.

Critical of all-except themselves.

 

Parliament on the defensive

Parliament is also oddly muted about accusations made against us in the Chilcot Report.

Several committees are studying the report and a debate was overwhelmed by those seeking to justify one of the worst blunders in our history. 179 British soldiers lost their lives in war that we should have avoided. Their loved ones suffer a wound of grief that will never heal. Uncounted Iraqis died. The legacy of the war is a chaotic Middle East and a world divided between Christians and Muslims. I warned Tony Blair that this would happen in a letter to him in March 2003 which I published on this blog at the time.

Parliamentary committees have a proud reputation for rigorous scrutiny which we used to criticise outside bodies when they err. We must apply the same standards to our own mistakes. It was not just Tony Blair who was gagging for war in 2003. It was IDS the Tory leader plus all but a half a dozen Tory MPs. The three main committees of Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Defence were all cheerleaders for war. They must now objectively judge Chilcot's findings in order that we became better informed and avoid future wars of political vanity.

 

Time of generosity

Even in these dark days our hearts are lifted by Christmas.  Hearing a favourite carol, getting a card from a beloved friend or seeing a colourful Christmas display rekindles the warmth of  our Christmas spirits.

Now is the time to dwell on the fine things of life and value our good fortune living in a place of peace, harmony and order.  While much needs to be done to maintain fairness between generations we still have an open society that has been transformed for the better in the past hundred years.

In my lucky life I meet thousands of local people. While we have our differences, there is warm solidarity on the major occasions of war memorial events, sporting occasions, religious gatherings and switching on the Christmas lights. We are rightly proud of younger generations. Brilliant local teachers are nurturing a new generation of children who will achieve much and do Newport proud. My generation enjoys economic security rare in the past but many lives are blighted by loneliness and isolation. We can all help there.

Christmas is at its best in the numberless acts of kindness and unselfishness that will be abundant in Newport. Happy Christmas. Nadolig Llawen.

 

PM's answer?


On Monday this week I asked the PM about her Brexit Paln.

 

Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
Will Brexit deliver what the Prime Minister’s three Brexiteer Ministers promised in the referendum and what the majority of voters supported—namely a £350 million a week payment to the national health service? Or will we get a bill of £50 billion for which nobody voted?

The Prime Minister
When we leave the EU, we will be delivering on what my colleagues who campaigned to leave the European Union campaigned for and what the people voted for: the UK no longer being a member of the EU and therefore being able to take control of how taxpayers’ money is spent, how our laws are made and our immigration.

Prison Minister in La-La Land.

Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
It took three written parliamentary questions from me to get the Government to confess that only one prison in Britain was free of illegal drug use. It took a fourth question to get the information that that prison had no prisoners because it had closed down. This is symptomatic of the Government being in denial of the corruption and chaos in our prison service. Have not the Government’s policies for the past six years been, like the Minister’s statement today, evidence-free and ignorance-rich?

Elizabeth Truss
I congratulate the hon. Gentleman on his assiduousness in asking parliamentary questions, which have elicited an answer. If he reads the “Prison safety and reform” White Paper, he will see there is a whole section on how we deal with the issue of drugs: testing offenders on entry and exit, and making sure that governors are held accountable for getting people off drugs. That is the way we are going to crack this problem.

 

A free press?


Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
We are all concerned that next year the leader of the free world will be a blunt-brained snake oil salesman who was elected by a prostituted press to whom truth is secondary and sometimes entirely irrelevant. Will the Secretary of State bear in mind the very strong views that we need to maintain in this country those qualities of balance and fairness that we have imposed on the BBC by statute? Will she bear in mind the grave danger of a prostituted press?

Karen Bradley
I do not think anyone is in doubt about the hon. Gentleman’s views.

Christian Matheson
We are about yours.

Mr Speaker
We are grateful to the hon. Gentleman for his sedentary chunter.

From the Independent 22nd December

The most frequent rebel on the Labour side, the MP for Newport West Paul Flynn outlined his 'backbenchers' ten commandments':

"Not so much rebellious but a faithful follower of my backbenchers' ten commandments. Number four says 'Attack your opponents only when they are wrong' while respecting number seven which is 'Honour your party and extend their horizons'. I have been less tribal with the SNP initiatives because working in harmony with them when they are correct does extend Labour's horizons and is the only way to defeat the Tories".

 

 

Related articles

Posted on December 21, 2016 at 02:33 PM | | Comments (0)

December 07, 2016

From dis-unity to new strength

Paul Flynn Tom Bradby

No award has given me greater satisfaction than the one I had last night as the Welsh MP of the Year from ITV Wales.

Politician appreciate signs of recognition from independent sources. I have been very grateful for past awards of Backbencher of the Year and Welsh Politician of the year.  But 2016 has been more tumultuous and difficult 12 months than any of my previous 29 years as MP. I have been furiously scribbling down the dramas of that past six months. The appeal of last night's award was the perceptively accurate account of the unity that I have been trying to create in the Parliamentary Labour Party. So factionalised have we become as a party, the persuasive power of unity is disregarded.

Generously the judges said they recognised, what they described as my “impressive performance in two frontbench roles and in particular by the power and statesmanship of the message of party unity” in my speech at the Labour Conference last September.
 
The chairman of the judges Dr. Denis Balsom kindly said that: “He did the jobs – Shadow Secretary of State for Wales and Shadow Leader of the Commons with wit and enthusiasm, and he delivered a powerful warning to the Labour Conference about the consequences of disunity.”
 
Bliss. That is exactly what I was trying to do. At last night's ceremony ITV Wales played clips of my first speech to party conference since 1981 and my first comments as Shadow Leader of the House as the oldest frontbench spokesman since Gladstone. The frontbench jobs were fun, harrowing, fulfilling, exhausting and richly educational. I thank my staff for keeping me buoyant and relatively sane. Daunting for me but terrifying for them. Cathy woke up on a Thursday to discover that as born and bred Ulster woman, who had graduated in Scotland, she had been transformed into Labour's Political Adviser on Welsh Affairs. She coped magnificently. I also thanked my beloved Sam plus Matthew and Rhys who were also on my valiant life support team. What a wonderful chance to thank them at this exciting event.
 
In spite of everything politics worldwide is in a dangerous ugly mess. I could not resist making the serious point to the captive audience that we all should feel alarmed and work to halt the rot.
 
“When astrology is equated to science, when a blunt-brained snake oil salesman is the most powerful politician in the world, when parliamentary democracy is overruled by the tyranny of advisory referendums manipulated by tabloid moronocracy and lobbyists who tell the most convincing lies, when laws are prejudice-rich and evidence-free, it’s time for a renaissance of reason, political intelligence, truth and integrity."

Posted on December 07, 2016 at 03:58 PM | | Comments (1)

December 01, 2016

From tragedy to new life-saving law.

December 1st 2016

 

Today I raised the important issue of organ donation in Westminster and paid tribute to a young constituent who sadly passed away in 2012 due to the lack of organ donors.

https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2016-12-01/debates/9C4D5666-5827-4249-AC9B-CEC0B0409CAA/BusinessOfTheHouse


Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
A 20-year-old constituent of mine made an indelible and unforgettable impression on my hon. Friend the Member for Newport East (Jessica Morden) and me with the tragic story of his half a dozen abortive attempts to get the organ transplant that he desperately needed. Six months later, I attended his funeral. He died because of a lack of donors. Yesterday, the Welsh Government announced that, as a result of their pioneering and courageous legislation on the new law of presumed consent, 39 patients in Wales had had organ transplants. When can we get the Government to accelerate in this House a law that will allow the same process and the same advantage to be enjoyed throughout the rest of the United Kingdom?

Mr Lidington
I will certainly make sure that that point, which the hon. Gentleman and others have made, is considered by the Health Secretary and his team. Very many of us, myself included, know friends or family members who have literally been given a new lease of life through a successful transplant. All healthy adults need to consider whether they should make arrangements to make clear their wishes in advance of their death. It is also important that our medical professionals are trained in how to make an approach to families at a critically emotional moment when a relative is at the point of death, to ask them sensitively to consider whether to give consent for a transplant to take place.


The links below contain further information on the moving story of the constituent I spoke of today, Matthew Lammas.

http://paulflynnmp.typepad.com/my_weblog/2012/09/tragedy-of-failing-system.html

http://paulflynnmp.typepad.com/my_weblog/2011/11/in-a-debate-on-organ-donation-and-transplantation-in-the-house-of-commons-today-iintend-to-raise-the-heart-wrenching-account-1.html

September 23rd 2012

 

Tragedy of failing system

Shocked and upset to hear the news that a constituent passed away yesterday. I gave an account of his situation in a parliamentary debate last November. I received the sad news on Facebook today. His death is a reminder of the need for an urgent reform of the organ donor system that imposed additional suffering on the seriously ill and their relatives. 

6a00d8346d963f69e20153926f5673970b-800wi

Paul Flynn:  We must get away from what we are hearing from prattling prelates and procrastinating politicians and look at the real issue. We cannot talk about a system that is working well, as was suggested this morning, when 1,000 families were bereaved last year in the UK and 50 families were bereaved in Wales. I will not talk about one family in my constituency where a young woman died waiting for an organ transplant because it is too heartbreaking a story, but I want to say something about the reality. Despite all the fine theories and words ahead, what is happening to real people in our constituencies?

6a00d8346d963f69e20154364358d5970c-800wi

Some of us listened to the testimony of Matt Lammas and his mother when they came to Parliament a month ago. It was a dreadful story of suffering that moved us all. Matt and his brother were born with congenital heart defects and they both had pacemakers. Matt was suddenly getting a great deal of pain and discomfort and was taken to the hospital, where the diagnosis was a sombre one. His heart was growing and he would eventually die. He was told that on a scale of one to 10 his chance of surviving was at 9.9, and the family prepared for his death. They were told that a heart transplant was a possibility, so they arranged for him to go to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth hospital, where he had a series of assessments. When the doctor told them that he would have to have a transplant, his mother said:

“Matt and I stared at each other it was so surreal. Had we both heard the same thing? We didn’t talk. Matt may have wept, I can’t be sure. I felt numb and could only think about my son who I had just been told was dying.

The sister came back in. ‘Had you been expecting to hear that?’ she asked gently. ‘No!’ we said together. It was the first thing we had said since hearing the awful news. ‘I thought he would need a new pacemaker.’ I said.”

Matt
Jessica Morden, Matt Lammas, PF (October 2011)

She told the story—which some hon. Members will have heard—of the dreadful things that happened from then on. There were false alarms; a call from Birmingham came at 2 o’clock in the morning. They prepared themselves and started to drive up the motorway, only to be told when they were halfway there that the heart was not suitable. There were many other false alarms along the way. Eventually the transplant did occur—I find it difficult to read the whole story so I will cut it short. The family went through agony as the young man approached death. He was fitted with a device that would keep him alive for 28 days, but death was a certainty at the end. By good fortune—not from the wisdom of politicians or prelates—he survived. He is at home now and has a life expectancy of five years.

Another constituent of mine, a young woman the same age as Matt, died last year because there was no heart available. I believe we must say—because the overwhelming evidence is there in spite of what the hon. Member for Montgomeryshire said this morning—that the weight of the medical evidence shows the best way forward, and that is the decision that the Welsh Assembly is about to take. For goodness sake, instead of going along as we are—particularly today—serving the few rather than the many and talking about our various political differences, let us realise that this is an area in which we politicians can save lives and lift the burden of anxiety from families waiting for organs. We know that all of the evidence—the fair evidence, not the procrastinating evidence we have heard this morning—shows that there will be more organs available. For goodness sake, let us allow the Welsh Assembly a free run to get on with it and lead the country as it has in the past with other reforms. We hope that England and the rest of the United Kingdom will follow suit when the reforms produced by the Welsh Assembly are proved to be a great success.

Posted on December 01, 2016 at 03:28 PM | | Comments (1)

November 25, 2016

Two deaths warning to rugby and boxing

Deadly, previously tolerated, risks are threatening the future of boxing and rugby.

On Wednesday this week, the 23rd November 2016, A boxer who suffered a head injury in his first match has died. Kuba Moczyk, 22, was knocked out in the third round of Saturday's fight in Great Yarmouth.

Yesterday, the family of a well-known rugby player who took his own life said they believe that concussions suffered during his playing days led to his death. Former Pontypool RFC captain Cae Trayhern, 37, was found dead at his Blackwood home in June this year.

The court heard from a statement by his mother, Althea Clark, who said Mr Trayhern had suffered 11 concussions during his playing days, and that his mental health had deteriorated after his retirement in 2013.

Mrs Clark said that she felt that the injuries “had an impact” on his life and, in turn, his death. She said her son’s personality had undergone “changes”.

Boxing deaths in the ring are claimed to be rare. The statistics  usually omit deaths in amateur boxing. The mass damage of boxing is caused by repeated blows to the head are the cumulative destruction of brain cells.

Wales’s most successful rugby player, Shane Williams has revealed his fears about the long term effects of multiple concussions during his playing career, and admitted he now suffers from frequent headaches and difficulty concentrating.

Williams told of his own torment, which he says has come as a result of his playing during an era when there was far less understanding of, and caution about, the dangers of concussion.

“The game gave me everything but there are times when I’ve asked myself if the headaches and loss of concentration I sometimes experience now are down to the countless knocks to head I received in my career,” said Williams, who stressed he blames nobody for his condition.

One of the most successful boxers in my constituency David Pearce died of Alzheimers at the age of 41.  We must not repeat past tragedies.

Past ignorance of the risk is understood. Present ignorance is not. The evidence is overwhelming. Both sports should change their rules to avoid clashes that lead to brain damage and premature Alzheimers disease and deaths.

Both sports should now reform their rules or a new generation will shun them both as spectators and participants.

Posted on November 25, 2016 at 04:57 PM | | Comments (1)

November 20, 2016

Cutting MP numbers will damage democracy

!8th November 2016 

  • Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
  • (Pat Glass) referred to this place as the mother of Parliaments. In the past that would be said with pride, but we can no longer claim to other countries, particularly those with newly minted democracies, that we are the example to be followed. Now, sadly, the mother of Parliaments is a dissolute, degraded hag. There are major weaknesses in our arrangements, and the public are losing confidence in them. The number of constituencies is a matter of some importance, but it has nothing to do with the main doubts, the main injustices, and the main unfairnesses in our system.  We see in America a sense of outrage that the person who won the largest number of votes lost the election because of the distortions of the electoral college, but we have an extraordinary system here. When the ambition should be to make every vote count and be of equal value, elections are decided by a tiny number of people, namely the swing voters in marginal constituencies. How people vote in Blaenau Gwent or Eastbourne does not matter; what matter are the votes in the constituencies where changes take place.    
  •  I want to be brief, and I want to make this point, because it has not been made so far.  The Government’s proposal will make things worse. According to an analysis by the Electoral Reform Society, reducing the number of MPs will reduce the number of marginal constituencies, and will make the House less representative than it is now.

 

  •    
  • Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent) (Lab)     Does my hon. Friend agree that what is really going on here is that the Executive are reducing the House’s ability to hold them to account, while at the same time creating extra peers so that they can get their own way? That cannot be right.
  •     
  • Paul Flynn  My hon. Friend refers to the crisis of scrutiny in this place. That is another major scandal. We should also remember that the Government’s proposal is a pre-Brexit proposal. There will be a huge amount of extra work to be done here. How can it make any sense to reduce the number of Members of Parliament in those circumstances? The Government’s proposal will make Parliament less representative, and it will no longer be a model for those in other countries. The Brexit proposal will impose a huge burden of legislation on the House.  
  •   
  • Margaret Ferrier (Rutherglen and Hamilton West) (SNP)     When the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, the electorate will have 73 fewer elected parliamentarians to represent their interests, and if the number of Members here is reduced as well, a shocking 57% of our lawmakers will be unelected peers. Does the hon. Gentleman agree that reform needs to happen next door before any further changes are made in this place?  
  •   

Paul Flynn       A range of reforms must be made. We are losing the Members of the European Parliament, and we have a crisis in Wales. The Welsh Assembly has only 60 members and their work has trebled, but it is impossible to argue in isolation for more Assembly Members, although virtually every member of the ruling party is a Minister, a deputy Minister, or the Chair of a Committee. The problems that exist in many areas can be dealt with only by a comprehensive and balanced Bill that takes account of the need for more Members of the Welsh Assembly and the need for fewer peers, and that will require a constitutional convention involving give and take and balanced decision-making. But at the moment we have the extraordinary situation of the Executive becoming immensely more powerful. That is bad government as far as scrutiny is concerned.  In the 1920s, 10% of the governing party was on the Government payroll vote. Under the Government’s current proposals to reduce the number of MPs, the Electoral Reform Society says that up to 43% of Government Members will have their mouths bandaged by the discipline of their party, through which they are inhibited from taking a full part in the scrutiny of matters considered by the House. That is a retrograde step.  I urge the House to look at the problems before us.

Wales will be particularly hard hit by this. My constituency—my city—offers an excellent example of what will happen and the damage that will be done. There are two marginal seats now; one was won by a Conservative in the past. Those two seats will be merged into one and it will become not a marginal seat, but a rock-solid safe Labour seat, which will be to the advantage of the successor MPs.  The effect is similar throughout the country; this is a diminution in the value of our democracy.

People are unhappy that they are not being represented, and the only way we can make sure votes count is with a proportional representation element. Otherwise, politics will be distorted, as always, by the system we have inherited.  If the Government are serious about reforming democracy, they should of course take the boundaries into consideration. The boundaries are an element of the reforms that are needed, but only a relatively small one. In the last Parliament we had a Committee on constitutional reform that produced a long document urging overall reform.

At the moment the public are right to be cynical, but the only reform the Government are interested in is the one that will give them maximum political advantage. This is a party political stunt by them, ignoring the problems of the House and the ludicrous situation in the House of Lords where it is still possible to buy a place in our legislature by giving a big enough contribution to a major party. They are ignoring that scandal. Some 261 peers were added by David Cameron, which is outrageous. What has that done to the cost of democracy? The other place does great work in scrutinising this House, but it is hopelessly illogical that its membership is larger than that of this House, which has the role of creating legislation and scrutinising it. Nothing has been done about that; nothing has come from the Government, but that is essential.  We need a constitutional convention; we need root-and-branch reform. We are losing public confidence in our democracy, and rightly so. We have institutions here for discipline, which are very permissive. We also have an Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which is totally futile and has no powers. It is not a watchdog; it is a pussycat without teeth or claws.  There is rising resentment and cynicism among the public about the level of our democracy. That ends up in an obscenity like Trump taking over. We must defend our democracy and the quality of our democracy. That is crucial, and we do not do it by a tiny move by one party to gain political advantage for itself. We ought to come together as representatives and seize the opportunity for a major, massive, overhaul reform.   

  • Mr Peter Bone (Wellingborough) (Con)     It is a great honour and a privilege to follow the hon. Member for Newport West (Paul Flynn); I spent 13 years living in his constituency trying to get rid of him with absolutely no success whatsoever. While we hardly agree on anything, he is undoubtedly a leading parliamentarian, and I am pleased, in the best possible sense, that he is now back on the Back Benches and not constrained by being on the Labour Front Bench.

This issue goes back, therefore, to something the hon. Member for Newport West touched upon: the balance between the Executive and Parliament. Since what we might loosely call the expenses scandal, Parliament has been getting more powers back. We have had a Speaker who has put Parliament first and championed it, we have had Select Committees, and we have had other movements in that direction, including the establishment of the Backbench Business Committee. All the moves have been to take power away from the Executive and give it to Parliament. This move, however, completely reverses that trend.

I am all in favour of broadly equal-sized seats. That is fair, within a threshold, and I would be happy for the Committee scrutinising this Bill to look at that issue. The hon. Member for Newport West made the point that there were exceptions for certain geographical areas. The previous proposals referred to the Isle of Wight and to what I call the Western Isles, which had two constituencies. I think that that makes sense, and we should consider whether that could be expanded for certain constituencies—but I want to get back to the Executive.

Sir Oliver Letwin

I want finally to address the interesting point made by the hon. Member for Newport West (Paul Flynn), whose argument was different in kind from that of the hon. Member for North West Durham and the other speakers. I hope he would agree that I am not doing his argument any injustice if I say that he was arguing, first, that there are many large constitutional deficiencies in Britain today—a proposition with which I abundantly agree—and secondly, that it makes no sense to try to change one particular element of the whole picture, though he admitted that it was an element that probably did require change, in the absence of an overall and thoroughgoing change of the whole system.

That is a very serious argument, but it is also very seriously wrong. I think it is wrong for two reasons: first, practically, and secondly, theoretically. Of course, in the end, the practical argument matters more than the theoretical one. The practical truth is that we are not going to get the kind of constitutional change that I think he, and certainly I, want any time in the near future. I personally was partly responsible for the total failure to secure the reform of the House of Lords. The House of Lords, in its current structure, is a wholly indefensible object. No rational human being could possibly argue that it is a good idea to have a legislature constituted in the way that the House of Lords is constituted. Indeed, I never heard anybody, in the whole of that debate, make an argument in favour of the House of Lords as currently constituted, except that they thought it was the lesser evil.

Posted on November 20, 2016 at 03:20 PM | | Comments (0)

November 19, 2016

How to make a car crash speech

Mark Harper delivered a classic car crash speech in the Commons on Friday 18th November.  It did everything wrong-egotistical, meandering & vacuous. He persuaded the Speaker to call him first by claiming ill-health. In spite of a long list of MPs waiting to speak Mark Harper took 40 minutes to deliver his thoughts including his belief that the Speaker would recall his maiden speech.  He did take interventions but also indulged in historic ramblings of no consequence.

This is a mercifully edited version of the speech's low lights. It scores very high on the 'I' "me" 'my' count. Below is also a model brief speech from Stephen Kinnock.

 

10.04 AM

 Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) (Con)

Mr Speaker, you may feel, as I do, a slight sense of déjà vu. I declare an interest as the Minister in the coalition Government who, during the last Parliament, took through the Parliamentary Voting System and Constituencies Act 2011. I very much look forward to the speech of my successor but a few, the Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Office. I will start with a bit of the context, but I will not try your patience by going on for too long with my opening remarks.

(PROMISE HE FAILED TO HONOUR)

I will make a little more progress, because I think Mr Speaker would want me to do so.

The first big change in the redistribution of seats was the Redistribution of Seats Act 1885. Mr Speaker, you will be pleased to know that I will mention it only tangentially, and for one reason. The Minister who steered the Act through this House was the then President of the Local Government Board, the hon. Member for Chelsea, Sir Charles Dilke. You might not be aware, Mr Speaker, but Sir Charles Dilke had some personal issues—to put it delicately—and then ceased to be the Member for Chelsea. He then had the enormous good fortune to become the Member for the Forest of Dean, my constituency.

(POINTLESS HISTORICAL PADDING OF NIL SIGNIFICANCE)

Sir Charles was, in some senses, more successful than me. First, in those days, constituencies apparently wrote to prospective Members inviting them to become Members of Parliament without some tough selection battle against others competing for the seat. You might remember, Mr Speaker, from my maiden speech, that Sir Charles Dilke, after getting elected and then re-elected, was fortunate, the third time he sought election, in being elected unopposed. I said in my maiden speech that that was a record worthy of emulation. I am afraid that I completely failed to be elected unopposed at the 2015 general election, but fortunately for me, despite my being opposed, I was indeed elected.

(POSSIBLY A FAILED ATTEMPT AT HUMOUR)

Mr Speaker
Order. I am sorry to advise the right hon. Gentleman that I do not have a verbatim recall of his maiden speech. It might greatly sadden him, but it has the advantage of being true. I gently say to him that I agreed to call him early in the debate because I was advised that he was suffering from a heavy cold and sore throat and was keen to speak sooner rather than later. From that, I deduced that he would not wish to exacerbate his malady by speaking at inordinate length. I feel confident both because of that and because at least 14 other Members wish to catch the eye of the Chair that before very long he might approach his peroration.

(RARE WARNING FROM AN IRRITATED SPEAKER THAT HARPER UNWISELY IGNORED)

Mr Harper
That is very thoughtful of you, Mr Speaker, although I am surprised, knowing of your enormous powers of recall, that you do not have a verbatim ​account of my maiden speech in your head, but then, sadly, we were not blessed in 2005 with having you in the Chair; otherwise, I am sure that you would remember it. Taking your advice, Mr Speaker, I will not go on at length, but, for those who are interested and want to follow this issue at length, I refer to an interesting article in the Washington Post on 15 May 2014. Obviously, in the House we are not allowed to introduce written material or pictures, but the article referred to three districts, and the descriptions of them gave a sense of the interesting boundaries in America. Maryland’s 3rd is called the “Praying Mantis”; Pennsylvania’s 7th is called “Goofy kicking Donald Duck”; and Texas’s 35th is called the “UpsideDown Elephant”. The point is that we do not have gerrymandering in this country; we have independent boundary commissions following clear rules set out by Parliament, and they are specifically not allowed to take into account the partisan or party political effect of their decisions. I wanted to knock that argument on its head straightaway.....

 

 Mr Harper
I was the Minister who drew up the proposals and brought them before the House, and I do not recognise the provenance that the hon. Gentleman maintains.

(REPETITIVE SELF-PROMOTION)

Mr Kevan Jones
I am not sure what role the right hon. Gentleman played in drawing up the 2010 Conservative manifesto, but the boundaries legislation, as well as the attacks on trade unions and some of the other right-wing policies that came forward, such as stopping charities lobbying, came right from that playbook. I am sure he was not involved in that; he was just the poor Minister who had to implement it.

Mr Harper
I certainly was not “the poor Minister”. I hugely enjoyed my role as Minister for Political and Constitutional Reform. I got to spend an enormous amount of time in the Chamber, with Mr Speaker frequently in the Chair, although I am not sure he enjoyed listening to the debates as much as I enjoyed speaking in them. “The data does not support the suggestion that using the later version of the register”,​

Mr Bone
I wonder how my right hon. Friend came up with that figure. If we as Members of Parliament will have more work to do and more areas to cover, we will presumably have more expenses. Could it be that the figure produced by my right hon. Friend is fictitious?

Mark Harper
I will answer my hon. Friend’s question, but not at length, as I do not want to try your patience, Madam Deputy Speaker.

Ian Blackford
On a point of order, Madam Deputy Speaker. We were informed by Mr Speaker earlier that the right hon. Member for Forest of Dean (Mr Harper) was called early because he apparently had a cold. May I suggest that if he is suffering—I am sure that he has the good will of the House if that is the case—it might benefit the rest of us if he went away and took his medication? If he does not genuinely have a cold, has he brought this House into disrepute by duping Mr Speaker?

 

(PROOF OF ANGER BY MPs WAITING THEIR TURNS TO SPEAK)

Madam Deputy Speaker (Natascha Engel)
That was obviously not a point of order, but I, too, heard Mr Speaker say to the right hon. Member for Forest of Dean (Mr Harper) that he hoped the right hon. Gentleman would come to the end of his speech quite rapidly. A great many other Members wish to speak. I appreciate how learned the right hon. Gentleman is and how personally involved in this issue he was, but I think that everyone would be very grateful if he brought his remarks to a conclusion.

 

Mr Kevan Jones
On a point of order, Madam Deputy Speaker. Mr Speaker made very clear that the right hon. Gentleman had asked to be called early because, as we have just heard from the hon. Member for Ross, Skye and Lochaber (Ian Blackford), he was suffering from a bad cold. Either that was not the case, or the right hon. Gentleman has discovered some miracle cure. If he has, could he share it with us?

Mr Harper

I had moved on to dealing with the specific points in the Bill, Madam Deputy Speaker. Let me just tackle the last couple of points made by the hon. Member for North West Durham before I conclude my remark​ I served as the Minister responsible for these matters. I looked into the resourcing of boundary commissions, and had conversations with their secretariats about the work that was involved. I think that what is really at work here is a set of changes that would, in practice—my hon. Friend the Member for Christchurch put his finger on it—make a boundary review before the next general election impossible. This is a repetition of what the Labour party, along with the Liberal Democrats, did in the last Parliament. The aim is to push things out so that we can have a general election in 2020 based on boundaries that are 20 years out of date, on the basis of registers that do not effectively include people over the last two decades. I think that that would be an outrage.

I hope that the Bill is not given a Second Reading, but if it is, we shall want to amend many parts of this wide-ranging legislation in Committee to ensure that it does not make progress in its current form. If it were to do so, we would be ensuring that voters were not equally represented and their voices were not equally heard. I think that this is a very retrograde and bad Bill.

10.44 am

 

Later there was a model brief speech of two minutes by Stephen Kinnock - vivid language, terse and pointed.

 

1.26 pm

Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon) (Lab)
Under the terms of the boundary review, Port Talbot, the town at the heart of my Aberavon constituency, would be cut in two, quite literally down the high street, and the steelworks would be cut off from the housing estate that was built for its workers. The clear and unified voice of Port Talbot and its people is being threatened by a Government who are determined to smash it apart.

Port Talbot and Aberavon have had a difficult 50 years, given the challenges faced by the steel industry, but we are starting to see the benefits of investment in our area. If we are to build on that and overcome the current uncertainty about the future of our steel economy, we must work to remain as one community and retain our unified political representation. That is why the Boundary Commission’s proposal is completely unacceptable. As much as iron needs oxygen to be transformed into steel, so our area needs unity if we are to build a future of security and opportunity.

Mr Jim Cunningham
Does my hon. Friend think that it is fair that some votes will not be counted because the Government have excluded nearly 2 million people from the register that was used in the referendum?

Stephen Kinnock
I absolutely agree with my hon. Friend. This is a barefaced gerrymander on so many levels, one of which is the missing 2 million registered electors.

By running a dividing line through the heart of Port Talbot, the Boundary Commission’s proposal threatens to shatter the unified political representation that our communities so desperately need. Instead of pressing ​forward with this act of constitutional vandalism that will disfranchise and fracture communities, strip this House of its independent voice and compromise our ability to serve our constituents, let us stand up for the power of Parliament, fight for our communities and support this Bill.

1.28 pm

 

Posted on November 19, 2016 at 02:21 PM | | Comments (0)

November 17, 2016

Politics moves to a different theatre

Business of the House

Next

17 November 2016

Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)

Is the Leader of the House excited by today’s news of a unique parliamentary series of events next year with the performance of a brand-new musical under the snappy title of “The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee takes oral evidence on the relationship between Whitehall and Kids Company”? Does he not think that arrangements by him to have a performance in this House would be both politically instructive and culturally enriching?

Mr Lidington

I can barely contain my excitement. I look forward to the Chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, my hon. Friend the Member for Harwich and North Essex (Mr Jenkin), who has a fine baritone voice, playing himself in such a performance.

 

  •  Public Administration & Constitutional Reform Committee (15th of October 2015)

     Oral evidence: Whitehall’s relationship with Kids Company 

    Q52   Paul Flynn: A memo was sent from Kids Company to the Cabinet Office stating that the communities served by Kids Company would, if the charity closed, descend into savagery and warned of potential increases in looting, rioting, arson attacks on government buildings. To what extent do you regard this as a reasonable assessment of the situation?

    Alan Yentob: There must be people in this room who know about risk assessment.

    Q53   Paul Flynn: Did you write this letter?

    Alan Yentob: I did not write the letter, no. I wrote the letter about the restructure, I did not write that letter; it was written by the safeguarding team.

    Kate Hoey: Sorry, can you just speak up a little bit?

    Alan Yentob: Sorry. I did not write that letter, no. It was an appendix which was a risk assessment form, which was required and requested. Most risk assessment forms are what is the most extreme that could happen. Can I also just say something about this? So that was what it was—

    Q54   Paul Flynn: All right, but can we just look at that? Couldn’t we put the warning in that letter as one that was a wild exaggeration and you accept that?

    Alan Yentob: No, it was not. Can I explain why? Okay, I will explain why and I will explain why it was not a wild exaggeration. I do accept that it is a worst-case scenario. That is what risk assessments in any organisation are required to be. What is the worst that could happen? Remember the riots in 2011, which Camila in fact warned Oliver Letwin about—sorry, let me answer your question, I will. Five days after Kids Company closed, a boy was murdered. He was going to the crime prevention centres, which were closed. If you read the account of that and what was said at the time by those people in that area you will hear what they said and you will hear what they said about the risks that happened once Kids Company had gone.

                  I also gave, in the evidence, two letters from the Metropolitan Police that were utter and compelling endorsements of the work Kids Company does in Lambeth and the fact that that work would be sorely missed. There were stabbings, there were four suicide attempts. I have not talked about this, but I am now telling you that these things happened.

    Q58   Paul Flynn: We have had a great deal of psychobabble, we have had a great deal that demonstrates Mr Yentob’s creative abilities, but would you please answer our questions briefly so that we can get on?

    If we look at the numbers that you quoted to start, past employees of your company expressed cynicism about the accuracy of the suggestion that the number of clients you had in 2010 was 16,500 and the numbers leapt to 36,000 in the following year. You maintain that is the same number. If that is so, why was it that only 1,699 cases were handed over to the Lambeth authority when you closed down?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: They are all very good questions.

    Paul Flynn: Would you answer why the number went down from 36,000? Presumably the majority were from that local council, the immediate neighbourhood. In reality the numbers that were produced were 175 in Bristol and 1,699. Why?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: First of all, the numbers do not pertain just to one local authority.

    Paul Flynn: What were the numbers?

    Alan Yentob: That was for the whole of London.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: There are two bits to this question. One is the overall numbers. The way the numbers—

    Q59   Paul Flynn: What was the overall number you handed over?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: To the local authorities? Right, what happened is that—

    Q60   Paul Flynn: Could you give me the number, please?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: Yes, I am going to.

    Paul Flynn: We will be here all day.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: No. I would like to be able to answer your question—

    Paul Flynn: Please do.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: —as accurately as possible. What we did is we handed over 1,717 referral sheets, which had on them families. So altogether the safeguarding team and the mental health team who put those referrals together think that they handed over between 3,000 to 4,000 clients, once you put all the referrals in.

    Q61   Paul Flynn: Could I stop you?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: Yes.

    Paul Flynn: An ex-employee of yours told The Times that they were instructed to shred client records after the charity closed. Is this an instruction from you and does it mean that records that would prove that there were 36,000 clients do not now exist?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: First of all, that is completely incorrect. We did not shred any client records. The records were all handed over to the official receiver. What we handed over are 18,000 hard copy files that contain family members in them, so one file may pertain to several people who are in that particular family. In addition, we handed over a database of our most high risk cases, which amounted to 15,933 individuals, and we handed over copies of the 1,717 referral forms we did. Absolutely no records were shredded whatsoever.

    Q62   Paul Flynn: How did Kids Company identify those potential clients who were genuinely in need?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: Because we do a rigorous assessment and we do home visits.

    Q63   Paul Flynn: But there are self-referrals you are saying.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: Yes, when they come to the centre.

    Q64   Paul Flynn: Do you think it was more to do with the wraparound cash that you were giving them? If people were turning up—and it has not been denied—we have been told that some people were getting £160 a week. Is that not more of an inducement for people to identify themselves in need of your services?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: With appreciation, if this is about respect for vulnerable people, that is making the assumption that people who need help in these poor communities are—

    Paul Flynn: How did you assess the level of unmet services?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: —accessing help in such a distorted way. The truth is that there are huge number of vulnerable individuals. In fact, it is so bad that this country does not even capture the real numbers.

    Q65   Paul Flynn: How do you measure the number in the areas where you work? How do you decide? We all represent various parts of the country and all these problems occur there. Why is there suddenly a huge unmet service that you claim to be providing for in the particular area where you were?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: Okay. I am really glad you have asked me this question because what is happening in this country is that the numbers of children who get into social services and child mental health are controlled by a process which is a sort of hidden gatekeeping, because the local authorities cannot cope—

    Q66   Paul Flynn: What percentage of the children—

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: Please let me finish because you are not—

    Paul Flynn: Well, I do not think—

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: You are not allowing me to finish. Please let me finish.

    Chair: Mr Flynn, we’ll let her answer this question.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: It is really important that you understand this problem because that is at the heart of the difficulties that we are all experiencing as a country.

    Basically, there is a gatekeeping process in local authorities because they do not have enough money to cope with the scale of the problem, so what happens is that when children and young people are referred into social services or child mental health, they cannot always take that number of kids, so they have to select who they are able to help and who they are not able to help. If you want the real figures, the NSPCC in their report “How safe are our children?” attempted to have a go, because in this country we do not capture the real numbers of vulnerable children and young people who need help. Child mental health data was not updated for 11 years. That means that this country’s economic arrangements around child mental health were organised around the data of 11 years ago.

                  What you get is, when children and young people cannot get into social services or child mental health, they are left outside the doors of those agencies without anyone really measuring the level of need. When Kids Company allowed self-referral these people self-referred.

    Chair: All right, we’ve got the point. Mr Yentob, very briefly.

    Alan Yentob: If I can just try to give you some short, concise answers to this. First of all, in terms of the numbers the fact is that 20,000 of these 36,000 children are in schools and we are not saying that every one of them was given therapeutic care, but in terms of evaluation, the schools have got a detailed record of how much contact there was with each of these children. I assure you it is very difficult for Camila. Please let me explain this. I have given it to you in this document and it is important to me that you understand it.

                  That is what the majority of it is. The Government’s money, the £4.25 million or £4.5 million in the later years that came in, went to look after 800 children. That is £4.25 million for only 800 children, so consequently when we talk about this breadth of service, it is a different level of service for each of these children.

    Q67   Chair: Well, how honest is it to put in your annual accounts that you were helping 36,000 people?

    Alan Yentob: Let me answer that question. [Interruption.] Let me answer it. Let me answer this question. In the annual report it is absolutely clear and broken down, even in the numbers that I have given you, how much was done. 19,000 young people per year were supported by our children’s services. It then goes into detail about how many of them were given personalised support and what was going on. It is detailed how many got direct contact—

    Q68   Chair: Also why was Kids Company so reluctant to hand over the records of these people to Mr David Quirke-Thornton of Southwark Social Services?

    Alan Yentob: Very straightforwardly—and I think this is terribly important as well because Camila is not running all this, the 36,000 children—there are 650 workers. Those 650 keyworkers, that is 73% of the costs of Kids Company goes on the staff, not on handing out money to people or sending people to university.

    Q69   Chair: Okay, but why was there reluctance to hand over the records to —

    Alan Yentob: Because data protection of vulnerable clients—there are legal issues.

    Q70   Paul Flynn: That is not true. They would be entirely protected if you handed them over to Lambeth. That is an excuse. Could you tell me, just briefly, how do you help someone’s mental health by buying them a pair of shoes that cost £150?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: Excuse me, because I think the way—

    Paul Flynn: This is—

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: Hold on, no, the way you have put that question is really unjust because—

    Paul Flynn: Well, can you answer?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: I would like to answer it. Please let me answer it because the structure of that question is immensely disrespectful to vulnerable people.

    Paul Flynn: Oh for goodness sake! Look—

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: No, I want to be able to answer—

    Chair: Mr Flynn, let her answer please.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: I would like to answer it.

    Chair: But quickly.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: You can have mental health difficulties and you can still need a pair of shoes. So the two—

    Paul Flynn: For £150?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: I do not know where you are getting that from and because I do not have any records and I do not have any name, I do not know what that question—

    Q71   Paul Flynn: You are running an organisation without records?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: No, the organisation has records, but the records are in the hands of the official receiver to which I have no access, so I do not know what you are referring to. What I am saying to you is that when we had people with mental health difficulties and we had people—one mother jumped off a multi-storey block—

    Q72   Paul Flynn: You are giving us examples. We do not live on the moon. We represent areas that have great problems, we know about them, but please do not try to treat us as though we are the Prime Minister and you are trying to get £30 million out of us. We want to know what happened with this organisation which has collapsed, damaging many people, possibly the results of it will do a great deal of harm to the clients you had. But you have given a non-stop spiel of mostly psychobabble; you do not answer the questions. I asked you how do you measure unmet need in the boroughs, and we have had this torrent of words since—verbal ectoplasm—but no answer.

    Chair: I would just like to press—

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: I would argue that I did answer you. You might not like my answers, but I did answer you.

     Camila Batmanghelidjh: Okay. Basically, the reason the charity closed was the sexual abuse allegations that were unfounded. The charity did not close because it was badly run. Numerous independent evaluations have confirmed that the charity is well run. You are holding your evidence on the basis of The Daily Mail and a group of other media providers. You do not have and you have not done the rigorous research that is required in order to be able to determine whether the charity and its structures was failing.

    Chair: I have given you the opportunity to say what you wanted. Mr Flynn.

    Q129   Paul Flynn: I am delighted to be accused of being a friend of The Daily Mail. It is a novel experience. Mr Yentob, you have a very busy life. Between 2002 and 2015 you held four very important roles. You were chair of the trustees of Kids Company, editor and presenter of “Imagine”, BBC Creative Director and chairman of the ICA. How do you ensure that these positions you had had adequate amounts of your time and did not introduce conflicts of interest?

    Alan Yentob: Well, first of all, I do not think there were any conflicts of interest and they were all declared. Secondly, I would look at the work that I did, the programmes I made, my role as Creative Director, ask my various director generals whether I had delivered or not delivered on that basis. I think we can put the BBC work to one side. I am sure they would have ended my service if it was not up to scratch in their view.

    In terms of Kids Company, there were different times when that responsibility was greater. I believe that people who have the resource and the ability should make a contribution to public life. That is what I have always believed. My only regret, my great regret and sadness, is that we perhaps tried to look after too many children and we tried to do too much. I am not saying that I do not take responsibility for that.

    I would say, though, that—and this is important—in terms of what happened in the last year when I did spend a great deal of time, I managed to bring in Hogan Lovells, insolvency lawyers, KPMG, who will all talk to you about how we conducted this. We moved out of our premises into Deutsche Bank. All this was done pro bono. I communicated in a very straightforward manner with the Cabinet Office. They were very rigorous. David Cameron is not in my pocket. It is clear that in the difficulties that were faced they could no longer give us direct funding. I believe, Chairman, as you said, maybe we expected we would get this funding. We did because of the correspondence that went on and that is another of my mistakes, but I did believe that.

    Chair: We will come to that.

    Q130   Paul Flynn: Is it true that you accompanied Ms Batmanghelidjh on her interview for the “Today” programme and that you rang “Newsnight” and “World at One” before items about Kids Company were broadcast?

    Alan Yentob: All right. Well, “Newsnight” was the first—

    Paul Flynn: Is it true?

    Chair: It is a yes or no answer.

    Paul Flynn: I would like to go on to the real question. Are those things true?

    Alan Yentob: No, but the implication you are making—

    Chair: Could you answer yes or no?

    Paul Flynn: Just answer yes or no and then I can get on with my question.

    Alan Yentob: Did I accompany Camila as chairman of Kids Company when they had asked me to be on the programme myself? Did I accompany her to the “Today” programme? Yes, I did and I said, “I cannot be on it, but Camila Batmanghelidjh will come”. I am the chairman of Kids Company, as you are all making it clear to me now.

    Q131   Paul Flynn: Okay. You accompanied her on the “Today” programme and you positioned yourself with the producer in the box, which is something you must have realised—

    Alan Yentob: I was not. No, I am sorry, I do not know where you heard that. I was not with the producer in the box. She was being interviewed. I was outside.

    Chair: I am glad we have put that on the record.

    Q132   Paul Flynn: Why have the BBC never interviewed you?

    Alan Yentob: The BBC have never interviewed me simply because, from the beginning, we thought there might be a conflict of interest. Because the newspapers wanted to make a great number of it, I decided that I would do an interview with Channel 4 News at the time and not compromise anyone in the BBC. As you may know, the BBC anyway loves to have an executive to have a go at, so it is not something that they will not get the opportunity to do.

    Q133   Paul Flynn: Do you think your presence, as you were there in your capacity with Kids Company but you are also one of the most senior people in the BBC, was your intention to put pressure on the interviewers to go easy on Ms Batmanghelidjh?

    Alan Yentob: If you know anything about the BBC—

    Paul Flynn: I do, yes.

    Alan Yentob: Yes, you do. Well, you know that when I have been interviewed on “Newsnight” and anywhere else I am given a harder time than any of you guys are. The execution of a number of director generals by their own staff is history.

    Q134   Paul Flynn: Do you think it is right with such a senior position that there was not a conflict in that and your presence and your phone calls were an abuse of your position as a senior member of the BBC?

    Alan Yentob: I absolutely think that is completely untrue, no.

    Q135   Paul Flynn: There are members of BBC staff who disagree and a certain unhappiness has been expressed. You put your hands up, but would you in hindsight think it is right for somebody who is regarded as one of the three or four most powerful people in the BBC to be around, to be ringing people up, to influence the way they are handling the Kids Company interviews?

    Alan Yentob: The only thing I did and the only phone call I made—I made two phone calls. I had been phoned, perfectly rightly. This story has been the BBC’s story and that is the right of BBC News to do that, absolutely, and they have run it. That is one of the reasons I did not want to get over-embroiled in it. I made one phone call because, as chairman of an organisation that I believed in and which I had disclosed very much that I was running, not for no one and none of the trustees to have known this was going on, that there was going to be a programme, it was 9 o’clock at night and I rang. I was asked, “Are you going to be on it?” and I said, “Well, why can’t you do it tomorrow? I don’t even know what the allegations are.” That is the conversation I had.

    Since then other journalists have spoken to me and have rung me up continuously and I have tried to speak to people but I wanted to wait. You will notice that I have done two interviews, one with Channel 4 News and one, a short one, with the Evening Standard. I have done no others until yesterday. The reason I have is because I wanted to come and speak to you first and take the responsibility that I have and talk to a public body who also have a responsibility. I did not want to get involved with lots of people talking about it.

    Q136   Paul Flynn: Have you considered your position at the BBC as a result of your behaviour and your attempt to influence the coverage of it?

    Alan Yentob: You say. In no way did I intend to influence or put pressure. I know perfectly well that BBC News, over which I have no control, is not going to listen to me and you only have to look at the number of BBC journalists out there interrogating this case and this organisation to know that that is the case, I am certain.

    Q139   Paul Flynn: I have a final question. You prayed in aid a long list of Ministers who supported Kids Company. There is a feeling that they did this, including the Prime Minister, to advance the stunt they were running at the time called the Big Society, which appears to be dead and buried now. These voices appear to be silent now, the ones who supported you then. Do you think they used Kids Company to advance their political agenda and have run away from you now?

    Alan Yentob: I absolutely do not, no, and I do not think they are running away particularly. The Prime Minister, Oliver Letwin, Nick Hurd, people like this, these are difficult times and the issue of the care system I think everyone would know—Kate Hoey knows more than anyone—how difficult, how challenging it is. I think they are genuine in their views that they want to do something about it. At the same time, the speed of change is very slow. We have found in Kids Company that the children that we look after are still not necessarily cared for by the statutory system. I did not send it to you but I have to say that every time we have challenged a local authority about care for children and we have gone to judicial review, we have never lost. It is not good and bad on both sides. Everyone is trying to do the best they can in the most difficult circumstances.

    Q142   Chair: I want to move on to the relationship with Government because obviously that was a very strong determining factor in how you made decisions about the charity, but just before we do so, I just want to make sure that we have this right. You have denied that you were in the cubicle of one of the programmes that you visited with Camila. You did not stand in the cubicle?

    Alan Yentob: Camila was behind the glass in another room. I was on the other side of the glass, yes, but I was not in the cubicle where she was being interviewed.

    Chair: No, this is the point. The allegation is that you were not in the studio with her—

    Alan Yentob: No.

    Chair: —but you were the other side of the glass with the producer.

    Alan Yentob: Yes, I was, yes.

    Chair: Yes.

    Q143   Paul Flynn: Well, of course, that inhibited the producer. That was the whole point about what—

    Alan Yentob: The producer was not doing the interview.

    Paul Flynn: I think you gave me a very misleading answer.

    Chair: Order.

    Alan Yentob: No, sorry, I misunderstood.

    Q144   Chair: It has been remarked to me that for such a senior and interested figure from the BBC to stand beside the producer, so the producer is thinking, “What I say to whoever is interviewing the interviewee is going to be heard by a very senior figure who has a conflict of interest in this matter”, don’t you think that that was—

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: They invited him in.

    Alan Yentob: Can I put it in perspective? They invited me to be on the programme and I said, “I will bring Camila.”

    Q145   Chair: But then you should behave more like a guest rather than as a member of the BBC.

    Alan Yentob: I think in all of this you do have to understand that for all these years I have been there supporting these children I have disclosed my position.

    Chair: No, I understand that.

    Alan Yentob: No, I do not think it was a—I am not a particularly—

    Q146   Chair: What I am asking you is, in retrospect, was it really appropriate for you to go and stand behind the producer so you could hear what he was telling the interviewer?

    Alan Yentob: I did not stand behind the producer. You see, you see it differently. I just thought I was there to listen to what Camila said and this is an organisation that I am familiar with, so perhaps—

    Q147   Chair: In retrospect, was it sensible?

    Alan Yentob: If it was intimidating, I regret it  put it that way, yes.

    Chair: I think that is a good thing to have put on the record.

    Q148   Paul Flynn: Can I just say that I thought your answer was probably inadvertently misleading?

    Alan Yentob: I didn’t mean—

    Paul Flynn: The whole point I was making is don’t you think that you are standing there as one of the most senior people in the BBC, you have a producer that is junior to you there, you have somebody interviewing within sight of what you are doing; of course, they would be inhibited in what they say with you peering over them?

    Alan Yentob: I did ask—

    Paul Flynn: That is a pressure and it is quite inappropriate.

    Q239   Paul Flynn: I have a very brief question that could be answered with a single word: Mrs Joan Woolard, who is a 77 year-old widow, sold her home, so The Spectator reported, and gave the proceeds of £100,000 to the charity. After volunteering at the charity, she became disillusioned and asked for her money back. Has it been returned?

    Alan Yentob: No. Can I answer that question? Very glad you asked that question. I could show you e-mails and abusive limericks sent by that lady; I could also show you the Charity Commission’s review of the costings and the challenge that she made, which unequivocally say that it is untrue. The Sunday Timeswere brought in, the deputy editor and the chief financial officer, to come and look at the books and the receipts and see what was done. They have sent a letter, which I can send you, which says, “We unequivocally do not see any evidence that this is true and as a consequence of that—”

    Q240   Paul Flynn: It is not true that she made a contribution?

    Alan Yentob: It is true she made a contribution. She is quite fragile and we understand and are rather sympathetic, but the abusive limericks that followed; the fact that she was saying she was not thanked when we have seen all the thank yous; the fact that this money was spent on the children and that has been authenticated, that is the kind of thing we have to put up with.

    Chair: Hold on a minute—

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: The Joan Woolard story was not true.

    Q241   Paul Flynn: Again, it is a yes or no.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: It was not true.

    Paul Flynn: She gave a sum of money, then she asked for it to be returned. Have you returned it?

    Alan Yentob: No.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: I need to answer that question. Joan Woolard gave a donation. We behaved entirely appropriately in relation to that donation. The Charity Commission confirmed that. The Charity Commission advised us not to return her money and we followed all the instructions that the Charity Commission gave us all along, because the story that was written in The Spectator was entirely untrue. We went to The Spectator to present the evidence that Joan Woolard had been thanked numerously, that she had had a whole page in our newsletter thanking her, that every receipt and expenditure was accounted for, ands she had a full report submitted to her. We did everything absolutely correctly in relation to Joan Woolard, and when we presented the evidence to The Spectator, they did not want to print the correction.

    Q242   Chair: Does the Charity Commission know all that?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: Yes, absolutely. There are e-mails I can share with you where the Charity Commission confirm that there are no issues in relation to this case.

                  Chair: Just “yes” would have done.

    Q243   Paul Flynn: This is a fragile 77 year-old lady who has come up against all the might of your organisation. Don’t you think you had a moral obligation to return it if she became disillusioned with your work?

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: I am so sorry, but if we were to rely on donations that are given to us and then someone changes their mind, it would make for a very precarious contract between a charity and—

    Paul Flynn: I think it is a good warning for future donors.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: That is very unfair. We behaved entirely appropriately in relation to Joan Woolard and I think you need to come and see the evidence.

    Q244   Chair: I think we will draw the line there and we will ask the Charity Commission about the treatment of Joan Woolard and find out for ourselves.

    Camila Batmanghelidjh: That would be great.

                  Chair: I want to thank you both for coming in front of the Committee today. I appreciate you have both been under a great deal of stress and public scrutiny. I hope that we will draw some positive lessons from this episode.

Posted on November 17, 2016 at 04:35 PM | | Comments (0)

November 13, 2016

WW1 Machine Gunner Flynn

 

My father died when I was five, but it was not until I was seventy-four that I found out the full story of his life and death. I realise now that almost all of my present passions are rooted in incidents from my childhood.

I can recall only one visit to dad’s grave in Cardiff’s Ely cemetery with my weeping mother. Their marriage was not perfect. Only later did I learn of the despair of a man whose self-respect was destroyed by the First World War. His humour and good looks were celebrated and frequently recalled with pride by his three brothers, two sisters and by his many friends. We were shielded from the occasional excesses of the drink to which he turned. My few memories are of a rumbustious, lovely man who brought fun and laughter to any company he joined.

6a00d8346d963f69e201a3fd3f072d970b-800wi

Machine Gunner Flynn

My information on my father’s record in the First World War was sketchy. He had added a few months to his fifteen years to become a soldier. He was made a machine gunner. Both sides in the First World War regarded machine gunners as pariahs because of the number of lives that they took. The canard was that neither the Germans nor British would spare a machine gunner. He would be killed, not taken prisoner.

The family knew that during the war he had been shot in the leg, that he was marooned in no man’s land and could not escape from his machine gun placement. He heard a German-speaking group approaching, took his rosary beads and said his Hail Marys with his eyes shut. He waited forthe bullet. It never came. The officer leading the Germans was a Catholic. They carried him three miles on their backs to a field hospital. He would have bled to death in the foxhole. My father believed that the rosary beads saved his life. The officer ensured that he was well treated at a hospital where he had surgery for his wound. He was from Cologne. His name was Paul. 6a00d8346d963f69e201a73dfa147f970d-320wi

My father’s injuries cast a shadow over the rest of his life. Never again could he do a 'man’s job'. But any occupation not calling for physical strength he judged demeaning. Work was infrequent and unsatisfying, including heartbreaking spells trying to sell the Golden Knowledge encyclopaedia. It was impossible during the 1930s to persuade enough people to invest in the full twelve volumes. Mother remembered with bitterness watching the daily humiliation of a man who could not make a living wage for his family.

A set of the encyclopaedia found its way to our home, and it was a rare treasure-trove of information for my three siblings and me, full of gorgeous coloured photographs and wonderful pictures of bisected toads and fish. In the mid 1930s my father suffered another blow. The tiny family income had been supplemented by a pension for his war wound. The government needed to cut spending. His war pension was reassessed and cut. The justi␣cation was that his health problems were considered not to be ‘attributed’ to his war wounds, but to have been ‘aggravated’ by them. He went to war as a healthy fifteen-year-old and he was shot. Aggravated? The family slumped from poverty to dirt poverty.

The injustice of this decision was grievous. It happened in the week of Armistice Day. With tears in their eyes, the great and the good stood in eternal tribute to our war heroes, many of whom passed up unnoticed, unemployed, wounded, cheated and robbed of hope. My father’s brother Miah shared his First World War years in the trenches. He recalled how he and his comrades-in-arms lived in a shed on the edge of no man’s land. ‘Every night there was heavy shelling. We were terrified. All we had in abundance was cigarettes and booze. So we drank too much and chain smoked,’ he told us. Miah left the army broken upset. My father died of lung cancer in 1940.

CxKbwv3WEAALzPU


In April 2009 I gave a great yelp of joy when I received a letter from the Red Cross in Geneva. The Red Cross has an archive of prisoners of war in Germany in the First World War. A simple request to their HQ had been answered with precise details of the four prisoner of war camps where he spent most of 1918. I thought this information had been lost forever.The family anecdotes had indicated that my dad was captured on the Somme in 1914. The Red Cross proved that he actually endured three and half years in the front-line. He was shot and captured on 10 April 1918. That day was very significant. For the first time the Germans broke through the front line in Flanders at Ploegsteert Wood. Thousands of British and Australian soldiers were killed. The Germans held the area until September.

My father had always been always grateful for the surgery that saved his leg. The Red Cross document proved the truth of other parts of family folklore. There was a military hospital in his first prison camp at Limburg where he was listed in May 1918. He spent time in a second POW camp at Giessen near Frankfurt, and two others at Parchim and Gustrow in the far north of Germany. My brother Michael has a stock of old post cards that he inherited when my father’s brothers and sisters died. The cards are of First World War vintage. One is captioned ‘Ready for transport prison camp Gustrow’, and shows a group of British and French prisoners arriving at the camp. My father had collected these images of one of the places where he was held as a prisoner of war. The Red Cross had solved another puzzle.

There is a wealth of information on the web about the German advance on 10 April and even photographs of the camps and the hospital where my father was treated. The Flemish town of Ploegsteert (know as Plug Street to our troops) has honoured the war dead with a fine memorial. The last post is played on the first Friday of every month. Many of the names on the memorial are of soldiers who were killed on the day my father was captured.

I visited the Ploegsteert memorial on a beautiful spring day in 2009. It was a moving experience to follow the paths trodden by Machine Gunner James Flynn. He and his comrades suffered danger, cold and squalor for four years from 1914 to 1918.

6a00d8346d963f69e201a73dfa135e970d-800wi


 

The names of thousands of Welsh soldiers are remembered. But for a stroke of good fortune and the intervention of a compassionate German ocer, my father’s name would also have been carved in stone in Ploegsteert and my family and I would not have existed. The shame of his suffering in war, the legacy of his wounds and his premature death are a spur of anger that drives my parliamentary work now.

FOOTNOTE

In response to the above an old friend the former MP for Milton Keynes Brian White contacted me with some news;

I read your article about your fathers experiences in Great War.

The Flemish town of Ploegsteert is twinned with the old railway town of Wolverton – now part of Milton Keynes. This is because one of the local railway workers (Albert French) who was killed there. He had joined up under age & his story is part of the archive of MK. As the city grew we tried to record the lives of people who were here pre MK. His story emerged with finding some letters in 1975 and resulted in a play being written. His story is now part of the remembrance we have each year. We also have an exchange with Ploegsteert each year.

This year the Wolverton band went to Plug Street and I attach some photos of the memorial & link to our archive which has some info about Ploegsteert in the war. http://www.greatwar.co.uk/ypres-salient/cemetery-hyde-park-corner.htm

If you want more info on Ploegsteert during the war let me know & I will get Living Archive to contact you.


Posted on November 13, 2016 at 01:30 PM | | Comments (2)

November 09, 2016

Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests

Westminster Hall

8th November 2016


Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)

The office of independent adviser is now 10 years old. The story is one either of Ministers all behaving as saintly paragons of perfection or of the system not working, and I fear it is the latter. Since the office was set up, it has achieved virtually nothing and I would like to point out the way things have gone.

When the office was set up, the case of Shahid Malik was referred to it. He resigned from ministerial office when there were complaints about his behaviour. He was then found to be free of blame and restored to ministerial office. Since then we have had only one case, involving Baroness Warsi. She had already confessed to a venial sin: she had gone on an official trip to India and had taken with her a relative and a work partner. She agreed that there was a perception of impropriety in that, as did the adviser on Ministers’ interests. There was a mild reprimand but no action was taken. However, that was a tiny offence compared with other cases that have passed by without being referred to the adviser.

Possibly the least defensible one was in 2011 involving the then Secretary of State for Defence, who was accused of misconduct. There were well-publicised accusations of relationships with a Mr Werritty, and an extraordinary thing happened: in this case the then chief civil servant, on the advice of the then Prime Minister, decided to investigate the matter himself. That was against the ministerial code and the civil service code—the investigation was expressly forbidden by them—but it was the Prime Minister’s decision. The then holder of the office of independent adviser, Sir Philip Mawer, gave evidence to a Select Committee and said he should have been investigating the Member concerned, who promptly resigned from his post.

This was an extraordinary situation. We know that whatever that Member did was serious, because that is what the head of the civil service said. They said that it was so serious that he should resign. However, no information was given to the public about what he had done, how serious the offence was and whether he was fit for future office. He gained absolution by resignation and the public are in the dark. That is more serious now, given that that Member has been returned to office as one of three Brexiteers. We have no idea whether he is fit for office or if his past conduct suggests he is not fit for office. The first thing one would ask anybody seeking a new job is, “Why did you leave your last job?” We do not know. This case involves the sin of omission. The then Prime Minister should certainly have referred that matter to the adviser and he did not.​

There have been further cases since. One involved the right hon. Member for South West Surrey (Mr Hunt), who was accused of not being impartial in a BSkyB takeover. That case had a great deal of attention and certainly caused a considerable amount of public concern, yet it was not referred by the Prime Minister to the adviser.

The right hon. Member for Maidenhead (Mrs May)—the present Prime Minister—was alleged to have leaked ministerial correspondence on Islamic extremism in Birmingham schools. Again, that is a matter of great concern, yet the case was not referred to the adviser.

There were minor cases, too. A Minister had a meal—not a cheap one—at the Savoy, allegedly provided partly by a group that was seeking favours from his Department. Again, that is a matter of some seriousness and if it was true, it would have been a breach of the ministerial code. That Minister explained that he was there eating as a private person, not as a Minister—so his private stomach, not his ministerial stomach was digesting that day. That was accepted by the then Prime Minister and there was no investigation.

The most recent case is possibly the most telling. Two Ministers in the Cabinet Office—the right hon. Members for West Dorset (Sir Oliver Letwin) and for West Suffolk (Matt Hancock)—decided to give £3 million to Kids Company, which was run by Ms Batmanghelidjh. The brave civil servants in the Department put out a letter saying that that was a mistake and that it should not have been done. That was a courageous thing for the civil servants to do. Civil servants give their advice, and that is it, but they went public and said, “This is the wrong thing to do,” putting in peril their future careers, because they would be regarded as troublemakers. They did the right thing but the Government did not. What happened to the £3 million? It was given to Ms Batmanghelidjh at Kids Company and the company collapsed four days later.

There is a possible explanation. The charge against the Government is that Ms Batmanghelidjh was the poster girl of the big society. She attended a meeting in the Cabinet Office to launch the big society. A huge amount of political credibility was given to her company when the Prime Minister was promoting the big society—he was the first and probably the last fan, now he has left office, of that concept. Why were those two Ministers not reported to the adviser for losing £3 million of public money? The temptation is to believe that the Prime Minister was acting for party-political advantage to protect the reputation of the big society. However, the public lost £3 million.

There is no redress in this situation. Nobody holds the Prime Minister to account on this. I have raised these matters many times in the past few years, and it is said that we have a chance to raise these matters at Prime Minister’s questions, but we do not have a hope of raising them in any detail there. The Liaison Committee could raise them but they never have, because whether they do so depends on the disposition of the members of that Committee.

This reform was intended to restore confidence in public life, because we went through the great screaming nightmare of the expenses scandal and our reputation was at rock bottom. I believe that now it is even worse than that—it is subterranean. We have not improved our standing with the public. It has probably gone ​down and we know what happens: if politics falls into disrepute, we end up with an obscenity like Trump, or something even worse; people look for alternatives.

Let me turn to another matter of considerable interest. An application was made to serve on the Committee for Standards in Public Life by Tony Wright. One could hardly imagine a better candidate for that than the man who gave his name to the Wright reforms. He was interviewed by the Chair of the Committee and found to be a splendid candidate. A decision then had to be taken about whether Tony Wright should be on that Committee, but he was turned down by the right hon. Member for West Suffolk. Why on earth should a matter like that be a ministerial decision? That was very interesting. The decision should certainly be taken by people who are independent and outside this place. It just so happens, of course, that that Member might be seen to have had a vested interest as someone likely to be accused by the person responsible—the adviser himself. It is rather like a defendant in a court case being able to choose his own judge. The last person who should have been allowed to blackball Tony Wright was the right hon. Member for West Suffolk. That is the highly unsatisfactory situation we have now.

For all these years, the adviser has been there doing his job, getting paid a considerable salary, but with virtually nothing to do. On any basis, it is a waste of public money to continue to keep him in office. When the Select Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs had a pre-appointment hearing, we were unanimous in saying that the present holder of the office was not the right one to take on the job because he has had a lifetime of public service, saying, “Yes sir, no sir, three bags full sir” as a civil servant. Was he the right man to provide that independence of thought and decision making? As a cross-party Committee with a Conservative majority, we decided that he was not, but that recommendation was ignored and overruled by the then Prime Minister. The whole idea of reform, which was a good one—that there must be some kind of surveillance of ministerial behaviour—was a waste and a failure. We are in a position to drive the public’s knowledge of politics, but their appreciation, and their trust in this place and in politics generally is gravely damaged.

There are problems in other areas, too, including with the completely futile group, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which has absolutely no power. Abuses take place through the revolving door, whereby people who leave Parliament are prepared to hawk around, and to prostitute their insider knowledge and contacts to the highest bidder. There is no way that can be stopped, as we have no mechanism for interfering with it. When people breach the few rules that do exist, there is no way of bringing them to book. We are in a position, in public life, that is extremely dangerous, and I would like the Minister to explain why the cases I have mentioned were not referred to the independent adviser. What plans do the Government have to ensure that the neglect of the office by a Prime Minister over the past five years is not allowed to continue?

In March 2010, David Cameron made a rousing speech about how he was going to clean up politics and get rid of lobbying, but he came into office and things now are worse than they were then. The Transparency of Lobbying, Non-party Campaigning and Trade Union Administration Act 2014 ignored the corporate lobbyists but made life a bit uncomfortable for charities and trade unions. He was dabbling with the minnows in the shallows while the great fat salmon swam by unhindered.

We look with some trepidation to our future and the future of politics. The great debate going on at the moment is very much along the lines of the political class having been brought into disrepute. The Government should look seriously at our own reputations, and ensure that we have mechanisms here that work and are not subject to the bias and political interests of Prime Ministers.

 

Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry) (Con)

I thank the hon. Gentleman for his contribution, and I congratulate him on securing this debate and on speaking so fluently. The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, of which he is a member, has been looking into the matter for some time, so the debate is timely. As always, I have listened to him and considered, as carefully as I can, what he said. I will try my best to respond to as many of his points as possible.

As the hon. Gentleman rightly said, the office of the independent adviser was set up by a Labour Government. It has a purpose that everybody knows about, and it is important to start by reiterating the lines of ministerial accountability. The very first section of the ministerial code makes it clear that:

“Ministers must...comply at all times with the requirements which Parliament itself has laid down in relation to the accountability and responsibility of Ministers.”

That is incorporated into a resolution of Parliament, as he well knows.

The code states what to all of us in politics is the blindingly obvious, which is that

“Ministers only remain in office for so long as they retain the confidence of the Prime Minister.”

It also sets out that it is the Prime Minister who

“is the ultimate judge of the standards of behaviour expected of a Minister”.

It is also he—I should say she; I must get that right now, in the new regime—who decides

“the appropriate consequences of a breach of those standards.”

She makes the decisions, and is accountable to Parliament and the public for those decisions. The independent adviser is someone outside Government who can provide the Prime Minister with independent advice. There has been no change to that approach, which has existed under every Government since the role was established under Labour in 2006.

There are two key aspects to the role, both of which are important and one of which the hon. Gentleman almost completely ignores. First, the independent adviser provides Ministers and their departmental private secretaries ​with advice on handling Ministers’ private interests in order to avoid any conflict between those interests and their ministerial responsibilities. That is set out in section 7 of the ministerial code and prevents any problems from occurring in the first place, helping to explain why fewer investigations are carried out by the independent adviser than perhaps the hon. Gentleman would like.

The second element of the job is to investigate when the Prime Minister, advised by the Cabinet Secretary, decides that allegations that an individual Minister may have breached the ministerial code of conduct are appropriate for investigation. Section 7 of the code sets out the adviser’s role with respect to ministerial interests, making it clear that:

“It is the personal responsibility of each Minister to decide whether and what action is needed to avoid a conflict or the perception of a conflict, taking account of advice received from their Permanent Secretary and the independent adviser”.

Again, that is a check to prevent problems from occurring in the first place, which helps to explain why so few investigations are carried out by the independent adviser.

Ministers are required on appointment to each new office to provide their permanent secretary and the independent adviser with a full list, in writing, of their interests that might be thought to give rise to conflict. Where appropriate, the independent adviser will advise Ministers and permanent secretaries on any action necessary to avoid a conflict or potential conflict of interest, removing future problems at the earliest stage. Ministers must then record in writing what action has been taken and provide the independent adviser with a copy of that record. The work is all behind the scenes, but it is crucial.

Will the Minister explain how the system worked well in the case of Kids Company? The accusation was of largesse, with huge amounts of money being given to the then Prime Minister’s project. The person who stopped the investigation of the obvious waste of £3 million was the then Prime Minister. How can a system be fair and reasonable, and how can it work, when the Prime Minister acts as judge and jury when he himself is accused?

 

Chris Heaton-Harris

There has been absolutely no suggestion of any breach of the ministerial code in that particular case. There have been a number of investigations, ​including one by the Select Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs, of which the hon. Gentleman is a member, and one by the Public Accounts Committee. The latter recommended a number of outcomes and lessons to be learned, and obviously those lessons will be learned, but there has been absolutely no suggestion of any breach of the ministerial code in that case.

The Government are confident that the role of the independent adviser, along with the broader commitment to transparency, will create a framework that is more robust and significantly stronger than the one that applies to the public sector. Publishing the list of Ministers’ interests is just one part of the Government’s commitment to transparency. The list, alongside the Register of Members’ Financial Interests, ensures that information about Ministers’ interests that are relevant to their Government role is in the public domain. Measures have been put in place, where necessary, to avoid any conflict of interest. The Government are proud to be one of the most transparent in the world, and we have taken steps to publish more information than ever before, including details of ministerial gifts over £140, overseas travel and any hospitality received.

The hon. Gentleman raised specific questions today about the role of the independent adviser, and he has raised questions about the independence of the role on numerous occasions. I have already made it clear that this is a personal appointment by the Prime Minister of the day. The post holder must be outside party politics and must provide his own independent views on the issues that are referred to him. The Prime Minister makes the appointment on the basis of an assessment of the post holder’s ability to provide such an independent perspective. It is our judgment that the current post holder, Sir Alex Allan, has the experience and necessary skills and judgment to make him ideally suited for the role. He has expertise, experience and ability to provide confidential and trusted advice to Ministers and their permanent secretaries from an independent, non-party political point of view.

 

Paul Flynn

I recall the words of Chaucer:

“That if gold ruste, what shal iren do?”

He spoke of:

“A shiten shepherde and a clene sheep”.

What we have here is an accusation that if the head is behaving in a partial way, and if the Head of Government is rotten, the whole flock will be rotten.

 

 

 

Posted on November 09, 2016 at 04:32 PM | | Comments (2)

November 08, 2016

Why Peter Hain is wrong about a referendum on the devolution of income tax

Guest blog by Matthew - one of my parliamentary team.

The National Assembly for Wales is unusual, if not unique, in having legislative and spending powers but not tax and borrowing powers. It is, in Parliamentary terms, an adolescent child with the ability to choose what it does and how much of its parents' money it gets to spend. Yet without the ability to earn money, or keep account of how much it borrows, from its generous but perhaps by now somewhat beleaguered guardians.

Lord Hain claims that a referendum is about democracy. He claims that the Conservative Manifesto had a requirement that a referendum would be held before income tax was devolved. Lord Hain, fails to recognise that the Conservatives are not the majority Party in Wales, nor did they win the majority of seats in Wales in 2015. The Party who did, Labour, want the devolution of income tax without a referendum, as does The Conservative Party who suggested the idea in the first place.

Lord Hain and others who fear devolution will highlight that Scotland had a referendum on the devolution of income Tax. That vote occurred on the same day as the Scottish devolution referendum in 1997. The powers granted by that part of that referendum, were never used. There have been a number of subsequent fundamental changes to the system of Scottish Taxation, which reach far beyond that ever envisaged in part b of the 1997 poll. The further fiscal devolution that has followed from the Smith Commission proposals did not need an affirmative vote in a referendum. In fact in Wales, a number of economic leavers like land fill tax and Stamp Duty have already been devolved. These required no referendum.

It is recognised that although it is a detestable phrase, Wales is not Scotland so what is right for Scotland, is not always right for Wales. In this instance, I must agree. To make Wales have a referendum on the devolution of income tax is not the right step forward. Why must Wales be left behind?

It is important to focus on the democratic mechanism that is the referendum and the state of democracy in Wales. Following this year’s referendum on EU membership, are we not referendum’d out. Now we have ‘taken back control’, can our elected representatives have a say in something? We are still experiencing the fallout of this year’s referendum, it is likely that the public will not react well to another. It will likely just expose further divisions. With regard to voter turnout in Wales, the previous referendum on Welsh devolution in 2011 produced a somewhat disappointing turnout of 35.6%. The Silk Commission in their report on fiscal devolution stated that the turnout in a referendum on a technical tax issue could be so small as to make the outcome both risible and contestable.

‘What do we want?’ The devolution of the right to vary the Welsh rate of income tax.

‘When do we want it?’ About 17 and a half years ago please.

Hardly the catchiest slogan.

A referendum of this kind would be seen as the worst kind of technocratic exercise, and if it were to lose what would happen then? Richard Wyn Jones asked last year, ‘What if people vote NO to accountability? Where does that leave us?’ If the people of Wales choose to not embrace the chance for their democratic institution to be accountable where does that leave the process of devolution in Wales? The move to devolve the raising of income tax to Wales is a long overdue step to making Wales and its Assembly more accountable, efficient, empowered, disciplined and transparent. It cannot be put at risk by a snapshot of public opinion on one day.

If, therefore, it is not democracy that is the problem, then what is it? It is likely that is a fear that the Welsh electorate would be susceptible to the promise of a tax cut from the Welsh Conservatives. If so, then it is only right to reject these fears. Such a choice, if it were offered, is a choice for the people of Wales and would merely demonstrate an extra layer of nuance in Wales’ maturing democracy.

For many, the age of 18 is where one would gain their financial independence. The Assembly, which turns 18 next year, should be entrusted with that maturity and responsibility also. It should not be mollycoddled for fear of suitors promising cheaper wears. By creating the referendum requirement you are giving the Welsh people and the institution by which they are served, the opportunity to stay in a state of perpetual immaturity. In life you rarely get the chance to choose when you come of age, but it is even rarer still, to get the chance to put such a decision on hold.  

Posted on November 08, 2016 at 01:12 PM | | Comments (0)

November 03, 2016

Bedford Jail???..not worth a mention.

    • Oral question to Liz Truss on the 3rd October in which she failed to mention Bedford Jail where there was a riot over the weekend
    • Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)   Will the right hon. Lady have a word with the right hon. and learned Member for Rushcliffe (Mr Clarke) in order to reduce her naïve optimism and to recall that no party in the last 45 years has reduced recidivism? On this Government’s watch, a recent report said the number of prisoners who first took drugs in, for example, Bedford jail had risen from 4% to 14%, meaning people were going in as shoplifters and coming out as heroin addicts. What is she going to do about that?    

                      Elizabeth Truss   I completely reject the hon. Gentleman’s counsel of despair. This is the first time we will ever be putting it in statute that reform is the purpose of prisons. At the moment the Secretary of State is merely responsible for housing prisoners, not making sure we improve outcomes. We have not had that systematic approach and I am determined we achieve it.

     

  • Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)   There are two possible routes for the M4 relief road in south Wales. One, the blue route, would concentrate and increase pollution in the heavily populated heart of Newport, where air pollution accounts for 70 deaths a year. The other scheme would disperse pollution over a wider, less-inhabited area. Will the Minister assure me that she will give her wholehearted support to the black route in order to reduce pollution?    

                  Dr Coffey   I must be careful when dealing with such issues in Wales as they are the responsibility of the Welsh Assembly Government, but I am sure that officials will have heard what the hon. Gentleman had to say.    

From every speaker and from every party in the Commons came praise for the Welsh Assembly.

Argus Column

Their trailblazing law on homelessness has been a success that the Commons will imitate. It is another unheralded success for the foresight of the Assembly.

Next we should repeat throughout the UK the Assembly’s pioneering reform on presumed consent for Organ transplants. A few years ago a 20 year old constituent lobbied me in London. He was waiting for a heart transplant. There were many false hopes raised. He had travelled up to Birmingham in the early hours of the morning for  an operation only to be informed when he arrived that the heart had been allocated to another patient. Six months later I attended this young man’s funeral.

Following Wales’ example would be a bold move by the timid Commons. But Wales has proved that this new law will save precious lives. It cannot come soon enough.

  • Well-deserved praise from a Government ministers for the Argus campaign to highlight the best in Newport life.

Let’s all concentrate on the great tourist assets on the city. The Transporter Bridge is a beautiful wonderful engineering curiosity. The Newport Wetlands are at the heart of Wales’ only fenlands. The amphitheatre, Roman baths and museum are top magnets for tourists. The Celtic Manor resort is already a world-class venue that continues to grow and improve.

We live in a fine city that deserves our praise and appreciation.

  • A new scourge in the US is killing more people that the total of all deaths from traffic accidents, guns and terrorists. The recent increased use of opioid drugs for depression is killing 28,000 a year from their addictive side-effects. The use of opioids is growing here and thousands of avoidable deaths could result.

I chair an All-Party Parliamentary group that held a seminar last week to draw attention to this new deadly threat.  We must reject medicines that are potentially more deadly than the maladies they pretend to cure.

* Thoroughly enjoyed a sublime evening’s entertainment at Newport Cathedral last week. The neglected mass of Rossini was performed by the always inspiring Newport Philharmonic Choir and soloists. The work is packed with musical joy and surprises. Rossini wrote a letter to God suggesting that his mass entitled him to a sesame entrance into paradise. Well worth it.

*Best wishes to Kevin Ward in his new venture. He has served the Argus and Gwent well. Politically impartial he has kept the Argus the lively paper than we all enjoy.

 

 

Posted on November 03, 2016 at 05:57 PM | | Comments (0)

The Brexit vote deserves the same respect as Boaty McBoatface.

 

Welsh voters are already regretting their decision. A snapshot of public opinion one day in June should not condemn us to 50 years of error and misery. Before referendum day, I said the winners would be those who told the most convincing lies. Leave did. We are all democrats, but only up to a point. Referendums are blunt instruments that favour the lowest common denominator of malleable public opinion. There are no takers for a poll on a return to capital punishment. The UK Parliament traditionally obeys the decisions of referendums, although they are under no obligation to do so. The Brexit vote deserves the same respect as the vote which chose to name a

The UK Parliament traditionally obeys the decisions of referendums, although they are under no obligation to do so. The Brexit vote deserves the same respect as the vote which chose to name a state-of-the art ship Boaty McBoatface (it was named RRS Sir David Attenborough instead). There is a crescendo of anger rising in the Celtic nations against Theresa May’s Little Englander myopic insistence that a Hard Brexit must fall on the whole of the United Kingdom. Scotland is outraged that their 62 per cent rejection of Brexit will be ignored. Moderate opinion in Northern Ireland is aghast at the nightmare of a ruinously expensive, but ultimately unenforceable, hard border that will reverse improving relations with the Republic. Referendums are not a reliable measure of public

Referendums are not a reliable measure of public opinion, and do not deserve the respect of Holy Writ. On Tuesday, at the Public Administration Select Committee, the Brexit Leave team leaders were the main event. William Norton and Matthew Elliott whimpered that the promise of £350m a week for the NHS was a distant aspiration. Both have form. They also led the infamous "No" referendum case on the alternative vote 2011. They protested in horror at the suggestion that voters were fooled by posters saying our brave boys in Afghanistan would be denied protective equipment, and delicate babies would be denied health care, if the country voted for AV. By any standard, this was wild hyperbole. This conclusion was based on the gossamer-thin thread of an argument that that AV would cost money and Government would fund it from two politically suicidal budgets.

With the joys of instant rebuttal via iPad, I showed them the adverts of a soldier as a target for the bullets aimed at him by AV supporters. (To be fair, the "Yes" to AV campaign was also wildly off target, with a plea that it would stop MPs fiddling their expenses.) Voters obediently chose the biggest lie. The chance a fairer voting system that would reflect the opinion of the public is lost, probably for a generation.

Referendums should no longer trap governments. In September 2015, the Tory government firmly stated its decision. They asserted their right to over-rule the public’s majority view. Wales is already regretting its decision to vote Leave. The 48-52 vote was heavily influenced by the promise of billions of pounds for the NHS, and the crude incitement of racial fear and hatred. The Welsh academic Roger Scully asked in a July poll that searching question: "Imagine there was another referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU tomorrow. How would you vote?" The result was 46 per cent Remain, 41 per cent Leave.

Opposition parties are reluctant to appear to be bad democrats. They fear that attacking the Brexit result would be politically inept now. Time will embolden them. If Hammond’s promised "bumps" in the financial road ahead turn out to be a giant sinkhole into which the UK economy falls, caught in a tailspin of lost jobs and the falling pound, public opinion will demand a new vote. Second thoughts are always superior to first thoughts.

Posted on November 03, 2016 at 02:44 PM | | Comments (5)

October 30, 2016

Wie einen seine Mutter Troset

There are some days we know we will never forget.

Yesterday was a rich feast of glorious music, tender memories of a beloved friend and satisfaction that his dying wish had been gloriously fulfilled.

The late Tony Lynes said he did not want a funeral but he liked the idea of a performance of Brahms Requiem in his memory. Tony was one of the very few saints that I have known. The debt I owe him as a friend, political adviser and inspiration is immense.

I confessed yesterday that I thought the only way to fulfil his wish would be by persuading a Salvation Army band and a church choir to perform in a village hall. Tony’s widow Sally created a miracle. In the heart of Westminster a full audience in St John’s Smith Square enjoyed the Requiem performed at its magnificent best. Huw Williams directed the splendid Stroud Choral Society and students and young professional musicians from three London college formed the Tony Lynes Memorial Orchestra. Soloists were Stuart Young and Kirsty Hopkins. This rich mix of talent combining in his honour would have astonished the ever-modest Tony.

6a00d8346d963f69e201bb079f0546970d-500wiTony's choice of Brahms expressed his optimism and compassion. It is not a dirge, it’s a joyous affirmation pf redemption and consolation for the bereaved.

The Lutheran text used rejoices in Christian optimism,

Der Gerechten Seeen  sind in Gotes hand und keine Qual ruhret sie an.

The righteous souls are in God’s hand and no torment will stir them.

Ich will euch trosten, wie einen seine Mutte troset,

I will console as one is consoled by his mother.

Tony was not a Christian he was a Jew. I was told that the Yiddish word that I should have used to describe him in my brief tribute was ‘mensche’.  His cousin Jack Lynes is working to strengthen ecumenism among nine faiths. Tony’s brother John has lived with Arab families in Hebron to protect them, working as a Jew for a Christian based charity.

Yesterday restored our faith in the goodness of the human spirit in its purest manifestation. The daily degradation of current politics was buried with the truth of Tony’s lifetime self-less service for the betterment of all humankind. 

Alle menschen werden Brüder.

  Scan 2016-10-31 12.42.06

Tony Lynes 1929 -2014

A tribute in the House Magazine 2014

"Parliament is many things. To some outsiders it’s a snake pit for the ambitious or a playground for charlatans and crooks. Largely ignored is its role as a giant mechanism for doing good. That’s the parliament that Tony Lynes inhabited.

On a happy day in 1988, a guardian angel weaved his way between the desks in an office I shared with seven other MPs. He was a strange figure resembling an Old Testament prophet: thin, with a long black beard. ‘I’m Tony Lynes,’ he said, ‘I work for Margaret Beckett. I think I may be able to help you.’ 

Tony was the best stroke of luck I have ever had in 27 years of parliamentary life. I had just been jettisoned from Neil Kinnock’s Welsh frontbench team to the Social Security frontbench – from day one instant mastery of the impenetrable encyclopedic social security regulations was expected. Tony was a life support system for me as he had been for dozens of past Labour Governments, ministers and shadow minister. One of the country’s greatest experts on Social Security, he was ex-civil servant who then become first director Child Poverty Action Group. He could have effortlessly enjoyed a career as a top civil servant an academic or a journalist. But he never sought wealth or status. He single-mindedly devoted his prodigious intellect and energies to improving the efficiency and justice of social security.

He drafted more (and better) amendments to social security bills than anyone else, alive or dead. We know that to be true because he wrote it himself and he was modest man. 

Tory was my hero and mentor. I rapidly grew to admire his awesome work on the committee stages of the bills that dominated our lives.

6a00d8346d963f69e201b7c6f9ff98970b-320wiOpposition Social Security shadow teams are scourged with at least one bill every year. Tony Lynes kept me afloat with briefings that were authoritative, clear and infallible. As each clause was debated on bills, teams of different civil servants would troop in to advise the minister. Margaret Beckett, later Clare Short and I relied on Tony alone. He never let us down. It was the army of Civil Servants who were outclassed by Tony’s memory, skill and guile. In the fearful world of social security regulation, Tony was the brain: we were the glove puppets. So confident did I become in him that I happily stood my ground when ministers told me I was wrong. When Tony was nodding his head at me at the end of the committee room I was never caught out.

It’s impossible to catalogue Tony's lifetime achievement of 40 years as a Government and Parliamentary adviser. It is made up of the micro surgery of tens of thousands of reforms, from the small changes in Government terms such as restoring the disability facilities grant that had not been uprated for four years to exposing the mammoth error of the Tory Personal Pension calamities in the eighties that cheated and impoverished seven million pensioners. 

Tony was especially proud of his successful destruction of a Tory Denial of Information stunt in the eighties.  Confusingly, questions to next step agencies were printed in Hansard but the answers were not. Tony Lynes and I published a monthly selection of answers called Open Lines sent to all MPs. After two years the Government nationalised our private enterprise venture. Full Hansard service was restored. A significant victory by Tony had been scored for the Legislature over a secretive Executive. An achievement rewarded with the Freedom information award for 1991.

Tony set a fine example of how to grow old productively-how to stay angry and fighting.  He adored the spirit of Barbara Castle, almost blind, feeling her way around the corridors of the Lords but exploding with inspired conviction in the Chamber. A grateful Labour Party should have elevated Tony to the Lords. They did not. He never complained.  He was a man of depth and sincerity who was steadfast and strong even in grief and adversity. 

He was a kind, gentle, creative, practical man who enriched all our lives and gifted Parliament with his honesty and integrity. We are all bereaved. All those who never knew his name but who struggle on minute incomes are bereaved. 

Tony taught me the concept of excess earnings. He had been receiving at one time in his life more money than he needed to survive. He set up a trust to hold the ‘excess’ cash so he could later give it away to worthy causes, Gratefully I served as one of the trustees to redistributed our excess wealth.

Tony is one of the very few saints that I have ever known.

Rest in peace, beloved Comrade.

 

Posted on October 30, 2016 at 11:15 AM | | Comments (0)

October 28, 2016

Homelessness in Wales

 

Speech I NEVER MADE.

Time constraints and the need for a debating speech denied the House of Commons the benefit of the erudite words (below) in favour of what I actually said (further below)

 

The Housing (Wales) Act 2014 became law in Wales in the 17th September 2014 and included a number of changes aimed at reducing levels of homelessness. Under the previous legislation, Part VII of the Housing Act 1996, homelessness assistance was required when a person was threatened with homelessness within 28 days. The new Welsh legislation extended that time limit for being threatened with homelessness to 56 days. The main aim of the Welsh legislation was to reduce levels of homelessness by placing prevention at the centre of local authority duties to help everyone at risk rather than just those in priority need groups. Prevention, according to the Welsh Government, focuses on local authorities taking positive action to provide housing assistance to someone who the authority considers is threatened with homelessness within 56 days. For positive action to be recorded as successful, the authority must be satisfied that the intervention is likely to result in homelessness being prevented for at least 6 months and that the accommodation is suitable for that person. Not only is Wales providing people with a roof over their head, it aims to provide them with dignity.

The Housing (Wales) Act is just one of many revolutionary pieces of legislation being passed by the National Assembly for Wales. Another of note is the Well-being of Future Generations Act. An Act which sets about improving the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of Wales. That Act puts in place seven well-being goals for Wales. These desire, a more equal, prosperous, resilient, healthier and globally responsible Wales, with cohesive communities and a vibrant culture and thriving Welsh Language. One key indicator of Wales’ well-being is the number of households successfully prevented from becoming homeless, per 10,000 households. Since the Housing (Wales) Act that number is on the rise. When asked about the Well-being of Future Generations Act, the UN said, ‘What Wales is doing today, the world will do tomorrow’. I believe the same could be said for Wales’ approach to preventing homelessness.

The effect of the Welsh Legislation is remarkable. During 2015-16 a total of 7, 128 households were assessed as threatened with homelessness within 56 days. In 65 per cent of those cases, homelessness was successfully prevented for at least 6 months. During 2015-16 a total of 6,891 households were assessed as being homeless, of these households, 45 per cent were successfully relieved of their homelessness and helped to secure accommodation that was likely to last more than 6 months. During 2015-16, 1, 563 households were assess to be unintentionally homeless and in priority need and qualified for the duty to have accommodation secured for them. Of these households, 80 per cent were positively discharged and accepted an offer of accommodation. As incredible as these results are, the legislation does not go to the root of the problems and causes of homelessness. The reason that the figure for finding someone a new home is so low, is because of the difficulty in finding suitable, affordable accommodation. Because of the lack of council house stock and increasing rents in the private sector. In the words of Shelter, ‘New laws are only as effective as the supply of affordable accommodation available to councils’. Councils cannot prevent homelessness for good if people can’t remain in their homes, or if there is a shortage of affordable housing to move people into. New homelessness laws will not solve a housing crisis.

The financial effect of this legislation is again to be marvelled at, Crisis estimates that the cost to the public purse of every person who is not helped to avoid homelessness in the first year alone, is between £3,000 and £18,000. Simon Rose, the Housing needs Manager in Newport, estimates that for every pound spent, Newport Council is saving £4, due to this Welsh Government scheme. Frances Beecher, Chief executive of Llamau, has called it a ‘phenomenally brave step to take in times of austerity, not to wait for a crisis point but to take a step back, get behind the issues and try to tackle them.’ This is advice the Government should take on board in a number of its endeavours.

The Welsh Legislation is not flawless. Shelter Cymru, raised issue with the Welsh model for only guaranteeing accommodation for 6 months. Highlighting that in England the duty is a requirement of 12 months accommodation. Shelter state that it often takes more than 12 months to gain the stability required after being made homeless. However, the 6 months guarantee represents once again the difficulty faced by many searching for a home in our present housing sector. As identified in the Welsh Government’s 10 year homelessness plan, private landlords are more willing to offer tenancies of a period of 6 months, than they are to offer tenancies of 12 months. With very few tenancies in these instances being made under terms of 12 months. While it is recognised that the draft Homelessness reduction Bill maintains the 12 month period, there remains concern that a shortage of affordable housing may hinder the intended outcome of the Bill.

What has been the cultural effect of the Welsh Housing Legislation? In Flintshire, they have described staff transitioning from ‘tick box’ decision making to a much more supportive role. Whereas once the focus was on sifting through young, single people, who were not considered a priority, now staff can focus on offering help and advice to those in need. The Welsh Government’s £5.6 Million implementation fund, has not only paid for rental deposits and letting agents’ fees, paying off rent and mortgage arrears, it has gone to funding support workers, environmental health officers and Shelter Cymru Caseworkers. Transforming the once adversarial relationship between those making applications on behalf of the homeless and those challenging them into a relationship of cooperation. It is the dignity with which these two sides now treat each other, that has resulted in the increased results for those who need it most.

 

 

Hansard 10.54 am

28th October

Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
It is a pleasure to follow the hon. Member for Rochester and Strood (Kelly Tolhurst), particularly given her comments about Emmaus, which is by far the most impressive group working and producing practical results in this area. I had the experience of visiting Emmaus, and, uniquely, the people there insisted that the visiting MPs washed their dishes after the modest meal that we had. This was a symbol of the democratic nature there; MPs, no matter who we thought we were, were on the same level as the homeless people and companions in the house. Emmaus is a splendid institution.

The hon. Member for Harrow East (Bob Blackman) deserves our full congratulations on introducing this Bill. May I urge everyone else to follow his advice to keep a Bill simple and not to adorn it with amendments? I once had the experience of the late Alan Clark and the late Eric Forth making speeches in support of a Third Reading of a Bill I had. I then realised to my horror that neither of those two colourful figures actually understood the Bill, and the only way of getting it through was to make a 13-second speech in case they understood the details and then sabotaged it. Simplicity is the way of getting things through in this House.

The Welsh Government, to their credit, already have this measure. It is the best of legislation, because it is not overambitious; it does not attempt to change the world. We know the problems of homelessness. A lot of it is to do with mental ill health, or with addiction to drugs or alcohol. Homelessness is a very complex issue and there is no simple solution to it, but they have introduced this measure modestly and it has been very successful. May I commend another measure that the Welsh Government took, which is on consent for organ donations? About three years ago, I had a constituent visit me who was waiting for a heart transplant. This 19-year-old boy found that there was a shortage of donors and six months later I attended his funeral. Again, we should look at what is happening in Wales with the presumed consent measure and follow that example.

I have a half-hour speech written out, but I will not burden hon. Members with it. On the Bill, I wish just to say something to my Labour colleagues. A simplistic way to solve these problems is to say that the Labour party should end the sale of council houses. That is a very controversial issue, and may I commend the work of the late David Taylor, who was a councillor in Leicestershire and a marvellous MP? Members should read a great book about him called “Clockwinder Who Wouldn’t Say No”. He was a model MP, and anyone who wants to should read that book and find out—

Stephen Pound
Who wrote it?

Paul Flynn
Don’t bother buying it, as it is much too expensive—come to see me. [Interruption.] No money is made from it. Those who remember David will know of the sad circumstances of his death. I believe he was killed by press criticism, which destroyed him, because he was a great Christian gentleman who was undermined by an attack on him; he dropped dead a fortnight later. I mention him today because when he was on the council, long before he became an MP, he and Newport’s council did the same thing. Long before Thatcher sold council houses, we decided, for good socialist reasons, to sell council houses, because it is not property that is theft in today’s housing world, but rent. We could not continue, in good conscience, to deny the people who support us so well—the council house tenants—the chance of acquiring an appreciating asset: a house. I say that we must not take that road, as that would be the wrong way to go, and there are other ways of tackling the problem.

This Bill is a fine Bill, and it is wonderful to see a progressive, highly intelligent and practical politician following the example of socialists in Wales.

 

Posted on October 28, 2016 at 04:11 PM | | Comments (1)

October 27, 2016

Toothless and Futile Advisory Committee

 

Standards in the House of Commons

 

Paul Flynn: The word “odd”—you have suggested that things look a little odd to the public. They don’t; they look corrupt to the public.

When the person who chaired the House of Lords standards committee is revealed to be cavorting with prostitutes while using cocaine, people would say that his standards of what is acceptable in behaviour were not the standards of the general public.

When the chairman of the Standards Committee here is found to be taking money to hire rooms in the place for a commercial body, giving the money to charity, and he is not found guilty of anything, the public are a little surprised.

People like Malcolm Rifkind and Jack Straw were found entirely not guilty by a Committee here but were judged to be very guilty indeed by an independent body, Ofcom, who investigated it.

When Tim Yeo was found taking very large sums of money from a commercial body he was, again, found not guilty in the House of Commons, but when he took the matter to a court outside he was laughed at by the judge and found extremely guilty.

Last week someone was given two days’ suspension from the House for committing an identical offence to that committed by Ernie Ross some years ago who was given 10 days’ suspension. A 10-day suspension here would have consequences.

We have become excessively permissive in the House with our own standards, isn’t this right? The public are rightly contemptuous of politicians and the view of politicians is getting worse continually. The evidence is they are permissive. This is not “odd”. What do you mean, “odd”? They think we are a bunch of crooks.

 

Revolving Door and ACoBA

 

Paul Flynn: You talk about consistency. We do not want consistency of futility, which is what we have now. ACoBA is an entirely futile body. It allows egregious cases likes Ed Davey through, a man who fixed a deal that is going to cost taxpayers excessive amounts of money. We could not understand it at the time; I raised this when it was decided. The deal with EDF is almost criminal. It is fraudulent to the future bill payers of electricity for the next 50 years. Strangely enough, when he leaves office he becomes a lobbyist for EDF and ACoBA smile and say, “Well, that seems to be okay.”

That is just taking that one case. There are hundreds of them, where people are lining their pockets, presumably when they are in office, preparing for their retirement riches or when they lose office. They are preparing the ground to go into a job where they can use their insider knowledge in a way that would be criminal in any other situation.

Sheila Drew Smith: It comes back to the point I made about the objectives of ACoBA, or indeed any new body, and how it practically arranges to increase public trust in the organisation. That is a challenge that everybody faces.

 Paul Flynn:  It has no powers. If people do lobby, if people put two fingers up to them, they can do nothing. If people do not report or report late, they express their displeasure. People are consoled by the fact if they have £100,000 in their back pocket, they can stand the displeasure of the Committee. We have described it as something that is toothless. It is not a watchdog; it is a pussycat without teeth or claws. If we want to be consistent, we start at a very low level, consistent in being totally ineffective, the reputation of politics goes down and we end up with obscenities like Trump in America and others here.

 

Futility of ACoBA

 

Paul Flynn: It is an interesting job for which you are paid for doing nothing, or having no beneficial effect. Could you answer one last question? We have this pantomime of sending out a letter expressing displeasure when somebody treats the committee with contempt and ignores them. Would it not be a simple matter to ban Ministers, civil servants, senior civil servants, admirals, from working in areas of which they decide contracts within their period of office? Give them a ban in those areas for five years, two years, whatever it might be, when their contacts cool down, their relationships begin to fade a bit. Would that not be entirely sensible to do, rather than go through this ridiculous and futile process of ACoBA pretending to exercise powers that they do not have and be entirely ineffective as a body?

Sheila Drew Smith: I think there are various time limits you could put on people, appropriate lengths of time. I think you have to balance any ban, whether it be a lifetime ban as has been suggested, with restraint of trade. I think it is a basic human right to continue to work, to deploy skills. It pushes you back to the need to consider things on a case-by case basis, that you can have a basic code that may be too stringent and inappropriate.

Paul Flynn: I think that is a no. I am trying to get that from these words that you are producing. If I give you another brief example. The Sunday Times claimed that there were 3,500—an amazing total—of former people, politicians, mostly Ministers, generals, top civil servants, working in the defence industry. There was a famous statement that they did with General Kiszely who was suggesting that standing at the cenotaph, waiting for the Queen to arrive, was a good place to fix a few deals with Japanese companies, if you remember. He was chair of the British Legion at the time. The point is this: where do we go? What can we do to make sure that those 3,500 people do something worthwhile? It was pointed out to us very vividly last week: would it be justified if those industries were efficient? They are the least efficient of any industry. There is nothing like the defence industry. Every time it has vast overruns in costs, huge delays, in 100% of what they do.

Paul Flynn: Did you not notice that Sir Ed Davey was all over our televisions when the go-ahead for Hinkley Point was announced praising the merits of nuclear power and the good value of the contract? Isn’t that what we call lobbying?

Baroness Browning: It is not lobbying. I would not—

Paul Flynn: Sir Ed Davey, Nick Clegg and Simon Hughes were enthusiastically anti-nuclear before the coalition was formed and they went through this mind-meld or this metamorphosis where they suddenly became excessively pro-nuclear. This Committee is fed up with hearing me talk about the EDMs and the arguments about the insanity of the deal that was struck with EDF, which was going to buy electricity for three times the going rate.

Baroness Browning: Mr Flynn, you are going way beyond my remit now.

Paul Flynn: We know that, but isn’t it tempting to believe that this contract that he struck with EDF, which was atrocious value for taxpayers and future bill payers, was influenced by his prospects of a job with EDF when he lost his seat? Isn’t that a likely possibility?

Baroness Browning: He does not work for EDF.

Paul Flynn: He works for a company that is employed by EDF. It is a lobbying company that serves EDF and do the bidding of EDF.

Baroness Browning: I know who they are because we have looked at that, yes.

Paul Flynn: Anyway, didn’t it strike you that of all these 360 saintly mandarins that you interviewed none of them was possibly going to do anything that was improper? Isn’t it likely that Sir Ed Davey did have that possibility when he agreed this crazy contract with EDF that he was going to get something out of it himself? It was a retirement job, which he has got.

Paul Flynn: The substance of the question is: you see on the declaration of interest that some former Minister has taken out a job with a company that he regulated as a Minister; what do you do?

Baroness Browning: First of all, we obviously get information back from the permanent secretary about their view, because they have the detail of how involved they were and what they do. We look at that, and we investigate some of the points in there if we want to go back for further information.

Paul Flynn: What do you do then?

Baroness Browning: Then we come to a decision collectively in the eight members of the committee about what we want to do. We take advice, and we look at the options open to us, for example, as in the Ed Davey case.

Paul Flynn: Then what do you do? Sorry, I have a couple of questions I want to ask you. You write a letter.

Baroness Browning: When we have decided what we think the advice is, we write a letter to them, and when they receive that letter they sometimes come back to us and say, “We don’t like your letter.”

Paul Flynn: All right. You write a letter telling them to do what?

Baroness Browning: Telling them what our advice is to them if they were to proceed.

Paul Flynn: If the person bins the letter and takes no notice of your advice, what do you do then?

Baroness Browning: I am not aware that they have done that. We wait for them to accept the terms in the letter, and when they do that, we send them a form that says, “Send this form back when you have started this job.” We do not then put their details on the website until we know they have taken up the job.

Paul Flynn: Okay, the person decides to ignore your advice, and carry on, and use his insider knowledge for the company. What do you do?

Baroness Browning: I have no powers of investigation.

Paul Flynn: Exactly. Thank you. What can you do about Ed Davey if he appears on television shamelessly lobbying for a customer of the company he works for? What do you do then?

Baroness Browning: I suppose if it became so apparent that you saw it on television and thought it was a breach of the advice, I would have to go back to the permanent secretary in that Department.

Paul Flynn: Then what?

Baroness Browning: The permanent secretary would contact him, but I doubt the permanent secretary has—

Paul Flynn: What would the permanent secretary do?

Baroness Browning: I would suspect he would contact him, but his powers to say, “Off with his head,” are probably pretty zilch.

Paul Flynn: Isn’t it true that the ultimate power you have is to send a letter to people who have ignored you altogether and have not bothered applying, or come back retrospectively? The summit of your powers is to send a letter to them expressing your displeasure?

Baroness Browning: We are an advisory committee; we are not a regulatory committee. I really can’t repeat that enough: we are an advisory committee.

Paul Flynn: Is there any point in your organisation as it stands? You tell someone not to lobby for two years, but how do you know they have not lobbied? If they have lobbied, what do you do about it?

Baroness Browning: I do not know. I do not know because we have no remit to investigate and to bring people to book.

Paul Flynn: It is a futile organisation and it is not in a position to achieve anything.

 

 

Posted on October 27, 2016 at 04:55 PM | | Comments (0)

October 23, 2016

When medicines are more deadly than the maladies

There is a welcome call from the British Medical Association to create a helpline for those suffering side effects of prescribed medicines. On Thursday I raised the new threat in Commons Business Questions. I will press for a debate.


Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)


The total number of deaths caused in America by the side effects of opioid drugs has now grown to a larger figure than the ​total number of people killed there by road traffic accidents, guns and terrorism. Given that the use of those drugs is increasing in this country, and given that our usage of them amounts to a third of that throughout the continent of Europe, may we debate the terrible dangers that result from medicines that are more deadly than the maladies?

Mr Lidington (Leader of the House)


The hon. Gentleman has looked at drug use and drugs policy for many years, so I listen with some respect to what he says. There will be the opportunity to question Home Office Ministers about this on 31 October, and I suggest that he take advantage of that opportunity.

 

On Wednesday there was a very enthusiastic meeting of the Commons All-Party Group on Prescribed Medicines Harm. Four experts gave fascinating, disturbing accounts of he scale and serious nature of damaging addictions and rising numbers of death from the use drugs-usually prescribed for transitory mild ailments. A vivid account was given of a life of a young journalist that was reduced to the inactivity of chronic addiction. The issue will receive a great deal of long over-due publicity in the next few days.

Among the inveterate campaigners are Barry Haslam and my former colleague Jim Dobbin who chaired the APPG before his tragic death on a Council of Europe visit to Poland. Jim was a Papal Knight, a fine MP,  a microbiologist and a rare MP scientist who understood the scourge of addiction and deaths caused by the careless prescription of dangerous addictive drugs.

 

Campaign news


The BBC Victoria Derbyshire episode can be seen at http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b07zmmgx/victoria-derbyshire-19102016 starting at 13.05 with the accompanying article here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-37682355

The BBC Radio 5 programme can be heard here http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b07zxrdb after broadcast which is at 11am

Posted on October 23, 2016 at 02:18 PM | | Comments (0)

October 22, 2016

Disaster hit at 9.15 am

Aberfan memories are indelibly lodged in the memory.

_92011828_img_0829

Today a nephew of mine Mike Flynn returned a clock to Aberfan. It last ticked in the seconds before the avalanche of sludge hit the row of terraced houses. It was used in the Tribunal to fix the time of the disaster. The clock was dug up by my late brother Michael.

BBC Wales reported today “It stopped at 09:15, five decades ago, the tip gave way and thousands of tonnes of liquefied slurry slid down into Pantglas Junior School and nearby homes.

Mike Flynn, from Cardiff, said his father Michael had been a paramedic in the Territorial Army and went to Aberfan to help in the rescue when he saw it on the news.

He dug up a clock and gave it to the police for use in the inquiry but they gave it back to him once it was over, with the clock later passed to Mr Flynn

He said: "The last time it ticked was in Aberfan when they were all still alive. It stopped at the time 144 people stopped with it. I felt it should be here in Aberfan today."

I vividly recall my late brother’s horror at the terrible sights that he seen. He dug out the bodies of children who died holding the hands of their friends or locked in an embrace. He told me that his three young children had never had so many hugs and kisses as he was so thankful that their lives  continued.

One of the mothers Beryl Williams saw her life transformed by the tragedy. Her son Keith was killed. She went from being a stay-at-home mum to be a powerful community leader and the voice of the bereaved. We both served on the Broadcasting Council for Wales in the seventies. She was then a powerful, persuasive advocate for the cause of working class families. She was a great help to me later in 1979. She died in the early eighties. Her funeral churned up the past grief of 1966.

Posted on October 22, 2016 at 05:27 PM | | Comments (0)

October 20, 2016

When 65 Votes is a Triumph

 
65! What a pleasing figure.
 
I have fought many elections. Lost some: won more. I cannot remember the number of votes I had in any of them, but I will always the recall the hard won 65 votes my helpers gained in yesterday’s vote for Chair of the Commons Home Affairs Committee. Because of my jobs on the front bench I had only a few days to let MPs know I was a candidate. Three Labour Party major figures had been hoovering up the votes since early September. I pleaded at Labour’s Conference in Liverpool for them to return to their frontbench roles. They are frontbenchers and we need them to lead Labour’s battle in the Commons.
 
For years I have advocated that Select Committees should be led by backbenchers – not by former/future ministers. The tasks call for different skills. In my brief message I applauded the enduring successes by past committees-virtually all chaired by backbenchers.
 
The immediate impression when I first rang a few members was that my chance of winning was nil and that one candidate was leading by a mile. There were very few who had not already committed to other candidates. Their loyalty to them was unmoveable and commendable. But the point I wish to make is an important one. I dug out my words on the strengths and weaknesses on committees and suggestions for reform. These points are worth repeating and there was a very encouraging twitter response to the text I put on my blog. It was a triumph to find 15 nominees from the Labour party who were uncommitted. With seconds to spare my completed nomination was accepted.
 
I tweeted the news that my chances of being elected were at protozoan level. Then, marvellous. 65 MPs voted for me. What a triumph. There was warm friendly reception from MPs of many parties in the Division Lobby last night. It could not have been more reassuring if I had won. The campaign was a loss but I will treasure it as a lifetime moral victory!
 
 
 
 
 

 

Posted on October 20, 2016 at 09:58 AM | | Comments (0)

October 19, 2016

Praising the magnificent tourist attractions of Newport

Tourism

19 October 2016
 

  • Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)

    5. What steps he is taking to encourage increased tourism to Wales. [906616]

     
     

  • The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales (Guto Bebb)

    I pay tribute to the hon. Gentleman for his time as shadow Secretary of State and thank him for his contribution at the Dispatch Box in that role.

     

    As the House will know, tourism is vital to delivering economic growth in Wales. It has been a great year for inbound tourism in the UK and in Wales, with day visits increasing by 24% in the last 12 months.

     
     

  • Paul Flynn

    Will the Minister pay tribute to the magnificent tourist attractions in Newport—Tredegar House, the wetlands, Celtic Manor, the splendid Roman baths and amphitheatre—all of which increased tourist numbers last year by up to 17%? Will he confirm that visitors to all parts of Wales always praise the warmth of our hospitality?

     
     

  • Guto Bebb

    I clearly agree fully with the comment about the welcome in Wales. In particular, I pay tribute to the South Wales Argus and its “We’re Backing Newport” campaign, which highlights the fact that Newport is not just a great place to live, but a great place to visit.

     
     

  • Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) (Con)

    With B&Bs such as the Old Rectory on the Lake and the Ty’n y Cornel in Tal-y-llyn under new management and prepared, I hope, to do bar mitzvahs and gay weddings, does the Minister not agree with me that Welsh B&Bs offer a warm welcome to the English?

     
     

  • Guto Bebb

    I agree with my hon. Friend that Welsh bed and breakfasts offer a great welcome, whether people are English, Welsh or any other nationality. They are a key part of the Welsh tourism offer, and they are to be applauded for the work they do.

     
     

  • Mr Mark Williams (Ceredigion) (LD)

    I associate myself and my colleagues with the tribute to the people of Aberfan on the 50th anniversary.

     

    In a previous life, the Minister was a very passionate supporter of the campaign to reduce VAT on tourism. He has made some very pronounced comments about that campaign in the past. Does he stand by them? More importantly, what representations will he make to the Treasury to make such a case to benefit tourism in our communities?

     
     

  • Guto Bebb

    The hon. Gentleman is perfectly right in saying that I am a politician who advocates lower taxes, so I welcome the fact that this Government have cut national insurance contributions for small businesses and are cutting corporation tax for small businesses. There is a case to be made on VAT for many sectors of the economy, and that case will be made by the Wales Office, but there are no promises, I am afraid.

     
     

  • Mr Peter Bone (Wellingborough) (Con)

    Does the Minister agree that one dividend of Brexit has been the fall in the pound against the euro, meaning that holidays in Wales are now 15% cheaper for our European friends?

     
     

  • Guto Bebb

    Certainly I am more than happy to agree with my hon. Friend that tourism in north Wales has done extremely well over the past few months. Last week I spoke to hoteliers in Llandudno, who were saying that they have enjoyed 90%-plus occupancy during the summer, so there has been a Brexit dividend in that respect.

     

October 18, 2016

How to Shine at Select Committees

 

In a contrast to the show business of the Chamber, the Select Committees are blissful oases of intelligence and calm. Now, chairs and members, elected rather than appointed by whips, work with renewed authority and zest. They are the Forum, the Star Chamber, the Inquisition and the Consumers’ Court of the nation –and the media has now discovered them.

The country has been fascinated by the inquiries into ‘cash for honours’ and ‘Hackgate’. Twenty-four-hour news has provided platforms for the interrogator MPs. Select Committees in their present form have been in business only since 1979. Their task is to scrutinise the work of Government departments by hearing evidence and taking reports. They are a worthwhile career speciality for the inquisitive. Tom Watson and Louise Mensch leapt to fame with their forensic cross-examination of the Murdochs. The performance of the committee as a team flopped and invited questions on the unequal contest between MPs and expensively trained witnesses.

Choose which committee to serve on with care. Chairs of committees are influential, sometimes powerful. Their elections are keenly contested. On popular committees, backbench places are in great demand and the first elections prompt a blizzard of e-mail canvassing. The choice of committee is vital. Avoid those that constantly divide on party lines. They are not taken seriously and their reports carry little weight. Choose one whose chair is not a party hack. The perfect chairs are fair-minded, intelligent and have abandoned hope of promotion or honours.

Some knowledge or interest in the subject is useful but less valuable than forensic interrogation skills and Socratic judgement. Refuse committees on subjects where Profits Unlimited plc or the General Union of Court Wanglers fills the wallet or constituency coffers with sponsorship or consultancy fees. However pure Members’ motives are, they will be accused of being the mouthpiece of vested interest paymasters.

There are some Select Committee subjects that will guarantee free travel to a luxury sun spot on the far side of the planet. If that’s what your heart desires there are jobs going with Thomas Cook. The Gullivers may be heading for the Seychelles or the Maldives; politically they are heading for oblivion. It’s relatively effortless to acquire faux-expertise on foreign policy or defence. The toilers for truth are those who plough through the intricacies of the Public Administration Committee and the Environmental Audit Committee.

Ensure that issues chosen for investigation are ones that the committee can genuinely influence. The choice of advisers is pivotal to the quality of the work. They and the clerks draft the model questions and write the final report. It is a mistake to leave the choice of advisers to the chair. The value of the committee’s work would be undermined if it was influenced by political, ideological or fraternal considerations. Study the known enthusiasms and foibles of the chair and fellow Members. This will help in anticipating their strengths and weaknesses.

Each investigation follows the same course. The subjects are chosen in private session and the political horse-trading is done. The only subjects worth considering are those of high importance where a unanimous report is attainable. Individual or constituency Members’ hobby horses must be resisted.

The evidence arrives in a pile of extensive reports, often a foot high. The Member or a trusted researcher must at least skim read it all. Nuggets of precious information are buried in the tortuous prose. Scour the vital sections. Star the killer points.

Ensure that no key witnesses are ignored by advisers. Challenge invitations to witnesses that may reflect partial interests.

The public cross-examination of witnesses is now broadcast frequently on 24-hour television and can also be viewed on the Parliament website. The aim is to draw out helpful evidence from the benign well-informed, expose the deceivers and crush the crooks. Time is very limited. Carefully plan questions from a detailed study of evidence. Quote vital phrases or induce witnesses to repeat their key sentences. A small number of people will read the final reports; millions may hear the verbal evidence.

Some witnesses are unsophisticated. They deserve gentle handling. Put them at ease. Be courteous. Ask deliberately easy questions. Thank them generously. Compliment them on their answers if nervousness persists. Comfort. Flatter. Seduce.

Civil servants were once trained with a video on how to give evidence. It advised them to make their answers as long as possible to ensure that MPs cannot ask too many questions. Politicians, captains of industry and other well-heeled witnesses are now professionally coached before they appear. They have undergone dummy sessions with skilled advisers who have tried to anticipate the questions. They are instructed on the personalities of Members to second guess likely lines of inquires. Speeches of Members are read; blogs and tweets are trawled.

There is strong evidence that many witnesses have prior knowledge of the questions prepared for committee members by advisers. The committee clerk will have legitimately told them of the general headings of the subjects to be raised, but there are grave suspicions that detailed questions may be leaked by political, business or trade union chums on committees. This is the best reason to ditch the prepared questions, especially for formidable witnesses who probably have been tutored in answering them.

Obstructive witnesses deserve no mercy. They are out to conceal the truth. Try to knock them off their perch with your first question. It should expose a contradiction or falsehood in their evidence. Point out, at first courteously, that they are not answering the questions. One minister, in answer to a simple question of mine, spoke for eleven minutes, making all the points he had previously planned to make and not attempting to answer. It is not the function of a Select Committee to provide an additional platform for ministers who already have the Chamber and press conferences as their pulpits.

If witnesses persist in stonewalling, apologise for being direct and discourteous, then ask a question that is sharply direct and discourteous. Often the only remedy for streams of vacuous verbiage is to interrupt the witness. Tell them that they are not answering the question. If they still evade, repeat the question again word for word.

Richard Branson thought the Transport Committee had been hard on him because he wore a jogging outfit to address the committee. Wrong. Their irritation was roused by his ignorance of railways. When asked in a programme connected with the inquiry what he was going to do to improve the running of his privatised service, Branson said he would urge his drivers to drive faster. ‘To overtake the train in front, presumably,’ was the mocking, whispered response by a committee member.

Those who ask the first questions have an advantage in gaining media attention. In every other respect it is best to be the final questioner. The obvious and the prepared questions will then have been asked. The witnesses will be relaxed, disarmed, vulnerable. Listen carefully to the answers, spot their weaknesses and leap on them. Note the strong points made in answers to other Members. Use the limited time and insist on a second go to rebut or reinforce contradictions.

The main faults of Members are making speeches or asking vague questions. Matthew Taylor of the Royal Society for the Arts, a witness at a committee on which I serve, complained that Members went off-piste, riding their individual hobby horses. We did. The complaint was justified. Our questions generally missed the target. We fell for the temptation of playing to the gallery when a clutch of newshounds were present.

The most eloquent exchanges are the sharp, single sentences that strike at the heart of the issue. Broadcasters are seeking tiny, fifty-second sound and vision bites to illustrate three hours of evidence.

Most of the useful work is done behind the scenes by the splendid anonymous committee staff. Be hyperactive in the tedious, lengthy private sessions when the report’s headings are considered. Prepare detailed amendments to highlight key information. Committed Members should draft their own recommendations and not rely on amending those written by advisers. As elsewhere in Parliament, the spoils are won by the industrious.

To fill the gaps in the evidence, ask written Parliamentary Questions on points not fully developed by witnesses. Although reports are usually confined to evidence received, parliamentary answers can be included.

If the final report is not good, a Member can rewrite it. The committee clerk will help. Seek outside assistance if necessary. Be prepared for the horse-trading. Reports that carry the greatest authority are unanimous ones. Be prepared to sacrifice and compromise even lovingly drafted prose.

Leaking the report to the hacks who request advance details is always damaging. It will ruin the standing of the leaker with fellow members and blunt the impact of the conclusions. The identity of the leaker, in my experience, is always known to fellow committee members. Trust is lost. Friendships fracture. Parts of the media that are not recipients of the leak will strike back with thin or no coverage and sometimes with hostility towards the committee’s conclusions.

Press conferences on Select Committee reports are now rare because of other instant means of communication. Individual interviews with committee members have replaced them. Have sound bites ready for both specialist and general reporters, plus a fifteen-second response for the main television news. The speciality subject reporters will read the details. The rest of the hack pack is searching for a simple sentence headline. Give it to them –brief, punchy, news-rich.

Exploit the value of the report afterwards by raising the issues in questions and debates. If the issue is dying, try an adjournment debate, a Ten Minute Rule Bill or an oral question six months later. If the report has wounded some dragons, be ready with a killer punch. The prize virtues of all politicians are patience and persistence. If the vested interests get away with it, it’s the fault of the lazy committee members.

Select Committees’ status is growing. They have a major role to play in the Legislature’s challenge to the Executive. Unfortunately, the weakness in the implementation of the Tony Wright reforms was allowing the whips to determine the party of the chairs. In some of the 2010 committees docile party hacks were elected as chairs. Their reports are strongly influenced by the need to please the Government. They rarely challenge policy or take on outside vested interests. Several of the committees have deservedly attracted little attention for their repeated statements of the obvious. If individual Members cannot enliven these soporific bodies, they should resign and seek a committee that is doing its job.

Select Committees continue to disappoint. Even the acclaimed questioning of the Murdochs was less than competent. In that case there was advice from a distinguished outside authority. There was little evidence of a forensic team approach by the committee that would have drawn the truth from the witnesses. As usual there was competition from the MPs to chase personal hares. Few capitalised on the weaknesses in the Murdochs’s answers.

The Murdochs were trained and rehearsed in their carefully manicured replies by expensive legal experts. This is an uneven contest. There is a strong case for calling in wise QCs to train MPs and committee clerks in the art of cross-examination.

 

 

October 13, 2016

SNP pushes for new job for me.

I warmly welcome the hon. Member for Walsall South (Valerie Vaz) to her new responsibilities. I am sure that she will bring to the role the wit and good humour, as well as the commitment to the House, that we have grown to expect of her during her time here. Let me also thank and pay tribute to her predecessor, the hon. Member for Newport West (Paul Flynn), for his service. He is the living embodiment of the principle that age is nothing but a number. Throughout his parliamentary career, he has continued to express his views, and to speak on behalf of his constituents and his party, with all the passion and commitment that brought him into politics in the first place.

Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) (SNP)   I thank the Leader of the House for announcing the business for next week. I warmly congratulate the hon. Member for Walsall South (Valerie Vaz) on her appointment. She comes to her position as a well-liked and respected individual, and I certainly look forward to working with her. I wish also to pay a short tribute to the hon. Member for Newport West (Paul Flynn). To go from two jobs to no jobs is pretty callous, so let us get a petition together to get the hon. Gentleman restored to the Front Bench. The hon. Member for Walsall South is the fourth shadow Leader of the House in my short tenure here. I hope that her position is a little more durable than that of some of her illustrious predecessors.  

Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)

I offer warm congratulations to my hon. Friend the Member for Walsall South (Valerie Vaz), whose talents have at last been recognised. Her appointment guarantees that the exchanges between the shadow Leader of the House and the Leader of the House will continue to be a very welcome oasis of political restraint, good sense and good humour.

When can we debate the royal prerogative and the supreme duty of the sovereign to act in the interests of the nation when a Government start to act in their own interests rather than those of the nation? Now that there is a certain Brexit crisis ahead—and given that we should judge the value of the referendum on the basis that it was won by deceptions, exaggerations and lies from both parties—how will the Leader of the House handle the situation if, in the service of the nation and in the service of the will of the democratic majority of this House, a decision is taken to withdraw the royal prerogatives delegated by the sovereign? What will he do in such a situation, if the sovereign is acting in the service of the nation?

No  £350 million then?
Paul Flynn (Newport West) (Lab)
There seems to be some political forgetfulness here. Does the Minister not recall that the Chancellor has forecast financial bumps along the road? Others fear that they will not just be Brexit bumps and that a vast sinkhole will open up in the road, into which the British economy will fall in a tailspin. If that Brexit slump occurs, how can the Minister deny the public a second vote on this? Second thoughts are always better than first thoughts, especially as the referendum was conducted on the basis of untruths from both parties. Is he going to honour the pledge to give an extra £350 million a week to the national health service?

Mr Davis
I am afraid the hon. Gentleman has let the cat out of the bag; he wants a second referendum. There will be no second referendum and there will be no reversal. We shall continue with this.

October 12, 2016

Arthritis Truths

Letter to a 12 Year Old

Dear Leuan,

You asked me how it all started. I fell over and I did not know why.

Getting out of bed was a painful experience. That was 68 years ago when I was 9. What was then called rheumatism, now arthritis, has been a companion to me ever since.

‘Arthur’s’ at worst has inflicted years of pain. But it has become more bearable each year. Like everything else our bodies and brains gets used to the constant nagging. The best ‘medicine’ I know is work. Any work or activity that occupies our full attention.

My good luck is to have had a very full life with many interests outside of the jobs that I have done. The anxiety of keeping up with tasks, writing to deadlines and organising for meetings are wonderful distractions. They push pain into the background of our minds.

In my my thirties the pain got nasty - especially in my hands. I devised tools to drive the car. Techniques were learnt to avoid using my hands. Doors could be opened by leaning on them with my shoulders. Staplers could be operated by elbows. There were no alternatives to some tasks - including many in my job as a chemist in the steel industry.

Problems were spreading all over my body, feet, knees, hips, hands, arms, shoulders and neck. The prospect of increasing infirmity was a worry.

In 1974 my hands were closing and I could not fully open them. Arthritis nodules appeared on the backs of my hands and elbows. My consultant insisted on injecting steroids into my hands. The pain was excruciating and I bellowed like a stuck pig. Mercifully he did one hand only and asked me to return for the other one to be perforated in six months time. A few months later I could not remember which hand he had treated. There was no noticeable difference.

I declined further injections. The consultant suggested that a ‘wheel chair’ was a real possibility in 'six months time’ if I persisted in refusing steroids. He was, and remains, a convinced believer in the value of modern anti-arthritis treatment. ‘Years ago’ he told me ‘ There were dozens of wheelchairs in the waiting room. Now there are none.’

He may be right. There are many enthusiasts for treatments especially for some of the new drugs that are now available. I have had the good luck to manage without them.

My main problem when I became an MP in 1987 was that my walking gait was irregular. I limped and stumbled. At worst I ricocheted from one side of a corridor to the other. If I had the slightest smell on alcohol on my breath, a fair conclusion was that I was ‘staggering drunk.’ Such reputations are easily gained in Parliament. I announced the real reason was arthritis. Soon everyone understood why I walked in that funny way.

Probably over-compensating, I had always been hyperactive, with a record-breaking parliamentary workload. Standing at receptions for periods of ten minutes or so was impossible. But receptions can be avoided.

In 13 years I have been absent only two days for sickness - not once because of arthritis. In August the members of my local party in Newport unanimously selected me as their candidate for the next election. It was very kind of them.

I am looking forward to passing the age of 76 working hard as an MP. Arthritis will certainly still be nagging away, but I will among a group of MPs with a special knowledge and sympathy with others whose lives are similarly affected.

You will not grow up to be a David Beckham, but life can still be great.The lesson is that we must strive to make the disease our servant not our master

Good Luck

Paul Flynn

 

 

Article from the Independent 1995

 

Two weeks ago, Stewart Andersen wrote of the success of his hip replacement operation and celebrated his relief from pain. Here, the Labour MP for Newport West relates a very different experience.

"For chrissake. Don't do it. We're doctors. We kill people."

It was an extraordinary statement from a Harley Street surgeon as we sipped tea in the House of Commons Strangers cafeteria. He had come along to advise me on hip operations for an adjournment debate I had been granted in June 1993.

He had asked me about my own staggering gait. "That's why it's tea, not drink," I explained. "I don't use the bars here. When my fellow MPs see me ricocheting from wall to wall down the corridors, they know it's not the booze, it's arthritis."

Rheumatoid arthritis has plagued me since childhood, and 14 years ago I was forced to retire as a chemist because my hands were not obeying the messages from my brain.

Selected as candidate in 1986 for the then Tory seat of Newport West, my family cheerfully decided that PPC (Prospective Parliamentary Candidate) in my case meant Poor Pathetic Cripple.

So my interest in the subject was personal as well as professional. I was a few weeks away from a planned hip operation in my local Newport Gwent Hospital, to be followed by a knee replacement six weeks later.

My visitor shook his head sadly. "Can you do your job as an MP adequately?" he asked. Probably over-compensating, I have always been hyperactive, with a record-breaking parliamentary workload. "Then cancel the operation. You're too young at 58." I phoned the hospital and called it off. It was the best decision I ever made.

As a chemist I pride myself on knowing something about medicinal drugs. A good rough guide is that there are two categories: those that have nasty side-effects, and those that have nasty side-effects we have yet to discover. For this reason, for decades my body had been a drug-free zone.

The greatest sickness of our society is our belief that there is a drug for every pain, grief and shock. Our bodies are miraculously resourceful in creating their own painkillers. Very recently, we learnt that the brain creates a chemical identical to the active substance in cannabis. Our random highs of unexpected pleasure are free and legal.

Like millions of others, pain has been my constant companion, sometimes treacherous, sometimes merciful. You can take a painkiller and the pain might last an hour. It can also go away in 60 minutes of its own accord. It is my belief that the relief from pain is more to do with the body's own internal defences than with the external effects of a drug. In addition, pain is subjective and people perceive it in different ways.

For centuries, humankind has withstood the onslaught of pain without drugs or surgery; in recent years, drugs that produced multiple side- effects, such as Opren, have been withdrawn.

Drugs should be our last, not our first, resort. My hero is the man who underwent a vasectomy without anaesthetic, or discomfort. It is not stoicism or courage, simply a technique we can all use by playing mind tricks that deny pain the attention it does not deserve.

In a dentist's chair, I maintain my peace of mind by mentally composing my next speech. When sleep is blocked by pain, always magnified by the small hours, rest comes by imagining I am listening to a speech by John Major.

Later, when I had cancelled my operation, I saw the surgeon again professionally for a formal second NHS opinion. "While we would take every care of you at the operation," he said comfortingly, "there are risks associated with the surgery." There was a danger of a pulmonary embolism and always a chance of infection. He used the word "amateurs" to describe some of the non-specialist surgeons carrying out operations to boost NHS production targets. That might explain the increasing number of operations that have to be redone. As many as one in 10 has to be "revised" or, as he quaintly put it, "the wreckage has to be cleared up".

The object of my debate had been that the NHS has become obsessed with through-put figures at the expense of quality control. There is no way we consumers of hip operations can discover the success record of the surgeon, the infection rate of the operating theatre or the failure rate of the prosthesis. In Sweden, they have a complete record of all the protheses they have ever used. One type was put into 5,000 patients. They all needed revision operations within four years. The Swedes stopped using it.

The same thing might have happened here. There is no way of finding out. There are more than 30 different replacement hips hawked around by profit- greedy companies. One is different from the others because it is blue. The surgeon's personal advice to me was to work out when I planned to die and have a new hip installed 10 years before. He assumed my condition would continue to deteriorate.

For no reason I can fathom. my health has mysteriously and wonderfully improved. I have been almost pain-free for two years. My limp has gone. In the past month I have run for the first time in 15 years.

Like the seasons, the pain and infirmity will certainly return. The experience of a recent writer on this page prompted him to advise readers to seize the chance of a hip replacement operation and, of course, I wish him good health. But my advice is to stop taking the tablets and say no to the men with knives.

 

 

October 08, 2016

Good news, negatived again.

It should have been a good news story of a new Shadow Cabinet- complete with all posts filled and no-one double or treble jobbing. Many fresh talents are included.Some are MPs who were elected in 2015. The number of women in top roles and the percentage of ethnic minorities is at record levels. Several who had resigned from the front-bench have now returned. They have earned our thanks and congratulations. It is what I pleaded for at Conference in Liverpool. If I get a chance I will congratulating them at the PLP. It took guts to leave and unselfish courage to return.

Sadly the media reaction was foul. There was not a single favourable headline from any part of the media. All led on the complaint from the Chair of the PLP. Another potentially good news story had been negatived. The thunderous message from conference was to Give Unity a Chance. Could we for once be wise and avoid self-harm? Is it possible to return to the days when we led the agenda on positive items that enjoyed majority public support? It’s astonishing that we have not learnt that lesson.

Threat of empty bench

Some people are aggrieved with the reshuffle. I am not ecstatic but I will remain silent on the irritating details to avoid setting another hare running. I have congratulated my two splendid friends Valerie Vaz and Jo Stevens who take on the two portfolios that I held for four months. Both will do well-far better than I could have done alone. I am doing all I can to help them settle down in the first difficult weeks of their new briefs.

I had little choice in accepting these jobs in June. It was either me or an empty bench that would have been populated by the SNP or Plaid Cymru - the ultimate humiliation for an elected majority opposition party. The notice given to me for one was a few hours, the other a few days. It’s been exiting. My staff, Sam, Cathy, Rhys and Matthew have risen magnificently to the challenge of two new jobs that were dumped on them. There is a relief that the work of getting the Welsh Bill through and making some fresh points at Business Question went reasonably well. We all feel the experience, that no-one of us sought or wanted, was worthwhile and thoroughly enjoyable. Carolyn Harris was my helpful companion on the Welsh front-bench and Andy MacDonald a constant presence during Business Questions. Many thanks. The two jobs ended as swiftly as they began with a brief phone-call. There are many unique attractions for the backbencher which I look forward to with relish. 

Tory made crisis

Now I am looking forward to the bliss of backbenches and freedom of asking my own questions at Select Committees and in the House. The Tories suggest a few Brexit 'bumps in the road'. It will be far worse. There is giant sinkhole ahead that the UK economy will fall into. This is no USA sub-prime created crisis as 2008. It was UK Tory-orginated and Tory bungled. The blame must be securely fixed on them. Today I spent chatting with constituents. Trust in Labour is deeply rooted in Newport. Local people know well and trust our full team of AMs and MPs. But they are puzzled and worried by the picture of a divided party that the media present. Ever the optimist I hoped that the Liverpool Conference would have been a turning point in abandoning divisions.

Alas. Not yet.

ITV Wales wrote this very fair accurate account of my position

Paul Flynn last spoke at a Labour conference in 1981 -and first campaigned for Labour in 1945 Photo: PA

Paul Flynn, the 81 year old who replaced two other Welsh MPs during the mass resignation from the Shadow Cabinet, says there must be a way for Jeremy Corbyn's opponents to return to the front bench "with dignity and respect".

Mr Flynn is both Shadow Welsh Secretary and Shadow Leader of the House of Commons. He used his first Labour party conference speech since 1981 to disagree with Unite boss Len McCluskey's suggestion that the Labour leader's critics should "depart the field".

Len McCluskey made a speech for unity yesterday but there is one phrase in it - the one that he stole from Shakespeare - that I must disagree with, because he did say 'some should depart the field'.

No, no, no.

We've got some of our best people sitting on the subs bench, you don't score goals from the subs bench.

Some resigned, they all did for honourable reasons. It took courage for many of them to resign, it's going to take greater courage for many of them to come back and we must make it possible for them to return with dignity and respect.

– Paul Flynn, Labour MP for Newport West

Mr Flynn added that Labour's "gap year of negativity" must end.

It seemed at times a competition to see who could be the most pessimistic about our future and our prospects - we've got to end that.

It's time to now to give unity a chance. Take all the bile and the hatred together, put it in a box, bury it deep underground, put six feet of concrete on top and then put a sign saying 'never should the last 12 months be unearthed from its dishonest grave'.

– Paul Flynn, Labour MP for Newport West

Mr Flynn, who's been MP for Newport West since 1987, thanked Jeremy Corbyn for his "job creation scheme for geriatrics". He replaced Llanelli MP Nia Griffith as Shadow Welsh Secretary and Rhondda MP Chris Bryant as Shadow Leader of the House of Commons. Ms Griffith has said that she is now prepared to return to the front bench.

Mr Flynn recalled handing out Labour leaflets as a 10 year old in Cardiff South in the 1945 General Election. His mother told him that a candidate with an Irish name would never win a Welsh seat but the candidate, the future Prime Minister James Callaghan, proved her wrong -and so subsequently did Paul Flynn himself.

October 01, 2016

Bodies heal. Brains don't

 

 

Below is an article I wrote in January. There has been another tragic death. Having published my condolences to the family,  I have declined to join any media discussions. This tragedy is too recent for any conclusions to be made. The medical reports will inform us soon and possible remedies can then be discussed.

 


An expanded version of this article is published on the NEWSWEEK site on

http://europe.newsweek.com/nick-blackwell-boxing-head-punches-442027

The ugly picture of boxer Nick Blackwell’s swollen eye jarred the conscience of the nation.


In the name of sport a young man had suffered a serious brain bleed and was put into an induced coma. With good fortune he will make a full recovery. The visible injuries and ring deaths are a small manifestation of the boxing’s avoidable damage to the lives of its participants.


Boxing is unique in encouraging blows to the head. It’s the principal way to win. Football is quoted as another sport that allows damage to brain cells through heading balls. A soccer player heads the ball an average of three times in each game. A boxer can receive 100s of blows to the head in a single bout. It’s similar to using a person's head as a football.
The brain is suspended in the skull like a jelly in a box, held by strings. A blow causes the brain to strike the walls of the skull. One neurosurgeon has claimed that 80% of all boxers have brain scarring as a result of the cumulative effects of blows. The British Medical Association has said that boxing should be completely banned.


If that happened the sport would go subterranean and the health precautions of the legal activity would disappear and boxing would revert to its barbaric 19th century past. The Queensbury rules prohibited blows below the waist. On our present knowledge that boxers are as vulnerable to blows above the neck as they are to blows below the waist, I moved a bill to ban blows to the head as a sensible first-step reform.


Of course my 1998 bill would have transformed the nature of boxing. But the skills of defence, attack and the competitive athleticism would be retained. I boxed as a young man and for many years reveled in the skills of the sport. Now, I view it as a degrading spectacle of gratuitous violence that exploits mainly the least advantaged people. No longer do I applaud brilliant techniques. Instead I mourn the irreplaceable brain cells destroyed by each blow and the future certain early onset of dementia.


In the past all boxing gyms had pathetic stumbling mumbling characters doing menial tasks in the only world they new. Sometimes cruelly mocked, they were the ‘punch-drunk ‘casualties of our past ignorance.


A personal turning point for me was the death of in September 1980 of Jonny Owen aged 24. He was articulate only with his fists. A sad vulnerable character, he was encouraged to use to the maximum his only talent. Owen fought for world title in Los Angeles against a Mexican opponent. He was knocked out and stretchered out from the ring through a rabid auditorium. The Welsh entourage recalls how urine was thrown over his unconscious body. The fans pockets were picked as they left the stadium. Owen was taken to California Hospital where he died. It was later found that he had a fragile skull, meaning that the fatal blow could have come at any time in his career.


Owen was a stark example of the exploitative nature of boxing that still continues even though many excesses of the past have been reduced. Boxing in the services was usually a spectacle of the working class squaddies knocking lumps out of each other for the entertainment of the officers. It’s deprived communities who traditionally offer up their young to gamble their health in the hope of a lift up the ladder of wealth. It’s not a sport that has many aristocrats or royalty among its participants.


There has been an awakening of conscience in other sports. Rugby has acted against blows to the head to protect injured players. Fearsome injuries caused by head collisions call for new safeguards in a still risky sport that is dangerously permissive. The time is ripe to assess gratuitously dangerous practices in all sports. They can all survive and thrive without the avoidable dangers.


There is no longer any excuse for delaying reforms in boxing. Without them, the sport deserves to die of shame.

Ten good reasons for banning blows to the head


MOHAMMED ALI (Parkinsons)

STEVE WATT (died) v Rocky Kelly, March 14, 1986, at Fulham. Brutal fight, which lasted 10 rounds, between welterweights fighting for right to challenge for Southern Area title. The neurologist claimed Watt's brain had several old injuries.

ROD DOUGLAS (injured) v Herol Graham, Oct 25, 1989, at Wembley. Douglas was expected to win this British middleweight title fight, but was given boxing lesson and slow beating before ninth-round stoppage. He collapsed on way home, but has recovered.

MARK GOULT (injured) v Danny Porter, March 20, 1990, at Norwich. Hard encounter for vacant Southern Area bantamweight title, won by Goult, who later complained of dizziness. He remains in a wheelchair.

MICHAEL WATSON (injured) v Chris Eubank, Sept 21, 1991, at White Hart Lane. Vacant WBO super-middleweight fight in which Eubank and Watson were both down in 11th round. Both were exhausted after fight that was too personal. Watson is suing the BBBC for negligence and has only just started to walk again.

BRADLEY STONE (died) v Richie Wenton, April 26, 1994, at York Hall, Bethnal Green. Hard fight for vacant British super-bantamweight title, won by Wenton in round 10 when Stone was rescued by referee. Stone, 23, left the ring, but collapsed later. Died two days after.

GERALD McCLELLAN (injured) v Nigel Benn, Feb 25, 1995, at London Arena. After 10 savage rounds in WBCsuper-middleweight fight, American McClellan was rescued by referee. Minutes later he collapsed, but was revived before undergoing emergency surgery. Has now lost his sight.

JIMMY MURRAY (died) v Drew Docherty, Oct 13, 1995, in Glasgow. Murray was winning British bantamweight fight before fading and then collapsing in round 12. He died that night after surgery.

CARL WRIGHT (injured) v Mark Winters, Oct 11, 1997, at Sheffield. Vacant British light-welter. Winters was given decision in fight for vacant British light-welterweight title. Wright fell unconscious several hours after fight and was immediately operated on.

ImagesJOHNNY OWEN (Died): September 1980

 

Posted on October 01, 2016 at 04:45 PM | | Comments (0)

Fullest Commemorations ever of Gwent's Chartist Past.


CHARTISM e-MAG BULLETIN
177th Anniversary of the South Wales Rising
AUTUMN EVENTS 2016


And Don't forget to Book for
10th Annual Newport CHARTIST CONVENTION 2016
Saturday November 5th 09.30 – 16.30
Venue: JOHN FROST SCHOOL, Lighthouse Road, Newport, NP10 8YD
For programme details, location map and to book your place
GO TO https://chartist-conventio n-2016.eventbrite.co.uk

Tickets are £10 with lunch; £7 without lunch; £3 student with lunch

The school (formerly Duffryn High School) is marking its adoption of the iconic Newport Chartist leader
as its school name by hosting this year's convention.
Throughout the day, pupils will pay tribute to the Chartists through musical and other artistic contributions.

This year’s keynote speaker is Professor Malcolm Chase (Leeds University),
who will explore Welsh Chartism in the aftermath of the Newport Rising of November 1839.
Other speakers include: Dr. Katrina Navickas, Peter Strong, Dr. Elin Jones, Catrin Edwards,
Sarah Richards and Les James.


Associated Events
OCT 13 Michael Sheen’s BBC Film: Rebellion in the Valleys
Thursday 7.00pm SHIRE HALL, Monmouth
Agincourt Square, NP25 3DY +44 01600 775257 enquiries@shirehallmonmouth.o rg.uk
Reception desk open 10.00 – 16.00 hrs (Mon- Sat)
£3 advance booking (£4 on the door); Students £2

OCT 15 Dic Penderyn to Keir Hardie: Merthyr Politics 1800-1900
Saturday 10am – 3.30pm SOAR CHAPEL, Merthyr Tydfil
Contributors: Joe England and Dr Gerard Charmley
Free event (including lunch)
Registration is essential: 01685 727309 or visit@merthyr.gov.uk

OCT 19 Ninth Annual Merthyr Chartist Lecture
Wednesday 7.00pm DOWLAIS LIBRARY
Church St., Merthyr Tydfil CF48 3HS
Speaker: Huw Williams
“Respectable Chartism!”? – Merthyr Tydfil Chartists at the Local Board of Health
Contact: 07968256864 huw.williams@weacymru.org.uk
organised through the Dic Penderyn Society
ADMISSION FREE

OCT 29 John Frost’s Newport 1784-1839
Saturday 11.00am NEWPORT MUSEUM
John Frost Sq. NP20 1PA tel: 01633 656656
FREE Gallery tour & talk by Les James
He will show some of the evidence appearing in his forthcoming book about John Frost.
This event is organised by the Friends of Newport Museum & Art Gallery (FONMAG)

NOV 4 Anniversary Day: The Westgate Battle
Friday at NEWPORT
1pm Annual Children’s March down Stow Hill to the Westgate
6pm Remembrance of the Chartists at St. Woolos Cathedral churchyard
where ten of the Chartists who died at the Westgate are buried
7.30pm ‘Democracy and Race: an infamous Chartist legacy’
at the Newport City Campus, University of South Wales
Using the Chartist press, Dr. Paul Pickering (Australian National
University) explores attitudes to democracy and race in Britain and the
Australian colonies (1838 – 1854).
THIS EVENT is SPONSORED by the University of South Wales

NOV 12 STORY of FROST, WILLIAMS, JONES – Transported Welsh Chartists
Saturday 1.30pm BIG PIT MUSEUM,
Blaenavon, NP49 6AA tel: 0300111 2333
In this lecture, Les James, author of ‘Render the Chartists Defenceless’ (2015) discusses ‘surveillance and entrapment’ aboard the Mandarin convict ship (1840) and the efforts made by British state officials to keep John Frost out of British political life.

NOV 23 DAVID GARNER, artist, talks about his NEw WORK
Saturday 7pm Newport Art Gallery
Two intrinsically linked works:
A chandelier Pennies for the People, inspired by a coin in the museum’s collection
that is inscribed with the words ‘Frost’ and ‘set him free’
A video Call and Response presented with the improvised harp response by Rhodri Davies
at the Chartist Cave, Llangyndir
FREE event
For more information please see:
http://www.newport.gov.uk/heri tage/Homepage.aspx
http://www.davidgarnerartist.c om/

NOV 24 & 25
JOHN FROST is “APPEARING” in the Australian made Film
'DEATH OR LIBERTY’ touring SOUTH WALES
Dr. Tony Moore (Monash University, Australia), author and film maker will introduce and discuss his docudrama at three screenings:

The Welsh Premiere: Thursday 24 November 3.00 – 4.30 pm
at The ATRIUM, University of South Wales, CARDIFF CF10 2HA
secure your place(s), apply les.james22@gmail.com
Newport Screening: Thursday 24 November 7.30 pm
at The CWTSH, Handpost, NP20 4HA
£5 (£3 concessions) on the door, book your reservations david-osmond@hotmail.com
Monmouth Screening: Friday 25 November 7.00 pm
at SHIRE HALL, Agincourt Square, NP25 3DY SEE Chartist Trials COURT ROOM
+44 01600 775257 enquiries@shirehallmonmouth.o rg.uk
Reception desk open 10.00 – 16.00 hrs (Mon- Sat)
£3 advance booking (£4 on the door); Students £2

NOV 25 OPEN FORUM
Friday 2.00 – 4.00pm
GWENT ARCHIVES, Steel Works Road, Ebbw Vale NP23 6AA
Discussion: The need for a transnational Political Convicts Research Project
How might our communities participate/ promote/ use/contribute to the project? Panel: Dr. Tony Moore, Dr. Nick Carter, Paul Smith, (Australia);
Tony Hopkins, Colin Gibson (Gwent Archives);
Les James (Editor, CHARTISM e-Mag), Pat Drewett (Our Chartist Heritage)
To book your free place: enquiries@gwentarchives.gov.uk tel: 01495 353363
Local/Family historians, Chartist enthusiasts, historians, teachers, academics, tourism specialists, guides and ambassadors etc are all welcome

For a trailer of the film: ‘Death or Liberty’ http://www.roarfilm.com.au/dea thorliberty/
The book's website: https://www.murdochbooks.com.a u/browse/books/history/austral asian-pacific-history/Death- or-Liberty-Tony-Moore-97817419 61409

To buy Les James ‘Render the Chartists Defenceless’ (2015) £10 (incl p&p)
GO TO http://www.threeimpostors.co.u k/SHOP-1

A Special FREE pre-Convention edition CHARTISM e-Mag is coming out in October
If you have a Chartist event to publicise or a Chartist story to tell,

OR If you wish to UNSUBCRIBE from the CHARTISM e-Mag email list

CONTACT les.james22@gmail.com

September 20, 2016

Labour’s Gap Year

This article will be published in the House (of Commons) Magazine during Labour Conference Week

It happens with political parties.

Electoral defeat breeds depression and creates a blame culture which turns inwards. 2016 was Labour’s gap year when we had a holiday from reality. Measured in terms of election results, Labour had a brilliant year. Challenging these were opinions polls that presaged doom under Jeremy Corbyn in 2020. Party members chose to believe the soothsayers rather than the hard evidence of real votes by real people in real elections. Fear and pessimism triumphed and many MPs surrendered to unreason and sought ways to get rid of Corbyn by hook and sometimes by crook.

My role in this tragedy was a minor one. I have been a serial loyalist to Labour Party leaders since Attlee. Although I had a few wobbles about Tony Blair on Iraq and Afghanistan, since the 1945 election that I worked in as a 10 year old I have been loyal to the Labour Party through thick and thin. In the election for the previous Labour leader I supported David Miliband and inadvertently emphasized my pessimism about his brother Ed by being the only MP to place him in the 5th bottom place in the vote. As a good democrat I never once uttered a syllable of criticism of him during his doomed years as Prime Minister in waiting.

In the 2015 leadership election I publicly supported Liz Kendall who amassed 4.5% of the vote. This was a sobering lesson. Now and henceforth I will remain silent on my voting intentions. This time I followed the example of the Welsh Labour Leader Carwyn Jones and remained neutral.

Although their intentions were honourable the methods used by the anti-Corbynistas have failed and gravely damaged the future prospects of the Labour Party. A whole Chinese army of hostages to fortune were supplied in vehement red-on-red attacks.  First came the refuseniks who bad-mouthed Jeremy with tweets minutes after his victory was declared. Then came a drip-feed of resignations some inflicting maximum damage by being made on live television with banshee wails on the alleged desperate state of the party. The Brexit vote was unfairly blamed on Corbyn who persuaded 63% of his supporters to vote Labour’s way while Cameron got only 42% of his followers to vote his way. The anti-Corbynistas struck. Cascading resignations designed for 24-hour television coverage pre-occupied the media on a Sunday when the destruction of Prime Minister Cameron’s career should have occupied the media’s attention. The result was a shortage of Shadow Cabinet members.  The voices of opposition have been weakened but a wealth of new talent has been discovered among new backbenchers that will serve us well in the future.

Corbyn felt safe in his support from the burgeoning growth in party membership. A vote of no confidence by the majority of MPs left him unmoved.  By September Labour had grown into the biggest political party in Europe with a massive 600,000 members and supporters.  There was hope that an internal election undertaken in an atmosphere of mutual respect would provide a platform of Labour alternative policies to challenge government failures.  Instead the hustings swiftly plummeted into self-lacerating attacks in which brotherly and sisterly love were absent. The wild hyperbole of contempt, the shrieks of hopelessness created a Hallelujah Chorus of division. The party fell into cannibalising itself.  Not surprisingly, the unrelenting message from Labour MPs that the leader (and by extension the party) was rubbish was believed by the voters and the prophecies of doom and gloom fulfilled themselves in electoral failure.

The myth of hopelessness took hold in spite of the cliff of evidence that Labour under Corbyn was harvesting majority votes. Winning 1326 Council seats, hailed as triumph under Blair, were mocked as a failure under Corbyn.  Four magnificent mayoral victories were consigned to a dungeon of the unconscious mind where the equally stunning by-election triumphs dwelt.

In Wales the canard that UKIP has experienced a boom in Wales was endlessly repeated and became part of an accepted lexicon of lies. The New Statesman gullibly re-echoed the myth of a UKIP Welsh surge based on the election 18 months ago under Miliband, wilfully ignoring the election four months ago in which UKIP lost support.   The New Statesman’s article misses the point that if the Westminster election had been decided on the Welsh PR system, a factor now mentioned in the journal, UKIP would have had 83 seats in the Commons now instead of the one the FPTP system delivered.  Had the Welsh Assembly election been decided under Westminster rules, UKIP would have won no seats. Therefore, the true news story in Wales is of a UKIP droop and Labour gains. Labour won three parliamentary seats under Carwyn Jones and Jeremy Corbyn in May 2016 that were lost under Miliband in 2015. Instead of 25 General Election victories Labour had 29 Assembly wins and formed the Welsh Labour Government. A brilliant success.

Distinguished Welsh academic Richard Wyn Jones hailed, “The Labour Party in Wales’ remarkable record as the UK’s most successful electoral machine.’ He said that the Welsh Labour brand now make the SNP look like ‘gauche arrivistes’.  The gold truth of election victories was alchemised into dross in a desperate battle to create a fable of failure.

September should put the lid on self-destruction. The party has grown with a great force of the politically inspired idealistic young. Traditional party members are angered by the avoidable internal battles. There is a new spirit of compromise. Clive Betts presented his bid to change voting rules in a spirit of unity-seeking moderation. The Shadow Cabinet responded in a cooperative spirit. It would a relief to get some of the best talents in PLP back on the front benches. The PLP was firmly and loudly supportive of Corbyn defenestration of May in the most recent PMQs.

A year ago I wrote that party members had fallen in love with a principled, authentic partisan of Classic Labour. I hoped the country would follow. Unconventional politicians who break all the rules are succeeding across the world.

The gap year is over. Whoever becomes the leader, the way ahead for the PLP and members is ONE Leader (no quibbling or back-biting), ONE Party (no splits), and ONE Enemy (this awful Government).

Related articles
 

September 17, 2016

Denounced by Daily Mail and Guardian.

Thursday 15th September


Paul Flynn Shadow Leader of the House


I thank the Leader of the House for giving us the business.

 

Today is the International Day of Democracy. Democracy was invented in Greece two and a half thousand years ago and has come to these islands in instalments. We are the only country in the world, other than Lesotho, that still has hereditary chieftains in its ​legislature. David Cameron’s final awards have been described in the Daily Mail and The Guardian—at both ends of the political spectrum—as “devalued”, “debased”, “discredited”, “egregious”, “grubby”, “tawdry”, “tainted” and “tarnished”, but otherwise okay. At the heart of our democracy is this rotten system with, as the Lord Speaker said, 200 unnecessary people prancing around in ermine down the other end of the corridor. The changes introduced by the former Prime Minister over the years involve £34 million of spending. This is a wanton waste of public money at a time when his justification for the massive disruption to elected Members by the boundary changes was that it would save peanuts. Will the Leader of the House add some new lustre to his parliamentary halo and not be just a leader who is here today and nowhere tomorrow, but take on real reforms?

I also strongly recommend that the Leader of the House takes up this report I have with me, published this week by distinguished Members of all parties. For 25 years, parties of all colours have failed to respond to the appeals from the seriously ill who have suffered agonies of pain when they ask for relief that is provided by the only medicine that works for them, which is cannabis. Because of the prejudice-rich, cowardly, knowledge-free policies of both Governments, we have continued with a system that has criminalised seriously ill people. Now there is a clear call from distinguished and knowledgeable Members here and in the other place to end this barbarous practice whereby we criminalise people for using cannabis but allow heroin to be prescribed. Other countries throughout the world are doing this; there is no excuse for continuing with this practice.

Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) (Con)


Hear, hear!

Paul Flynn


I am grateful for the hon. Gentleman’s warm support on this matter, which I have enjoyed over the years.

How does today’s decision on Hinkley fit into the parliamentary timetable? It has never been properly debated here, and any new proposals have certainly not been debated here. This could be the greatest financial and technological catastrophe for 50 years. The price is a rip-off and the technology does not work. Finland was promised that nuclear power from the EPR would be working by 2009, but it is still not working and no date has been offered for when it will, while Flamanville is in a mess because of a technical problem. Yet the Government are going to blunder ahead because they do not have the courage to examine the scheme again. They are going ahead because of political inertia. My party’s policy will be spelled out later by my hon. Friend the Member for Brent North (Barry Gardiner), but in the meantime we have to tell the Leader of the House that he must gain parliamentary approval, because this is going ahead without any parliamentary imprimatur at all. As the years and decades go by, and as the futility of this operation continues, this will be seen not as a parliamentary disaster or a parliamentary error, but as a Tory error.

September 10, 2016

Tories deepen crisis of democracy

The Mother of Parliament has been degraded. Our proud British Democracy is in crisis.

Powerful positions in our legislature are for sale by all three main parties to party donors, lobbyists and cronies. The Guardian and the Daily Mail both condemned Cameron’s resignation awards as: devalued, debased, discredited, egregious, grubby, tawdry, tainted, tarnished. Both decry Cameron’s “chumocracy” .

The Welsh Assembly has more powers but is expected to fulfil the functions of government and opposition scrutiny with its original skeleton staff of members. Scotland will be Brexited against the wishes of their voters. The Government is aghast at our debased democracy but plans one change only- the one that will cut the numbers of democratically elected MPs (mostly Labour).

Tory MP Chair of the Procedure Committee Charles Walker said: ‘It seems perverse to reduce the number of elected representatives in this place while the Lords continues to gorge itself on new arrivals. We in this place must guard against bringing this country’s democratic settlement into disrepute”. 

Labour Kevin Brennan asked: Under what school of political logic do we enhance democracy by cutting the number of elected politicians and increasing the number of unelected peers?  ‘

I challenged House Leader David Lidington, “Next week’s Welsh debate will illustrate the degraded system of our democracy and the way in which it is heading into further distress. The Wales Bill will not guarantee a compensatory increase in the number of Members of the Welsh Assembly, although their work load has trebled. Wales will lose 11 of its 40 MPs as well as the four MEPs who represent Wales. There is great turmoil in our democratic system as the disgrace of buying places in the House of Lords continues. The press has rightly condemned the decisions taken by the previous Prime Minister to award places in the House of Lords, which is already bloated and trying to cope with 200 extra Members that it does not need, in order to placate the interests of lobbyists, cronies and party donors. Instead of piecemeal reform of only one defect in our democracy that will please and help only the Tories and disfranchise 2 million voters, we should get together, recognize the degradation of our democracy and reach an all-party agreement on an all-embracing reform that will consider all the abuses in order to create a fair system that is good value for our electors and one that can win back international respect for the quality of our democracy.’

Replying to Kevin Brennan, David Lidington said: “As I said to the hon. Member for Newport West (Paul Flynn), I wish that there had been consensus on reform of the House of Lords in the previous Parliament, but that consensus was absent, and we are where we are. I doubt that opinion across the House of Commons has changed all that much since that abortive attempt at reform a few years ago.

Tory Phillip Davies added: ‘We have the situation whereby the Government propose to reduce the number of MPs by 50 but not to reduce the number of Ministers by an equal proportion, thereby giving the Government more control over the House of Commons. That is clearly an outrage, and surely.”

Ending a Lords debate on the farce of their internal elections, Tory spokeswomen Lady Chisholm said: 'The new Leader looks forward to working with Peers to support incremental reform that commands consensus across the House. We feel that that is the way forward at the moment.

 

The need for fundamental reform is obvious. It can only work if all parties agree on a single reform that will tackle all abuses in the interests of a defensible fair democracy that will be good value for tax-payers, represent public opinion and is effective and durable to the four nations of the United Kingdom. 

Related articles
We must axe 200 peers, says new Speaker of the Lords because the Upper Chamber 'cannot justify' having so many members

Posted on September 10, 2016 at 01:27 PM | | Comments (5)

September 02, 2016

Myth making, journalism or propaganda?

Piffling Agenda journalism from the New Statesman.

They repeat the canard that UKIP has a Welsh Surge-ignoring everything that has happened since the election of 2015.

The writer, Anoosh Chakelian knows as much about Wales as I know about her native Armenia. She could have saved her train fare to Newport and wrote her prejudiced-informed piece from London. She repeats the myth of a UKIP Welsh surge based on the election 18 months ago - and ignores the election four months ago in which UKIP lost support. So did the Welsh Tories that she thinks are on the rise. Facts do not suit her agenda of Labour misery.

She wholly misses the point that if the Westminster Election had been decided on the Welsh PR system, UKIP would have 83 seats in the Commons now instead of the one the FPTP system delivered to them. Had the Welsh Assembly election  been decided under Westminster rules , UKIP would have won no seats in Wales. Deep in her state of blind denial the reporter fails to notice that the Labour majority in the Newport East seat leapt from 13% in 2015 to 24% this year-the UKIP share slumped from 24% to 21%.   In the Newport West seat UKIP dropped from a 15% vote to 13% and Labour's majority jumped from 7% to 15%. Clear proof of a Labour surge under Carwyn. The true news story in Wales is of a UKIP droop and Labour gains. The hot news is that UKIP has lost one of their seven Assembly members elected in May. News? Not to propagandists. They start with a false conclusion they seek quotes to shore it up.

The apparent 2016 Wales UKIP surge is a myth-wholly the result of the electoral system. This inconvenient fact is suppressed by the NS. They were told.

Labour won three parliamentary seats under Carwyn Jones and Corbyn in May 2016 that were lost under Miliband in 2015. Instead of 25 General Election victories Labour had 29 Assembly wins and formed the Welsh Labour Government. A brilliant success. The Wales election machine was described by the most respected commentator on Welsh Affairs Richard Wyn Jones as so superb that it makes the SNP look like gauche arrivistes. The Welsh Labour Party he described as, 'the UK’s most invincible electoral machine’. Compare that authoritative view with the description on an NS podcast of Labour Assembly victory at 'laneli'.

Anoosh was told about this in great detail but failed to report a word of the true success story of Welsh Labour. Nothing that challenged her pre-cooked agenda was allowed  into her article. Possibly it was edited out? Who knows? The result was a re-hash of last-year’s myth which happens to suit the Statesmen's this year Agenda. I am warned of the terrible danger my seat is in. After winning seven General Elections in a seat that was formerly Tory, I am stoically unmoved.

The national press covers Welsh politics by dispatching a junior reporter to Wales by train. They get off at the first stop in Wales, rush around a few pubs and cafes close to Newport Station then hop back on the next train to London  as fully informed experts on Welsh politics.

The only other time I clashed with the New Statesmen was when they mocked me for the great jolly I had living it up on a train journey to Strasbourg. It was totally untrue. No train-ride. No jolly. No me. Generously I allowed them off the hook of compensation for reputational damage by agreeing that a donation to a named charity would suffice. They agreed. A year later the donation had not arrived. I coughed up the £1,000 I had promised the charity was on the way from the New Statesmen.  Had I unleashed the lawyers on them it would have cost them a fortune. They really are a contemptible bunch. I have never previously mentioned this. The charity is a favourite one of mine that I have long supported. Anger cools with the passage of time but it's now worth a mention to assess the integrity of the NS. The next time I was libelled by a local politician, I acted.The same charity benefited with £500 donation.

This article is the dregs. It's not journalism. It's propaganda.

Apologise.

 

 

Paul Flynn MP Newport West

Paul Flynn MP Newport West



Democracy by all Labour Party Members?

Guest blog by Matthew-one of my parliamentary team.

 

 

Shadow Cabinet elections: Open democracy or political open prison?

Clive Betts MP has this week introduced a motion to amend PLP rules and re-introduce shadow cabinet elections. Abolished by Ed Milliband in 2011 as part of the changes that allowed registered supports to vote in Labour leadership elections, Mr. Betts has claimed that the move will re-unite and re-democratise the party. However, the move is more likely to ensure Shadow Cabinet meetings are like an open prison for Jeremy Corbyn, rather than ensure democracy stretches out throughout the party.

Such a move would require the support of the NEC, party conference and two thirds of Labour MPs, and as such may struggle to get support. It is also, not a particularly democratic move. Another election does not a process more democratic make. It would ensure that Corbyn was flanked by the people who resigned in order to ensure he did the same, or worse, people who were so shocked by his election as leader last September that they found themselves unable to serve in his shadow cabinet at all. It would not unify the Party, merely the PLP. The Parliamentary Labour Party find themselves out of touch with the membership, and orchestrating another coup, no matter how democratic, is unlikely to appeal them to the membership.

If democracy is the real aim of such an amendment, then the amendment should extend the shadow cabinet election franchise to the whole membership of the Party. If those who support this amendment disagree to that contention, it is clear democracy is not their goal. Under this system it would be hard to see Corbyn’s closest allies, such as John McDonell, Dianne Abbott, Richard Burgon or Clive Lewis, being elected. Even those who are not supporters of Corbyn, yet remained in his Shadow Cabinet striving for the unity the PLP seek, may struggle to be elected to the top table if such a system was used. A compromise position could be to have an election for two thirds of the roles in the Shadow Cabinet, whilst allowing Corbyn to appoint the other third on a discretionary basis. The proposed amendment states that The precise number of members to be elected and the method of electing them should be recommended to the PLP by the Parliamentary Committee.’ As such a move would be possible and potentially the best means to achieve unity, rather than an act designed to bind Jeremey Corbyn in political chains.

Mr. Corbyn is himself no stranger to shadow cabinet elections, he himself having stood in one previously. Jeremy received a grand total of 31 votes when he stood for election to the shadow cabinet of none other than Tony Blair in 1996. To put Corbyn’s vote share into context, Harriet Harman was the candidate with the fewest votes who got elected to the shadow cabinet in 1996 with 149 votes. Margaret Beckett received the most votes with 251, with other unsuccessful candidates, such as, Ann Clwyd and Paul Flynn receiving 94 and 61 votes respectively. Although these figures, do not perhaps reveal much concerning Jeremy Corbyn’s electability, they do belie his historical popularity amongst his colleagues in the Parliamentary Labour Party, or lack thereof. It is unlikely that figures determined only a few weeks ago to remove Jeremy from office, would be willing to appease him and elect his supporters to the Shadow Cabinet and as such this is not so much an act of unity, but instead an act of control.

September 01, 2016

Water power is Wales' energy bonanza

Today I have written to the Prime Minister, Theresa May, of the role Wales can play in providing energy to the whole UK, while the Hinkley C Nuclear Power Plant is sidetracked. Wales' hydroelectric and tidal capabilities can provide nearly all the energy that Hinkley could, in a green way whilst the continued development of these sites can provide a well-needed boost to the Welsh steel industry.

Mrs. Theresa May.           

 

August 31, 2016

Dear Prime Minister,

Congratulations on your decision to halt the signing of the Hinkley C contract.  The case on costs, reliability of the EPR system and likely construction delays need further consideration.

As Shadow Secretary of State for Wales I urge you to consider the role that Welsh Tidal and Hydro power could play in the UK's future energy supply. Unlike other renewables, the tide is precisely predictable and a free source of energy eternally. It is carbon-free, British and environmentally benign. Today a new tidal energy station opens in Scotland. The Bristol Channel's has the world's second highest rise and fall of tide and offers opportunities for massive developments.

Unseen under the mountains of Wales are already 2,200 MW of hydro power that contributes significantly to our energy supply. Silent and virtually invisible they enhance their environments. Nature has endowed Wales with hundreds of sites for tidal and hydro schemes. They can be generating energy well within the likely time scale planned for Hinkley Point C.

I hope this energy source will be fully considered as an alternative to the troubled EPR option.

Yours faithfully

Paul Flynn

August 31, 2016

The truth on MPs expenses by someone who knows

Paul Flynn is right about MPs' expenses, but no-one in politics can dare to admit it
TOM HARRIS
Tom Harris 31 AUGUST 2016 • 2:02PM



Few who were MPs at the time will have forgotten what they were doing and where they were at 10.00 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2009.

For that was the moment when it was revealed that the Daily Telegraph had secured the details of every MP’s expenses claim for the last four years and was about to start publishing them.

In the following few weeks, every cynic’s prejudice about politicians only being in it for themselves was confirmed a hundred times over as duck houses (never actually paid out, incidentally), moat cleaning and “flipping” became the only topic of conversation.


A duck house of the same model claimed by Sir Peter Viggers as expenses CREDIT: HEYTESBURY BIRD PAVILIONS/AFP/GETTY
The issue of MPs’ expenses was always a difficult one, but in 2009 it became truly toxic. And it has remained so ever since, despite radical reforms introduced at the time.

Which is why you’ve got to admire Paul Flynn. The Shadow Leader of the House has come up with his own ideas as to how the current system of expenses could be reformed, and his conclusions have already made our country’s self-appointed guardians of public probity foam at the mouth.

Flynn, of course, doesn’t give a monkeys, which probably makes his appointment to this particular post one of the few good moves Jeremy Corbyn has ever made.

The Newport West MP has basically suggested that the body set up to oversee MPs’ expenses – the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) – should be abolished and that most of the cash it previously handed to MPs in accommodation and travel allowances should be bundled into a generous big ball and handed to them as an allowance. After that, they could do what they like with it without having to provide receipts.

But before readers come over all peculiar and reach for the smelling salts, they should be aware that none of this will happen. It should – for reasons I will come to – but it won’t. So everyone just calm down.

MPs boo and hiss at mention of their expenses regulator, IpsaPlay! 00:45
Ipsa is a truly appalling organisation. Expensive, bureaucratic, inflexible and, worst of all, incompetent, it should have been strangled at birth. But this was simply not possible, given the level of public feeling at the time. The Telegraph had barely started its daily water torture of our parliamentarians when local shops reported selling out of pitchforks and torches, forcing our nation’s leaders to do something about it.

So they came up with Ipsa. As with the dangerous dogs legislation in the early 1990s, it’s probably best not to legislate in panic, and so it has proved. A much simpler, more efficient, more transparent scheme could easily have been devised. But once an independent body that wasn’t accountable to MPs was devised, who the hell was going to vote against it or criticise the idea publicly? That’s the sort of question tumbleweeds were invented for.

So, without even a vote on the Bill’s Second Reading, we ended up with Ipsa. And as a result, since 2010 there have been very few scandals. Instead we have a steady, corrosive drip of expenses publications that either infuriate because they’re so low (“Why is he claiming for a pencil?”) or outrage because they’re too high (“Have you seen what she’s charging to travel 800 miles to Westminster and back every week?”).

Such information helps fill newspaper column inches and satisfies the type of constituent who writes regularly to their local council to complain about the state of their neighbour’s garden. But it certainly hasn’t resulted in a general increase in appreciation of MPs – probably the reverse: “Why is she claiming for staff costs? She should be paying for her researcher herself!”

MPs' expenses: Chandeliers and helipadsPlay! 00:50
One of the biggest change introduced by Ipsa was that MPs could no longer claim reimbursement on mortgages they’d taken out on flats in London. Hooray! shouted the nation. Quite right! they added. Why should MPs benefit from the capital gains of properties paid for by the taxpayer?

Why, indeed? Except now Ipsa has discovered what everyone could have told them at the very start: if you force MPs to rent instead of allowing them to buy, the cost to the tax-payer will rocket. There are hundreds of cases where MPs who had been paying mortgage payments of less than £800 a month are now forking out more than £1,500 and claiming it back on expenses. And the cost is rising.

So instead of paying for a capital gains bonus for MPs, we’re paying a lot more to fund a capital gains bonus for private landlords. Which, to many, is a price worth paying if it makes life less comfortable for MPs.

That issue of London accommodation lies at the heart of Flynn’s proposals. A lump-sum allowance would allow MPs to choose whether or not to fund a second mortgage or whatever other arrangement they prefer for their London accommodation (non-receiptable allowances are already part of the expenses system, incidentally: a modest annual sum is already paid to London MPs, but no one makes a fuss about that).

Whatever the outrage at Flynn’s proposals from named and unnamed parliamentary colleagues, make no mistake: he is speaking for a very large number of MPs who remember the former, flawed system and who yearn, not for its return, but for something more workable than the status quo.

“MPs are unpopular, always have been, always will be. And any system of remuneration for MPs will be even more so.”
Tom Harris
Many other details can be pored over and debated till the ducks come home; the point is, none of this will happen. In these uncertain times, MPs will never risk the wrath of the media and their constituents to vote for something so unpopular. Protests that the new system would be cheaper and more efficient simply won’t wash with most voters.

Flynn doesn’t care about any of that, and good on him. He’ll be unsurprised and endlessly amused to see how much outrage he has stirred up. And most of those MPs running from studio to studio to denounce him and thereby win the approval of their constituents will be saying things they themselves do not believe. They know that Flynn is onto something, but they won’t admit it because they’re scaredy cats.

MPs are unpopular. Always have been, always will be. And any system of remuneration for MPs will be even more so. But that doesn’t actually matter because a system where we either don’t have elected representatives or don’t remunerate them would be unworkable and unacceptable. All Flynn is asking is that we bite the bullet and get on with it. What a pity he’ll fail.

Idiotic stunt to dis-credit Corbyn for report he knows nothing about.

A sublime example of anti-Corbyn spin is blaming him for a submission I wrote to a Standards Consultation nine months ago when I was a backbencher. It is nothing to do with Jeremy Corbyn but is being maliciously used as a weapon to dis-credit him. It's madness. But just part of the self-lacerating abuse into which the party has fallen. The report is 3500 words long and someone has torn a few sentences out their context created an absurdity and attacked the absurdity of their own creation. IPSA does not work and costs taxpayer £6 million a year.

 

 

IPSA was mis-conceived in panic and fear.

All parties sought a lifeline to escape from the nightmare of the expenses scandal. IPSA was the wrong solution. This is the opportunity to re-shape its future.

The previous lax rules of the Fees Office invited abuse and were rightly abolished. The most efficient best value alternative would have been to replace expenses at reduced total cost withan automatic allowance.

The pendulum swung from permissiveness to minute control of claims large and small. IPSA is a bureaucratic ornament.

It was designed to

Be a bulwark against new fraud.

Restore the public’s confidence in MPs.

Create an independent body remote from MPs control, absolving Parliament from accusations of manipulation of finances in our self-interest.

 

It has failed in all three ambitions. Our reputation has sunk from rock bottom to subterranean. Financial scandals have continued in both Houses with toe-curling regularity. The public are still convinced that MPs use the system for own ends.

There is a better solution. The previous simple five part expenses system was atomized into a hundred headings and sub-headings. A monthly 30 minute chore was complicated by IPSA into hours of tedious frustrating trawling through a bureaucratic morass of rules that are complex and tedious. IPSA robs MPs and our staff of much of their most precious possession-time.

There is continuing resentment against unnecessary chores that diminish MPs ability to do their numberless essential tasks.

MPs would embrace a new system without claims or the expensive IPSA. It could be based on an allowance calculated on average expenses based on distance from

Westminster and paid automatically. It would be acceptable even if it meant reduction in the amounts that MPs receive because of the liberation from the tentacles of tedious bureaucracy. MPs would gain time, Parliament’s reputation would be protected and IPSA's annual running costs excess of £6million would disappear.

 

Submission – Code of Conduct Consultation

What should the purpose of the code be?

Parliament’s prime task since the expenses scandal is to restore the public’s trust in politicians and politics. We are failing. Parliamentarians are no longer trusted by the public to police our own affairs. This has been demonstrated with harmful headlines exposing sex, drugs, fraud and expenses scandals where the House has apparently made lenient judgements.

Standards Committees of both houses frequently adjudicate in favour of those accused. The perpetrators of alleged offences are more often than not found to have committed no breach of the Code of Conduct by the Commons authorities.

The Commissioner on Standards has an unenviable role of applying the MP’s code of standards to their actions in the event of a complaint. Continuing instances of behaviour bringing Parliament into disrepute raise questions on the effectiveness of the standards system and the Commissioners role.

Recent results suggest either the rules or their interpretation are inadequate. A rule cannot be breached if there is no rule, no matter how untoward the action.

On occasions where a breach is deemed to have been committed consequences are ineffective. A breach of conduct is frequently resolved by an apology for a minor breach or a referral to the Committee on Standards for a more serious one. There is now widespread public and press perception that parliamentarians are closing ranks in defence of errant colleagues.

Case Studies

In July 2012 I made a complaint to the Standards Commissioner about Lord Blencathra’s lucrative contract with the Cayman Islands. Following his appointment as Director of the Cayman Islands UK, in promotion of his services for hire, Lord Blencathra touted his lobbying skills at a press conference.

His activities included lobbying George Osborne to lower air passenger transport taxes on the Caymans and facilitating an all-expenses-paid trip to the Caymans for three senior MPs. Following my complaint, the Lords Standards Commissioner decided to hold an investigation to decide if a breach of the Code of Conduct had occurred. 

Lord Blencathra was found not to have breached the Code of Conduct in his £12,000 a month role. He claimed to have not lobbied Parliament but admitted freely that he was lobbying Ministers and Government. This distinction was surprisingly accepted as permissible at the time. It was also decided that despite being hired for his access to legislators, he had not lobbied in his capacity as a peer but as a private citizen. As such no action was taken.

In 2014 The Bureau of Investigative Journalism published an employment contract between The Cayman Islands and Lord Blencathra, exposing clauses expressly setting out how he would work for the tax haven. This contract was not made known to the Privileges and Standards Committee for its 2012 investigation. The contract’s unexplained existence prompted a new investigation at my request.

Blencathra agreed to “Promote the Cayman Islands’ interests in the UK and Europe by liaising with and making representations to UK ministers, the FCO, members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords.”

Conveniently the peer’s defence has evolved periodically to suit the accusations laid against him. Initially he denied having a lobbying aspect to his role, before omitting any awareness of an employment contract when under investigation. Eventually he settled on having not had any intention of fulfilling the lobbying clauses within the contract he later remembered signing.

The investigators would not take a hard line against one of their fellow peers. The perception of Parliamentarians for hire was legitimised by the Lord’s Standards Commissioner who refused to take a tough stance on the matter. It was accepted that although he received £12,000 a month for services that he was contractually obliged to perform, Lord Blencathra did not intend to carry out those services that would have breached the Lords Code of Conduct. A brief apology from Lord Blencathra sufficed to bring an end to the affair. This judgement I believe was excessively generous and did not match the seriousness of the offence. 

Lord Sewel had the leading role in overseeing the conduct of peers. He held the position of Chairman of the Privileges and Conduct Committee that considered Lord Blencathra’s case. Following his own fall from grace Lord Sewell contrived his own exoneration. Absolution by his resignation. Allowing Parliamentarians to escape judgement on their conduct by resignation is not a privilege available to non-parliamentarians. This case demonstrated an unacceptable level of permissiveness by peers for one of their own. There have been no public signs of penitence from the Upper House for these events.

Parliament was later brought into disrepute again by Jack Straw and Malcolm Rifkind.

The pair were recorded discussing possible lobbying work with reporters posing as staff of a fake Chinese firm. Sir Malcolm was said to have claimed that he could arrange "useful access" to every British ambassador in the world because of his status, while Mr Straw boasted of operating "under the radar" to use his influence to change European Union rules on behalf of a commodity firm which paid him £60,000 a year. The admission made by Jack Straw and Malcolm Rifkind appear to be clear breaches of the code which states:

  1. The acceptance by a Member of a bribe to influence his or her conduct as a Member, including any fee, compensation or reward in connection with the promotion of, or opposition to, any Bill, Motion, or other matter submitted, or intended to be submitted to the House, or to any Committee of the House, is contrary to the law of Parliament.[3]
  2. Members shall fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members' Financial Interests. They shall always be open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with Ministers, Members, public officials or public office holders.[4]
  3. Information which Members receive in confidence in the course of their parliamentary duties should be used only in connection with those duties. Such information must never be used for the purpose of financial gain.

Incredibly Parliament's standards commissioner said neither had broken Commons rules. Many of us who watched the programmes were surprised at this view. The two former MPs seemed to have to have made statements in flagrant breaches of the above codes in their pasts and indicated willingness to disregard the rules in future.

The commissioner in question Kathryn Hudson conceded there had been "errors of judgement" from Sir Malcolm while Mr Straw had breached the code of conduct "by a minor misuse of parliamentary resources".

Not for the first time the messenger was attacked. The undercover sting, carried out by Channel 4's Dispatches and the Daily Telegraph was criticised. The report complained that if they "had accurately reported what was said by the two members in their interviews, and measured their words against the rules of the House, it would have been possible to avoid the damage that has been done to the lives of two individuals and those around them, and to the reputation of the House" Both were referred to the Parliamentary Standards Committee. Its chairman stated: "By selection and omission the coverage distorted the truth and misled the public as to what had actually taken place." The two were treated leniently. A subsequent detailed investigation by the independent Ofcom exonerated Channel Four from accusations that they had unfairly edited and presented the recorded interviews.

We see similar leniency in the case of former Conservative MP Tim Yeo. Mr Yeo lost his libel case against The Sunday Times over a "cash for advocacy" claim. In 2013 the newspaper alleged he breached parliamentary codes of conduct by telling undercover reporters he could promote business concerns in return for cash. It suggested Mr Yeo would approach ministers for a daily fee of £7,000 on behalf of a solar energy company with interests in the Far East.

Incredibly MPs on the Standards Committee absolved Mr Yeo of any guilt arising from allegations that he abused his position as chairman of the Commons energy committee to further the interests of his business contacts. The Committee stated that following a lengthy investigation Mr Yeo had not breached any rules, and that the only misrepresentation had been committed by reporters of the Sunday Times who had posed as potential clients in the sting operation.

They reserved their strongest criticism for the newspaper, saying: "We note the severe damage which is done to public trust by journalism which rests on a basis of subterfuge, misrepresentation and selective quotation. Again, MPs closed ranks and fired a fusillade at the messengers. Again Parliament looked after its own. A committee of MPs found the actions of a journalistic sting against a colleague deplorable even though facts of great public interest had been unearthed.

Another conclusion could be that the media was performing a vital function in exposing potentially corrupt parliamentarians. If these three MPs had not breached the rules, the rules appear to be deficient and in need of being rewritten. However it appears that their conduct did breach the existing code. The problem may be one of both interpretation and implementation.

It is clear that both Houses have failed in their duty to self-scrutinised to the satisfaction of public opinion. The committees installed for disciplinary actions appear to act incestuously, influenced by ministers, whips and the pressures of the closed community of Westminster to guard its sorry reputation for probity. Malcolm Rifkind was a member of the board that appointed Kathryn Hudson the commissioner who was later to find in his favour. This may have had no effect of any decisions made, but it does invite suspicions of possible bias.

Judgements by independent bodies carry weight and credibility. Internal Commons Committees have sullied their credibility by apparently whitewashing serious charges. They now lack legitimacy. They do not deserve the trust to investigate fairly and reach just conclusions.

This is sadly not a reflection of the high moral standards and integrity of the Members of the House who are tainted by perceptions of corruption. The task of judgement and condemnation passes to public opinion, spurred on by publications such as the Telegraph and the Mail. This is not a fair method of scrutiny. The death of a former MP David Taylor was in my opinion hastened by his brutal treatment from the Telegraph. Many others have been culpable of minor infractions, or worse innocent mistakes. They have suffered the rough justice of journalists and been spuriously hung out to dry by tabloids in the pursuit of circulation delivering scandals.

To restore confidence in judgements on parliamentarians conduct, I believe we should move to bodies made up of trusted individuals who are not parliamentarians. Ideally an individual of the calibre of High Court Judge should lead it. That could be a valuable step in restoring trust.

 

Standards in Parliament

Out with the role of the Commissioner for Standards, a web of procedure and committees exists with similar purpose. The system does not work. Procedures are ritualistic at best. Committees wield no power and appointments are rife with conflicts of interest.

Lord Bew’s Committee on Standards in Public Life exists to advise the Prime Minister on the ethical standards of public life and make recommendations for improving the present system. Decisions on membership appointment are taken at a Ministerial level.

In 2015 a former MP, who was better qualified to adjudicate on standards than any other former MP, applied for membership of the Committee. There was a shortlist of 3. He was rejected by a Ministerial decision. This reinforces the perception of a self-serving incestuous system of patronage and rough justice.

 

Ministers must uphold the standards contained within the Ministerial Code of Conduct. An Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests conducts investigations on perceived breaches. But only at the request of the Prime Minister.

Jeremy Hunt caused a controversy during the BSKYB takeover with allegations that he failed  to act impartially as a Minister. Cameron refused to allow an investigation by the Independent Advisor.

In 2014 Theresa May was reported to have leaked Ministerial correspondence regarding Islamic extremism in Birmingham schools. Despite the clear breach of the Code of Conduct, no referral was made or investigation sought.

Liam Fox resigned from his post as Defence Secretray. Again absolution by resignation. The public have no knowledge of what breach of the rules he committed, He is re-building his parliamentary career without public knowledge of why he resigned. This is a clear example where the Independent Adviser should have investigated and reported.  Transparency of the nature of ministers’ conduct is vital in assessing his suitability for future posts.

Calls for review of the Independent Advisor’s role have been ignored. Now we have lurched into the next Ministerial breach. The recent Kids Company fiasco revealed shortcomings from Oliver Letwin and Matthew Hancock who should certainly be referred for investigation for ignoring Civil Service advice and wasting £3 million of taxpayers’ money. Yet the case involves the charity that epitomised the Big Society. The Prime Minister is politically committed to the Big Society concept that has been discredited by the Kids Company scandal. We haven’t restored public confidence in MPs. We cannot hope to until extensive rules are in place with an independent overseer who can refer alleged Ministerial Mis-conduct to the Adviser.

 

 

The oath

The Rules of Duties of Members states V 4.

By virtue of the oath, or affirmation, of allegiance taken by all Members when they are elected to the House, Members have a duty to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty the Queen, her heirs and successors, according to law.

This is a problem for MPs with republican views. Recent attempts to introduce non-royal alternatives have been lost by small majorities 137 to 151 in 1998 and 129 and 148 in 2000. These results suggest that at least a fifth of MPs wish to have an alternative. Many new forms of words have been suggested. Kevin McNamara’s bill of 1998 proposed a choice including

“I do solemnly Declare and Affirm that I will, to the best of my ability, discharge the responsibilities required of me by virtue of my membership of the House of Commons and faithfully serve those whom I represent here’.

 

Opinions polls claim that support of Republicanism in the population varies from 25% to 35% of the population. The present rules force MPs into making statements that they do not believe in order to take their seats. There are now precedents for MPs to attaching their own conditions to the official wording. Dennis Skinner in 1992 declared his loyalty to an ‘income tax-paying monarch’. Tony Benn and others prefixed their oaths with the words ‘As a convinced republican...’. Other new members have innovated their own conditions. This is not satisfactory in that the first act of new MPs is to tell an untruth or use a form of words that seeks to undermine part of the code of conduct. That does not encourage obedience to other rules. A Republican alternative should be allowed.

 

Acoba

The revolving door from high public office to private company sinecure is spinning as freely as ever. At least 25 former ministers from David Cameron's coalition are raking in over £1m between them.

Five former members of the prime minister's cabinet are among dozens of ex-coalition ministers earning up to £600 an hour in the sectors they used to regulate. Most have plum part-time roles as directors, advisers or board chairmen.

The job of the Commons watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), is to restrict the abuse of former ministers, civil servants and generals by selling their insider knowledge and contacts to the highest bidder. But it is not a watchdog; it’s a fawning pussycat without teeth or claws.

Informed born-again lobbyists are placed into influential commercial positions where they are motivated by private greed – not the public's good. The tentacles of this permissive system penetrate deeply and threaten the integrity of public life.

The roles of top civil servants, generals or government ministers were traditionally the pinnacles of careers. Now they are often judged as stepping-stones on the climb to retirement riches. When in office, decisions involving billions may be subtly influenced by a nod or a wink in favour of the prospect of a lucrative job in retirement and a hacienda in Spain.

All former ministers are obliged to seek the committee's advice if they take on any job within two years of leaving office. And cabinet ministers are expected to wait a minimum of three months before taking private work.

The work of Acoba is justly mocked. Its previous chair, Lord Lang, was interviewed by the Dispatches sting team that forced transport secretary Stephen Byers, former health secretary Patricia Hewitt and former defence secretary Geoff Hoon into suspension from the Parliamentary Labour Party in 2010 for allegedly "bringing it into disrepute". Lang did not commit himself to working for the bogus job offered but he sent his CV to the Dispatches team for further consideration.

New chair, Tory peer Angela Browning was cross-examined by the Public Administration Committee at a ludicrous "retrospective pre-appointment" hearing confirmation of her role. She was a minister in the Home Office until 2011 and is now paid between £300 and £800 a day for occasional work for a political consultancy firm that trains people in the health industry on topics such as "how to influence the political agenda".

Nearly all other members of her committee are drawn from the great and the good that regard £60,000 for a part-time retirement job as normal entitlement for themselves and for their chums. Acoba has never banned a minister from taking a job and its recommendations on restricting lobbying are not binding. They have no powers to enforce them. Under the present regime of permissiveness Acoba performs no useful function. It is a useless ornament on the body politic. Former holders of high office are free to prostitute their contacts and knowledge to the highest bidder. It should be replaced with an independent body with powers to enforce its decisions.

 

IPSA was mis-conceived in panic and fear.

All parties sought a lifeline to escape from the nightmare of the expenses scandal. IPSA was the wrong solution. This is the opportunity to re-shape its future.

The previous lax rules of the Fees Office invited abuse and were rightly abolished. The most efficient best value alternative would have been to replace expenses at reduced total cost withan automatic allowance.

The pendulum swung from permissiveness to minute control of claims large and small. IPSA is a bureaucratic ornament.

It was designed to

Be a bulwark against new fraud.

Restore the public’s confidence in MPs.

Create an independent body remote from MPs control, absolving Parliament from accusations of manipulation of finances in our self-interest.

It has failed in all three ambitions. Our reputation has sunk from rock bottom to subterranean. Financial scandals have continued in both Houses with toe-curling regularity. The public are still convinced that MPs use the system for own ends.

There is a better solution. The previous simple five part expenses system was atomized into a hundred headings and sub-headings. A monthly 30 minute chore was complicated by IPSA into hours of tedious frustrating trawling through a bureaucratic morass of rules that are complex and tedious. IPSA robs MPs and our staff of much of their most precious possession-time.

There is continuing resentment against unnecessary chores that diminish MPs ability to do their numberless essential tasks.

MPs would embrace a new system without claims or the expensive IPSA. It could be based on an allowance calculated on average expenses based on distance from

Westminster and paid automatically. It would be acceptable even if it meant reduction in the amounts that MPs receive because of the liberation from the tentacles of tedious bureaucracy. MPs would gain time, Parliament’s reputation would be protected and IPSA's annual running costs excess of £6million would disappear.

 

 

August 29, 2016

Newport Council 1973

NEWPORT COUNCILLORS 1973.


Which names have I forgotten?


Bob Allen, Ron Jones, Ken Lewis, John Turner, Lloyd Turnbull. Mike Lewis, Cyril Summers.
Bob Collett, Alun Giles, Glyn Cleaves, Marion Morley, David Morris, John Marsh, Bob Bright, John Pembridge, Janis Morgan, Bert Manship,
Collett A, Reg Lloyd, A White, Dick Murray, Harry Herbert, Betty Clifford, Malcolm Prior, Audrey Card, Paul Flynn,
Ruby Kemhstedt, Aubrey Hames, Edna Bosley, Trevor Warren, Marjorie Scott, Fred Edwards, Veronica Brydon, Stan Pritchard, Ravi Soni, Percy Jones, Sid Miller,
WC Huckle, Alderman Pardoe-Thomas, Lady Mayoress Rowthorn, Mayor Eric Rowthorm, Letitia Bell/Mary Hart?, Town Clerk John Long, Mary Dunn, Reg Coulson, Roger Williams, Les Knight.

 

Newport Council

August 26, 2016

IPSA-an expensive flop

IPSA was mis-conceived in panic and fear.

All parties sought a lifeline to escape from the nightmare of the expenses scandal. IPSA was the wrong solution. This is the opportunity to re-shape its future.

The previous lax rules of the Fees Office invited abuse and were rightly abolished. The most efficient best value alternative would have been to replace expenses at reduced total cost withan automatic allowance.

The pendulum swung from permissiveness to minute control of claims large and small. IPSA is a bureaucratic ornament.

 

It was  designed to

 

Be a bulwark against new fraud.

Restore the public’s confidence in MPs.

Create an independent body remote from MPs control, absolving Parliament from accusations of manipulation of finances in our self-interest.

 

 

It has failed in all three ambitions.  Our reputation has sunk from rock bottom to subterranean. Financial scandals have continued in both Houses with toe-curling regularity. The public are still convinced that MPs use the system for own ends.

There is a better solution. The   previous   simple   five   part   expenses   system   was   atomized   into   a   hundred headings and sub-headings. A monthly 30 minute chore was complicated by IPSA into hours of tedious frustrating trawling through a bureaucratic morass of rules that are complex and tedious. IPSA robs MPs and our staff of much of their most   precious   possession-time.   

There   is  continuing   resentment  against unnecessary chores that diminish MPs ability to do their numberless essential tasks.

MPs would embrace a new system without claims or the expensive IPSA. It could be based on an allowance calculated on  average expenses based on distance  from

Westminster and paid automatically. It would be acceptable even if it meant reduction in  the  amounts   that   MPs   receive because   of   the   liberation from   the tentacles  of tedious bureaucracy. MPs  would gain  time, Parliament’s reputation would   be   protected   and   IPSA's   annual   running   costs    excess   of £6million would disappear.

 

Cruelty on a plate

Few groups are more tedious than the animal-baiting rural lobby.

They are now aroused to defend their courageous pastime of shooting defenceless birds. It’s all part of the rich tapestry of rural barbarism, that we inherit. The threat to take the guns from the boys and deny their perverse pleasure in killing living creatures stirs the rural resistance warriors.

They are many sports that do not involve the use of living sentient creatures as quarries or targets. The shooters have been conditioned to accept as normal activities that are cruel. They find it difficult to  escape from their pointless tortuous justifications of an activity that degrades human beings by abusing animals for their own amusement. It was a step forward in the civilising process when cock-fighting & bear-baiting disappeared. 

Shooting birds is an inefficient expensive way of preparing their lead-shot bodies for the food trade. The only reason the practices continues is that some people are thrilled to use guns against living creatures rather than inanimate targets and they gain a perverse pleasure from it it. What was acceptable yesterday is less acceptable today.     The future will dump these barbaric pastimes. 

"

The Gamebird industry tries continuously to mask Britain's dirty little animal cruelty secret.

The following EDM was proposed in Parliament in 2011:

"That this House welcomes the Game to Eat Campaign initiated by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation and Countryside Alliance; and encourages the general public to eat more game recognising that this is nutritious and healthy food and can be a tasty part of a balanced healthy diet."

The commercial industry is one that wants to hide its unpleasant face from the public. I tabled an amendment

"Leave out all from ‘Game to Eat campaign..’ and insert

which will help to publicise Britain’s worst animal cruelty secret:  regrets the indifference to animal suffering that subjects 40 million birds annually to inhumane battery cages that breed enfeebled birds who cannot protect themselves from weather exposure or road traffic resulting in most of them dying before they face the guns; believes that the these foul practises can be challenged only if diners reject game and thus avoid cruelty on a plate."

Game is neither organic, wild or even free-range and the release and shooting of game birds is done purely for entertainment.

Of the 28 million pheasants and 6 million partridges released in the UK, 90% and 40% respectively have been bred in intensive battery farms in France, Spain and Portugal.  Last year the Con-dem government overturned a ban on battery cages for breeding pheasants.  They are now confined for their productive life (around 2 years) in the type of battery cages used for laying hens.

Rearing birds in their millions to be abandoned for use as living targets is about as far removed from responsible animal welfare as it's possible to get.

August 25, 2016

Cheap tabloid hit threatens EU human rights.

UK opts for UK national Human Rights.

Liz Truss scores a cheap tabloid hit. It will rebound on idealists fighting for human rights throughout Europe.

The UK, alongside Scandinavian countries, operates the highest world standards of Human Rights. Many others of the 46 member states in the Council of Europe have deplorable human rights records. Our job is to lead Europe by the example of our gold standard.

We blew that. In 2011 a new Cameron government dredged for instant popularity. They concentrated on votes for prisoners - a matter of protozoan insignificance compared with the summary arrests, torture and abuse that is traditional in many European prisons.

Other countries were fascinated by the Tories’ pleas to abide by individual nations’ national customs and traditions. No-one has talked this way in the Council of Europe for decades.

Other C.O.E. countries have national customs too. Cruel ones. They have been framing their political opponents, jailing them, torturing them and sometimes executing them. They have been doing it for centuries. That's their revered traditions.The main function of the C.O.E. is to lead by example and raise international human rights to our levels. Now the Tories have  sabotaged our moral authority. For what?....a tabloid spasm of popularity.

In a lifetime in politics many people have complained to me about jail conditions. Usually it’s prisons remote from home, victimization by staff, poor mental health care and poor facilities for visitors. Never has anyone complained that prison is hell because they were deprived of their right to vote. How many criminals were deterred from committing a crime because it would result in incarceration that would deny them their voting rights?

What Tories judge to be good short term political advantages for them threatens even harsher conditions for those suffering in the hell holes of Europe's worst prisons. It’s politics at its despicable worst.

 


GROUSE

A constituent asked for  my views on grouse shooting.

My objection is that in the breeding, battery housing, rearing in artificial conditions, excessive deaths from road accidents and slaughtering of sentient creatures with gratuitous cruelty for the amusement of shooters is unnecessary and imposes avoidable suffering on defenceless creatures.

August 22, 2016

Reductio ad Bevanum et pace.

Is there a Welsh Labour Godwin’s Law?

Godwin's law is an Internet adage asserting that "As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazism or Hitler  — that is, if an online discussion (regardless of topic or scope) goes on long enough, sooner or later someone will compare someone or something to Hitler or Nazism.

Promulgated by American attorney and author Mike Godwin in 1990, Godwin's law originally referred specifically to Usenet newsgroup discussions. It is now applied to any threaded online discussion, such as Internet forums, chat rooms, and comment threads, as well as to speeches, articles, and other rhetoric where Reductio ad Hitlerum occurs.

In Welsh Labour it's Reductio ad Bevanum. Sooner or later (usually sooner) every Welsh Labour politician’s speech will mention Aneurin Bevan. The NHS and Miners swiftly follow.

 

 

Frenetic activity by the Farmers’ Unions press people. I have had more e-mails from them post-Brexit than in the whole of the past 5 years. Daily they tell of their consultations with politicians at farm shows throughout Wales. 

Always the same message. Brexit is an opportunity for farmers to rejig the EU subsidies. Agreed. A great chance to introduce fairness and a jolt of reality that could be as beneficial to the prosperity of  UK farming as the ending of debilitating subsidies were in New Zealand in 1985.

There is a strong case for subsidies to small Welsh farms. They are at the custodians of the most ancient, precious culture of the Welsh nation. A re-jig should introduce a maximum subsidy in the same that welfare benefit payments were capped recently for the poor. A cap on benefits on millionaire farmers would liberate money to subsidies small farmers, the NHS and ailing Welsh industries.

Brexit is an opportunity that must be used to re-think a rotten system that delivers poor value and hand-outs to the super-rich.

Seize the day, farming unions!

 

Is the campaigning for the Labour Leadership over now the votes are being distributed?

A period of omertà from both sides until September the 23rd would be appreciated.  There has been an excess of bile and wanton self-laceration of the party. Will both sides now concentrate on repairing the damage done to party unity?  Slagging other people off is easy.  Time now to get serious and work out strategies for the 24th of September. 

Whoever wins, the losers must re-dedicate themselves to bridging divisions and directing our venom on the awful Tory Government which is split down the middle on Brexit and surrenders every day to greedy lobbyists to the detriment of the nation's well-being.

Let's compete on attacking the real enemy!

August 20, 2016

Honourable and dishonourable lives.

 

Honourable life

Sorry to hear about the death of Brian Rix.

Forget all stereotypes of overblown, egocentric show-business personalities. He was quiet, unassuming and effective advocate.

He served on many parliamentary groups involved with mental health care throughout his long parliamentary career. I recall chairing one meeting of a parliamentary committee that I expected him to dominate.  He said nothing until I invited him to contribute. He modestly stated that all the strong points had been made. He then went on to make several new telling points of his own.

Like every one of my generation, I greatly enjoyed his role in the Whitehall farces in the days on black & white fogs-with-knobs-on television. His family circumstances drove into his inspired dedicated work for the mentally handicapped. His live a good rich life dedicated to the service of others.

 

Honours dis-honoured

The Evening Standard discovered that 73% of their readers believe that Cameron's resignation honours list has brought honours into disrepute.

Not only did he stuff his list with cronies and donors to the Tory Party, he also pioneered a new abuse. Few noticed when he set up a special committee to give honours to, you've guessed it, MPs and parliamentary staff. We are all handsomely paid for our work and the highest honour anyone could gain in a democratic society is to be elected as MPs. Every year since 2012 a handful of MPs have been knighted or damed - often as rewards for failure or as consolation prizes for being sacked.

Honours should be bestowed on unsung heroes who have done sterling work for inadequate rewards. Every year I support campaigns for very worthy local people whose friends nominate them for honours. Not for many years have any of them received the gongs they deserve. The decisions are not taken by the Queen. They are decided by 85 people on committees. They have 125 honours themselves. A few have none. Some have two or three. Inevitably they select people like themselves to get the gongs. The great and good are rewarding the great and good. Time often reveals that the honoured are thoroughly dishonourable and worthy of public contempt.

Today's poll proves that respect for honours has largely gone. Time to collapse the system and restart it with system which we can all respect.

 

 

August 17, 2016

Channel Four lead again

 

Homage to Channel Four News-again.

On a day when news was swamped with understandable Olympic triumphalism they led with Aleppo and bullying in the Tory Party

The Syrians or Russians are accused of using the foul weapon of cluster bombs against civilians. This is another war crime to add to the prolonged horrors of this dreadful war where millions of defenceless people have suffered and died.

The Tory bullying case predictably exonerated the top people of the party and pinned the blamed on one individual. Unlike the overblown accusations of brick-gate, office entry-gate in the Labour Party, the Tory bullying was serious and probably led to the death of a young activist. His father made an impressive plea for the full truth to be published.  It won’t be.

Good News Labour stories.

UNEMPLOYMENT IN WALES FALLS FASTER THAN ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE UK OVER THE PAST 12 MONTHS

The figures show that the labour market in Wales continues to perform strongly with an unemployment rate of 4.3%, which is lower than the UK average for a fifth consecutive month.  Over the past 12 months, Wales has seen unemployment fall faster than anywhere else in the UK and is ahead of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland with unemployment declining at a rate more than twice the UK average and now standing well below the UK rate of 4.9%.

RECORD NUMBER OF PEOPLE STARTING CANCER TREATMENT IN WALES

A record number of people started cancer treatment in June within the 62-day target time, according to the most recent figures.  

Two years ago, the Tory tabloids hammered Wales with always exaggerated and usually false claims on the Welsh NHS. Can’t wait to read them tomoorow to see how much space tey give to two Good Welsh News items.

 

Dear Cadw,

Listing of Caerleon College Campus.

For a century the college buildings have played a pivotal role in the life of Caerleon and the rest of Gwent. As a former Governor of the College in the seventies and eighties, I recall the great work of the college as a provider of valuable vocational training to several generations of students for a century. The fine wood-lined central chamber with its stained glass mementoes of Welsh literary figures is unique and held in the highest regard by those whose lives have been enriched by the college's work. 

The loss of the college is a matter of intense regret to local people for many reasons. Retention of the best parts of building for alternative uses would help to reduce the effects of the blow. It is appreciated that the buildings have no claim for listing on the grounds of antiquity but the central brilliant role that the buildings have played in local life warrants their protection from demolition.

 

 

 

 

August 01, 2016

How to reform corrupted honours system.

Honours dis-honoured again.
Dishonourable and honourable honours
What hope is there of reform of the honours system that is loved by the political elites?

Why not be honest and acknowledge that honours are sold now?

 


The views expressed here are my personal opinions as a constituency Member of Parliament and as a member of The Public Administration Select Committee. They are not expressions of the policy of the Labour Party or statements by me in my capacities as Shadow Leader of the House or Shadow Secretary of State for Wales

There is an unedifying row today on Cameron's retirement honours-only the 10 Downing street cat was left out. Cameron has form on adding to the degradation of the Honours System when he set up a wholly novel Political Honours Committee in 2011 to gift 20 gongs a year to politicians and political aides. It's run by the whips who reward MPs for slavish obedience to their parties.

  I submitted this minority report to a Select Committee report a few years ago. Cameron's handing out honours like Goodie Bags at a children's party make reform more urgent

 

1. The Honours system is both a popular institution and also a dishonoured relic of the past that strengthens class divisions in British Society. It has honourable and dishonourable histories.

2. The beneficiaries of the major awards are the rich, the powerful and the famous. These are ceremonially bestowed by the Queen or Prince Charles. Minor lowly awards are handed unceremoniously by Lord Lieutenants to thousands of people of modest means and humble jobs. Great numbers of people doing splendid voluntary work or who contribute beyond the call of duty are ignored and un-rewarded. The limit of the total of awards is that there is a far greater proportion of aspirant BEMs that are disregarded than the aspirant knights.

3. The present architecture of the honours system institutionalises snobbery and privilege and cements class divisions. Those who are already over-privileged by wealth, birth, fame or fortune are further rewarded with titles and medals.

4. Knighthoods and peerages are freely distributed in abundance to the tax-avoiding comedians, overpaid bankers or dreary political time-servers. Dedicated charity workers who have inspired and innovated are less fortunate. Teachers, local authority workers, nurses or postmen appear amongst the awards with demeaning minor gongs. Michael Winner famously refused to accept an OBE because that was what he said should be offered to a 'toilet cleaner at King’s Cross Station'. His comment is accurate. The Honours are distributed, not of meritorious service, but on the ranking of the recipient in the social ladder of snobbery.

5. The dark history includes selling honours from the times of James 1 in 1611 to Lloyd George in the 1920s. Sales were understood by the public. They had a robust honesty. The rich paid for their baubles of vanity. The poor judged their worth by more reliable criteria. To reduce the deficit, a return to the historic precedent should be seriously considered. The vain-glorious should be allowed to contribute to the nation’s wealth. Vanity could be a rich source of finance for the nation’s coffers.

6. While there is reluctance to accept the full truth, honours are still bought by party donors. There is a transparently untrue pretence that merit is the main criterion for political honours. All major parties have cynically used the honours system to advance their agendas, to dispose of the troublesome, to silence the soothsayers or to reward their lobotomised loyalists. A knighthood is a convenient lollypop to persuade the bed-blockers to vacate their seats. Promotion to the Lords has been used to put the rebellious into places where they can do less harm.

7. Having served on the PASC committee in the last parliament investigating the Cash for Honours scandal, I concluded that the evidence pointed to a causal link between party donations and honours. Unfortunately the evidence that was available was insufficient to establish a formal public charge by the committe

8. In the 2012 New Year’s honours list there was well founded press derision on the obvious links between donations and knighthoods. A disgraced property tycoon and a hedge fund trader who cashed in on the credit crunch were both in the New Year Honours list.

9. Ex-convict Gerald Ronson – the great survivor of the Guinness share-trading scandal – was made a CBE. There was a knighthood for Tory donor Paul Ruddock, who has given more than £500,000 to party coffers since 2003.

10. His firm, Lansdowne Partners, made a staggering £100million from the financial crash by betting that the price of Northern Rock shares would fall and also made millions in a matter of days by predicting the likely slide of other banking shares. The wages of greed are handsome and partly paid in honours.

11. The automatic system of awards among the civil service and the military encourages deference. All will be rewarded in turn if they respect a system of unquestioning obedience to their immediate superiors. There are few rewards for the original thinkers, the pioneers or the innovators. The civil service ethos is based on the supremacy of subservience and the unimportance of being right. The present grey uninspired political and civil service mandarins prove that mediocrity dominates.

12. The monarch has influence over only a handful of gongs. The choices are exercised by the ludicrously un-representative Lord Lieutenants and the Honours Committees whose members are weighed down with their own surfeit of medals. The establishment is rewarding itself and reproducing itself in its own image. Lord Lieutenants are chosen from those who are free to do full time work without pay. They appoint groups of deputies from friends of similar rank and social standing. The elite have the power to reward the elite. If the public became aware of the self-serving freemasonry who preside over the distribution of honours they would be rightly angered by the patronising cheat of a fundamentally unfair system.

13. The present Honours System fosters and strengthens a society of ossified class barriers and endemic drabness.

14. At various times from 1611 to 1920s honours have been sold to fill the nation's treasury. The creation of the Order of the British Empire in 1917 reflected the jingoism of a county at war. The Empire celebrated no longer exists. Its legacy is a mixed one. It includes the creation of practical and progressive institutions and major injustices where local population were oppressed and mis-used. For many people of ethnic minority origins the word 'Empire' is tarnished. It would be sensible to replace 'Empire' with 'Excellence' as recommended by a previous PASC committee.

15. The suggestion by one witness that the award should be renamed the British Citizen’s Medal would be acceptable to subjects and citizens.

16. John Major and Tony Blair attempted to detoxify the class based system by spreading awards beyond their traditional dominance by the military and civil servants. These were progressive uses of Prime Ministerial directives. David Cameron's plans to use awards to shore up his controversial ’Big Society' policy, described as 'aspirational waffle' by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is less defensible. He also wishes to further reward philanthropists who fill funding gaps resulting from Government 'Big Society' cuts. These changes are likely to distort priorities in favour of those seeking prime ministerial approval, political advancement or philanthropists who make a public show of their generosity. David Cameron's present use of honours to advance party political ends or policies of questionable value is novel in recent times. It will further politicise the honours system and the unpopularity of the ‘Big Society’ will plunge the honours into disrepute. This is a new abuse of the honours system.

17. Much evidence was heard of the pleasure enjoyed by the recipients of honours. We hear nothing about those whose nominations are repeatedly and mysteriously rejected. They suffer the pangs of perplexed disappointment. Often aspirant candidates are baffled when honours are given to those whose achievements are indistinguishable from those achieved by thousands of their colleagues.

18. Greater transparency is likely to increase public cynicism.

19. A widely respected honours system exists in Wales. The Gorsedd of Bards admits members on the basis of excellence demonstrated by examinations or awarded on the basis of merit in service to the nation of Wales. The awards enjoy public trust because of their history of recognising fairly achievements from all sectors of Welsh life from the sporting arenas to the political assemblies.

20. The unwelcome creation of a new body, the Parliamentary and Political Service Honours Committee to distribute honours to MPs and parliamentary staff has been treated with widespread derision. EDM 137 reads:- That this House believes that the highest honour attainable by a democrat in this country is achieving the office of Member of Parliament; is surprised that without the knowledge or consent of Parliament, a committee has been set up to give four knighthoods and 21 minor honours to hon. Members and other political staff; further believes that this act of self-aggrandisement will be regarded with contempt by the public; and asserts that the committee's dominant membership of chief whips and other establishment figures brands it as an unwelcome instrument of patronage that will expose recipients of awards to ridicule.

21. Twenty five years ago, all Conservative MPs were automatically given knighthood for completing 20 years of services. The rare exception was the MP Robert Adley who was a distinguished but independently minded MP. No Labour MP then accepted honours. The automatic awards were a useful tool for maintaining obedience of backbench MPs to the demand of the Executive. The re-introduction of parliamentary awards is a retrograde step. We urge the abolition of the Parliamentary Honours Committee.

22. It was claimed that honours were not given to those who had simply ‘given a load of money to a charity’. Those who give money unselfishly to charity are anonymous. Awards go only to those who allow that charity giving to be made public. The convincing evidence is that large gifts to charity are linked with awards. If it was not so, there were be no potency in the claim that rewarding philanthropists encourages more donations – presumably in the hope of buying gongs. The impression that honours can be bought is a widespread and damaging perception.

23. The present decisions on awards are made by individuals who are not representative of society as a whole. Lord Lieutenants and the Honours Committees should be replaced by independent committees governed by rules set by a cross-party parliamentary committee, independent of Government control. Our predecessor Committee recommended that an Honours Committee should be established following the precedent of the Electoral Commission. This would be a sensible reform and would lead to better informed decisions through improved accountability and transparency.

July 28, 2016

Shadow Secretary of State's comment on Hinkley delay

Paul Flynn MP

M.P. Newport West, Shadow Secretary of State for Wales
A.S. Casnewydd, Llefarydd yr Wrthblaid dros Gymru

28th July 2016

 

Paul Flynn MP Shadow Secretary of Wales welcomed  the decision of  Government to delay their decisions on Hinkley Point until the Autumn. He said tonight:

 

"Second thoughts are needed on this expensive hazardous massive spending. There are alternatives especially by investing in tidal and hydro power that are Wales's 'North Sea Oil'' While power from some renewables is intermittent, the immense power of the Welsh tides are constant, precisely predictable, carbon free, British and eternal. 

The planned EPR Hinkley reactors are a reckless gamble that have not delivered because all other EPR projects are many years late and suffering vast over-runs that triple their costs. It would be foolhardy to guarantee to two foreign government a strike price that is unfair to UK billpayerss and guaranteed for 35 years'. 

Hinkley disaster averted by Government?

Has Government come to its senses by cancelling the champagne party tomorrow? It was arranged to celebrate the giant blunder of a  Hinkley decision. Can they have come to their senses?

Approving Hinkley would be a decision of monumental stupidity.

A mixture of scientific ignorance and attitude paralysis by politicians in denial vainly trying to save face. It's a blunder on a giant scale that will unfold over decades.

The U.K. once led the world in civil nuclear power or Atoms for Peace as it then named. Today nuclear power is nationalised by a Tory Government and control is handed over to a French Socialist Government owned company and the Communist Government of China.

EDF refused to discuss the fact all that attempts to produce electricity by EPR reactors have failed. It has yet to produce enough electricity to light a by cycle lamp. The planned Finnish EPR was promised to generate electricity in 2009. It's cost have
tripled and there is still no date when completion is promised. The Flamaville EPR is at least 4 years late with a serious technical fault with its reactor vessel. Today the nuclear nerds were threatening that the lights will go out unless we have Hinkley because all alternatives are unpredictable and unreliable. Amazingly they ignore the vast power of the unused giant tides that twice daily wash the walls of Hinkley Point. That power is simple technology with a power source that is immense, clean, precisely predictable, British and eternal.

Posted on July 28, 2016 at 10:24 PM | | Comments (1)

July 22, 2016

“The single most boring anecdote of all time.”

The job of Shadow Leader of the House is proving very worthwhile. There is great scope for making contributions on ANY subject. Tradition demands that the exchanges should have a strong element of humour and knockabout politics but serious points are also needed. Yesterday I spoke twice at the starts of Business Question and in conclusion of a series of final day debates.:Paul Flynn Labour, Newport West

I thank the Leader of the House for giving us the business.

It is a great pleasure to echo the words of the Leader of the House, particularly concerning Noeleen Delaney, who we all know as a valued friend, adviser and comforter over many, many years, and all the other members of staff who serve us so faithfully. After the recent days, we might consider accelerating progress on making this place a habitable accommodation for staff, many of whom have suffered severely in the recent heat, and perhaps we are thinking of following your example, Mr Speaker, of having less formal dress, which members of staff are forced to wear and which must be very uncomfortable at this time of the year.

It is right to note that we have lost the previous Leader of the House, the right hon. Member for Epsom and Ewell (Chris Grayling), now the Secretary of State for Transport. I regard it as a bit of a challenge—I have ​to pay tribute to his services, which were considerable over his period as Leader of the House. All these bouts of Question Time between Leader of the House and shadow Leader of the House have their own personality. We remember with fondness the number of questions that the previous Leader of the House answered; his answers were occasionally related to the questions asked. What we will miss is the rapier-like wit of my hon. Friend the Member for Rhondda (Chris Bryant), striking against the steamroller solidity of the right hon. Member for Epsom and Ewell.

It is, however, an undiluted pleasure to welcome the present Leader of the House, but I fear, as a long admirer of his, that his political career might not be on an upward trajectory in this appointment, because his career has been blighted by his solid devotion to the three R’s—rationality, restraint and reasonableness—which are not attributes that go well in his party at the moment. He was a splendid spokesman on European affairs, and the voice of sanity on so many issues, and I am sure that we look forward to his continuing with his restrained and mature performances at Question Time.

The right hon. Gentleman is also, I am told by my hon. Friend the Member for Cardiff West (Kevin Brennan), the supreme champion on the television programme “University Challenge”. Not only did he win splendidly in his own time, but when he came back for a challenge of challenges, he was the supreme winner. It is great to know that he is doing this job from the platform of his own scholarship and knowledge. I believe that it is going to be a vintage year and a vintage period for a leadership of the House.

We have the Welsh Bill returning. It is a great shame that we did not get it right the first time. Welsh Bills are not just for St David’s day; they are for eternity, and we keep having them, and O that we had got it right the first time. I am afraid that when the first Welsh Bill was introduced in the ’90s, the attitude of this House to devolution reflected the fact that it was not then a popular cause; but although it is now universally accepted, devolution to Wales is still seen as a grudged gift—it is doled out in small parcels, a little bit at a time, and some is then pulled back. I hope that the generosity of the Government, in seemingly becoming completely converted to the idea of devolution, will be expressed in this Bill, with the support of all parties, and will help to serve the wellbeing of the people of Wales.

Baroness Altmann made a contribution this morning about her resignation, and I believe that all parties in the House should listen carefully to what she said. She gave as her reason for retiring that the parties—her party, which is the Conservative party, but this is also true of the Labour party—pay too much attention to their internal divisions, to the detriment of policy making. That is a very penetrating criticism of both the Conservative and the Labour party, which we would all do well to heed.

As we look forward to the new Session of Parliament, we should bear in mind the dreadful event that still casts a terrible shadow over this place. The family of Parliament was bereaved by the cowardly, brutal murder of one of our family members, Jo Cox, and the grief is still raw. We could do no better than ensure that our work here is illuminated and inspired by her thought: there are more things that unite us than divide us.


Mr Speaker


I thank the shadow Leader of the House. The Leader of the House is indeed perhaps our most illustrious egghead.

Mr Lidington


Mr Speaker, I am not sure how I respond to that compliment. I have felt, as a student of Elizabethan history, that the last three or four weeks have been the closest thing to living through one of the crises of the 16th-century Tudor court that any of us is likely to experience, and I suspect that events in British politics this year will have given Hilary Mantel ample material for her next trilogy.

I thank the hon. Member for Newport West (Paul Flynn) for his warm welcome to me and for the deserved tribute that he paid to my predecessor, my right hon. Friend the Secretary of State for Transport, who indeed did act as a champion of the House, not just in the Chamber, but in the many exchanges behind the scenes that fall to the Leader of the House. I, I hope on behalf of the House, wish him well in his new responsibilities.

Listening to the shadow Leader of the House, I felt that the three R’s he laid out before us—reasonableness, rationality and restraint—summed up our Prime Minister’s approach to Government and to politics. In fact he may have presented us with a motto for my right hon. Friend’s Administration and approach to Government.

The shadow Leader of the House is a man of undimmed ambition who has leapfrogged on to the Opposition Front Bench after so many years of parliamentary experience, and for whom two shadow Cabinet roles are just a bagatelle—something with which he can easily cope. I think his ambition should not be restrained, even now. I have been studying his remarks and I note that he said of the Leader of the Opposition that it is very difficult to see how he can unite the Labour party, and he said:

“We’re in the worst position we’ve been in the whole history of the…party”.

I think there is an embryonic leadership campaign there. I would encourage the hon. Gentleman to disregard any taunts and to throw his hat into the ring while there is still time.

On the serious point that the hon. Gentleman made about the legacy of Jo Cox, the security risks that Members face need to be considered very carefully and action needs to be taken. Without going into details on the Floor of the House, I can say that there has been agreement among members of the House of Commons Commission that new measures should be taken. We will be able to go into further details very soon after the House returns in September.

Finally, I hope that Members of every political party would look to Jo Cox and see someone—whether we agreed or disagreed with her on a particular issue—who was motivated above all by a drive to improve the lot of the people whom she served in her constituency, nationally and globally. In that sense, I think there could be few finer examples for us to follow.

Summing up Adjournment debate. 

 4.33 pm

It is heartening to end on a climactic point and to congratulate Mrs Fitzpatrick on her award. This has been a splendid debate. It is one of the joys of Parliament that we have a day on which we can discuss these matters. It is politics in miniature, as we discuss matters that are of protozoan importance nationally, but of vast, gigantic importance in our constituencies.

I have the pleasure of welcoming the new Deputy Leader of the House to his post. We have jousted together on the Home Affairs Committee, where his ferocious skills as an interrogator terrified witnesses, who were subject to a cross-examination that would be worthy of a mass murderer in the High Court. Many of them, when they left the Select Committee room, went out seeking the number of Samaritans or a trauma counsellor.

The hon. Gentleman has already reached the peak of his parliamentary career, which he cannot overtop. During our debate to congratulate Her Majesty earlier this year, he told an anecdote that will live long in the legends of this House. It concerned the vital matter of the positioning of a chain around the unicorn’s neck in the stained-glass window in Westminster Hall. This anecdote was described in The Daily Telegraph, by a writer who uses the traditional and admirable English gift for understatement, as

“the single most boring anecdote of all time.”

I ask you—where can he go with his career after that major achievement?​

We have had a fascinating list of possible holiday destinations laid before us today. For anyone who is interested in yoga, Harrow is the place to go; it is the yoga paradise of the world. But they should watch out, because it is a hellhole for those who accumulate garden waste; it has the highest collection charges in the whole of the United Kingdom. We have heard about the joys of the Gillies in Stirling. Gillie is the Gaelic word for a servant, and we heard about the magnificent occasion when the Gillies came out and banged their saucepans and drums and convinced the English Army that reinforcements were on the way. We have heard about the joys of Bushy Park in the constituency of Twickenham, where, we were told, the airport should not be bigger but should be better. And for those with exotic tastes, there is a festival of engineering in Chippenham, which will set all our pulses racing.

A theme that ran through the debate was transport, and at least seven Members bemoaned the deficiencies of the privatised rail service. I commend to all of them a report on privatisation, published in this House in 1993 on the advent of privatisation, under the great parliamentarian Robert Adley—who tragically died on the Sunday before the Wednesday on which the report was published—which forecast in minute detail the problems that we are talking about today. Of course, Robert Adley was a great expert on railways, and I believe that is the supreme report of any published by a Select Committee in my time in the House. We are seeing the legacy now. The problems that we face spring from the difficulties of privatisation, rather than from any disputes that have taken place.

To his great credit, my hon. Friend the Member for Blackpool South (Mr Marsden) cleverly used the debate to point out that today the Government have published 29 reports, which cannot be scrutinised in the House. He brought attention to the very important increase in the level of fees, and ultimately loans, that students will suffer, and to the withdrawal of bursaries for student nurses. Those vital matters are the subject of just two of the 29 reports that have been published today—in order, presumably, to bury bad news.

My hon. Friend the Member for Mitcham and Morden (Siobhain McDonagh) made an impassioned plea on behalf of those who are suffering from Government policy on poverty. We often talk about the state of the economy generally, but she talked about what happens at the level of the family—the difficulties that they face. I think that we will all read her speech with great interest and learn a great deal from it.

My hon. Friend the Member for Nottingham North (Mr Allen) and the hon. Member for Norwich North (Chloe Smith) raised the crucial problem that worries us a great deal: the alienation of young people post Brexit. We realise that we have a legacy from the referendum and the deficiencies in our electoral system, for which we will pay a high price unless we tackle them with major reforms.

The hon. Member for Rutherglen and Hamilton West (Margaret Ferrier) raised, quite legitimately, the problems of the defence budget. Spending on conventional weapons is being delayed, while spending on the useless symbol of national virility has, sadly, been approved by this House.​

I offer great congratulations to my hon. Friend the Member for Tooting (Dr Allin-Khan). I noticed from her maiden speech that she has the good luck to be married to a Welshman, which is rather like being upgraded on a plane. She made the very powerful point that what the Government are doing with their plans for the health service is trying to stretch the funding for a five-day health service over seven days. She pointed out that key weakness, and spoke about this matter with great knowledge and experience. Again, she is a great asset to this House, and I am sure she will have a great career. It is disappointing that the former Prime Minister’s forecast that she would be in the shadow Cabinet within a day has not been fulfilled, but perhaps it will come true during the next few weeks.

I thank everyone for what they have said today. I cannot go into all the details of what was raised, but I am sure this is Parliament at its very best—doing the work not on the great issues we pontificate about, but the bread and butter issues that concern our constituents. I believe all the issues raised will have the attentive ear of the new Leader of the House and his Deputy, and we look forward to instant results before we return in September.

July 17, 2016

Bad politics rampant-from trivial to lethal

Lesson from Plaid-in bad politics.

 

There is already a wealth of evidence but it's always best to find fresh examples to make a point. Plaid Cymru has done this for my work on a new book HOW TO DO BAD POLITICS. Politics has been on the slide from its high ideals into the coarse spin of the tabloid persuasion of untruths. The referendum propaganda was the supreme example of a choice between two sets of lies. Within days of the vote, the promises of both sides collapsed into dust.

 

The Commons debate on the new Wales Bill has been handled reasonably between the opposition parties. As the main spokesmenof the biggest opposition party, i was keen to organise a timetable that would allow the voices of Plaid, LibDem and Tory dissidents to be heard. This worked. Everyone had a go and their choices of divisions. As all opposition parties were in general agreement in favour of the bill, differences were slight and sometimes artificial. Many of the Plaid/LibDem amendments were written by Labour Party sources. Some were no longer practcal because the Tories had set their faces against them. Labour accepted the reality of grown-up politics that the Tories had not abandoned their decisions overnight, and we prepared alternative choices that adopted half-way positions. This is grown-up tactics. If the full loaf is not obtainable try for a half one. Plaid postured with  unattainable rejected positions knowing these were vacuous grandstanding and futile gestures-as the colloquialism has it, issuing liquid projectiles into the wind.

 

From one Plaid MP there was some party political tribalism . It was forced, exaggerated and a little embarrassing because it jarred with the respectful tone of the debate adopted by other parties. I did not rise to the bait. I disregarded the empty rhetoric that was designed for consumption by Plaid members. Better a yawn than a tiresome row. It would have been unkind to have pointed out that he was raging against Labour while moving an amendment that Labour had written. It's accepted that Wales is not free of coarse politics. My task is to expose the tricks of bad politics not participate in them.

 

The bill is progressing through parliament at breakneck speed that does not allow time for the usual consultations. On some issues i expressed support and explained our voting intentions. We will have further opportunities to improve the bill in the Lords and at Report Stage after Government has had a chance to consider our compromise positions. All parties had their chances to vote on lines they wished. Even some dissident Tories who want another referendum on tax  (would you believe?)had their vote with the optimism of Don Quixote tilting at a windmill.

 

For the benefit of their supporters Plaid has now fictionalised their narrative of the bill with an account that casts their MPs in heroic roles - as the sole defenders of the nation.  They illustrate their spin with a wholly misleading video wipe falsely claiming that Labour Welsh MPs were generally absent. They were not. They played their full roles in the debates. Some of Plaid's more gullible supporters swallowed the fiction and who have been indignantly twittering. Swiftly it's descended into an ignorance-rich sense-free zone. Trying to explain that absence from the Chamber for the second on the video grab did not mean absence absence from the debate and certainly not absence from the votes does not cut through to some of the tweeters hellbent on creating their own self-serving fantasy.

 

 

This stunt will deserve a paragraph in my new book's section on HOW TO LIE WITH IMAGES. But it is small beer compared with the massive self-deception of those judged guilty by Chilcot. In the Commons and Lords last week many accused continued with their self-deception. They struggled to defend their 2003 positions that have been destroyed by the Chilcot conclusions they now chose to disregard. If our mortal errors are not understood they will be repeated. I was not silent on this and I pressed the Leader of the House on Thursday.

 

'179 of our gallant British soldiers died; their loved ones have a wound of grief that will never heal; 3,000 have been maimed in body and mind; uncounted Iraqis were killed, made homeless or exiled; the cycle of terrorism continues to this day—and all because of an act of folly, incompetence and vanity by this House. Will the Leader of the House take responsibility—it is his job—and arrange a formal apology, preferably face to face with the bereaved and surviving injured? This is the least a grateful nation can do for those we have grievously wronged'.

 

The Iraq War accused are powerful and determined to defend themselves and to continue the follies of the past.

 

This is where Bad Politics become lethal 

July 16, 2016

How to make progress in Leadership election

As a ten-year-old in 1945 in Jim Callaghan's first election, my late brother Mike and I worked for the Labour Party. Apart from the odd pop at some, I have been a serial loyalist to all Labour Leaders since. I was the ONLY MP who put Ed Miliband in the bottom fifth position in his leadership election. But I did not utter a syllable of criticism of him during his time as Leader.

 

The Party has always been a coalition. Bitter disputes between between Social Democrats and Socialists are the norm. We survived the wars between Bevanites and Gaitskillites, Bennites and Kinnockites, Blairites and Brownites and continued to win elections.

 

The Tories have cleverly swerved away from their war between Europhobes and Europhilliacs for now. But it will fester and return. May's warm words are mocked by his ridiculous choices for cabinet positions.

 

The candidates in our Leadership Election must vow to eschew any divisive attacks and concentrate on policies that reveal how Labour will defeat the Tories in 2020.

 

Game birds

A constituent asked for my views on game-bird  shooting. I replied:


"My objection is that in the breeding, battery housing, rearing in artificial conditions, excessive deaths from road accidents and slaughtering of sentient creatures with gratuitous cruelty for the amusement of shooters is unnecessary and imposes avoidable suffering on defenceless creatures.

Posted on July 16, 2016 at 01:46 PM | | Comments (2)

